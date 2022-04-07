The Iftar preparation process starts after Zuhr prayers at 3pm, and the meals are served until 8pm
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
The Iftar preparation process starts after Zuhr prayers at 3pm, and the meals are served until 8pm
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
The victim reported hearing strange murmurs in the middle of the night
Crime5 hours ago
Customers have been advised not to consume the product
UAE7 hours ago
Supermarkets are offering customers a range of reusable options, including jute and cloth bags
Environment7 hours ago
Ukraine thanks UNGA for suspending Russia from human rights body
World16 hours ago
Most of the complaints recorded were for landline Internet connections
Tech1 hour ago
Top court rules Prime Minister acted unconstitutionally
Asia3 hours ago
The World Bank had forecast a growth of 2.1% for the country's economy
UAE5 hours ago
Dubai
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
The vehicle was reportedly purchased for Rs12,000 in the 1950s
UAE12 hours ago
The new service is the 18th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
Aviation8 hours ago
Parents will be able to view detailed information on which fees are collected
Education1 day ago
Arafat Ronald Sserugo has been fasting during Ramadan ever since he converted to Islam five years ago
Ramadan 20228 hours ago
Donations will be accepted even after the holy month to reach the goal
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The regime provides enhanced legal protection for persons who report misconduct in firms
Finance12 hours ago
The outdoor ads, which are placed in areas with larger Muslim populations, are positioned eastwards
Ramadan 202212 hours ago
Experts expect political uncertainty in the country will keep the rupee under pressure
Markets13 hours ago
Qualified trainers and supervisors will be appointed to provide education and training
Crime10 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 18,599
coronavirus4 hours ago
The contemporary villa features an enormous 33,000sq ft state-of-the-art living space
Property12 hours ago
The vehicle was reportedly purchased for Rs12,000 in the 1950s
UAE12 hours ago
He was awarded with a certificate of appreciation to encourage such acts of honesty among children
UAE9 hours ago
Opposition allies have a majority in the assembly
Asia4 minutes ago
Opposition allies have a majority in the assembly
Asia6 minutes ago
US President Joe Biden calls it a 'historic moment for our nation'
Americas28 minutes ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
Arts and Culture2 weeks ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal2 weeks ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime2 weeks ago
Only one rider allowed to ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike
Transport1 week ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE1 week ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE2 weeks ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 20202 weeks ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE2 weeks ago
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Transport2 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
Long Reads1 week ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads5 days ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads6 days ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads1 week ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads1 week ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
The social comedy revolves around an uneducated politician who dreams of being a 'tenth pass'.
OTT1 day ago
Enjoy your weekend with our guide to best Iftars and activities around the UAE
Entertainment14 hours ago
The four of them along with other members of Bollywood recently partied together in Goa
Entertainment11 hours ago
This is the first time the two artists will share the stage
Local Events1 day ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health4 hours ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health4 hours ago
Redo, and rediscover your safe space
Home4 hours ago
HoW's stand received a huge footfall of curious readers, publishers and other visitors
Books4 hours ago
Celebrated Indian TV editor/anchor’s new book Humans of Covid: To Hell And Back portrays the paradigm shift in the sector where size doesn’t matter when it comes to making a big impact
Books4 hours ago
Allison Poerner on why pairing and contrasting water with foods is likely to acquire a following
Food4 hours ago
Does your home have a powder room?
Lifestyle4 hours ago
Forty-two-year-old fashion designer, who has flagship stores in two of the city’s most important shopping destinations, is certainly living the Dubai dream
Fashion4 hours ago
Fast forward to circa 2022, much blood has since flowed under the bridge in the name of colour across the world, forcing cosmetics companies to drop the whitening label and rebrand themselves as society-conscious
Lifestyle4 hours ago
Called the “Picasso of Pastry” by Vogue USA for having created the modern concept of Haute Patisserie, Hermé elevated pastry into a work of art through his exceptional creations
Food4 hours ago
The business environment in the UAE has continued to strengthen based on factors that are most important to investors, including growing technological and innovation capabilities.
Business5 hours ago
The forex industry executives expect rupee will remain under pressure and likely to weaken further
Business5 hours ago
Most of the complaints recorded were for landline Internet connections
Tech1 hour ago
NFT profile pictures can come in many price points, ranging from a few dollars to millions
Business2 hours ago
The prospects for the resumption of flights remain uncertain
Aviation4 hours ago
The World Bank had forecast a growth of 2.1% for the country's economy
UAE5 hours ago
As the world’s largest reputation database with over 20 years of data, the RepTrak Platform compares companies across different industries worldwide, by analysing millions of perception and sentiment data points from online surveys.
Business5 hours ago
Over the next 5 years, over 20 studios will setup in the DIFC and are expected to launch over 200 new ventures.
Business6 hours ago
Chelsea are facing the end of their reign as Champions League holders following a 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge
Football10 hours ago
Dalma Maradona said the shirt was actually worn by her father during the goalless first half of the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England
Football1 hour ago
The plate was removed 60 years after it was put in following a near-fatal bouncer by West Indies' fast bowler Charlie Griffith
Cricket10 hours ago
Aguero's statue will be unveiled on May 13 as part of City's celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of their first Premier League title
Football4 hours ago
The Australian tore into the Mumbai attack with his 56 off 15 balls as KKR reached their target (162) with four overs and five wickets to spare
Cricket23 hours ago
The defeat ended six-time European champions' unbeaten run of 22 matches away from home in the Champions League
Football10 hours ago
Woods last played 17 months ago, in the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters
Golf1 day ago
Delhi bowlers need more runs from their top order to defend successfully in batting friendly conditions
Cricket23 hours ago
City won the first leg at home 1-0, thanks to a goal from Kevin De Bruyne
Football1 day ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos1 week ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events2 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events2 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup3 weeks ago
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Videos3 weeks ago
Breakfast with the stars was held at Meydan horserace track on Wednesday morning. Dubai World Cup fans had the chance to mingle and discuss winning probabilities right before the races on Saturday March 26.
Dubai World Cup2 weeks ago
He was caught at a vaccination centre when he showed up for a Covid-19 shot for the second day in a row
Offbeat4 days ago
He attempted to steal nine grams in silver ornaments from the place of worship
Offbeat14 hours ago
She also sold homoeopathic pellets that she fraudulently claimed would provide 'lifelong immunity' to the virus
Offbeat16 hours ago
The iconic piece of sports memorabilia will be on display in Sotheby's London showroom during the bidding period
Offbeat1 day ago
Authorities will decide whether to pursue a criminal case
Offbeat3 days ago
