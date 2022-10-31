UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Most Popular

  1. UAE set to announce fuel prices for November today

    Energy

  2. IEA sees global energy emissions peaking in 2025

    Energy

  3. KT traces Rishi Sunak’s roots: When the family called Pakistan home

    Asia
Partner Content
Beat the cancer in you

PARTNER CONTENT

Beat the cancer in you

Anwar AlNouri, Consultant Medical Oncologist, highlights the metastatic breast cancer along with its prognosis, details and treatment

PARTNER CONTENT

MORE TOP STORIES
What's Rising
Editor's Picks

UAE News

What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

A new watch shape takes form at Hublot

A new watch shape takes form at Hublot

Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang

PARTNER CONTENT

KT Opinion
LONG READS
Can e-bikes go mainstream?

Long Reads

Can e-bikes go mainstream?

VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?

Long Reads

Partner Content
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Beat the cancer in you

PARTNER CONTENT

Beat the cancer in you

Anwar AlNouri, Consultant Medical Oncologist, highlights the metastatic breast cancer along with its prognosis, details and treatment

PARTNER CONTENT

Business

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.37 INR
1 AED 60.07 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,037.15 AED
24K199.25 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Sports
Videos
How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

Videos

How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.

Videos

Offbeat