Qatar suspends entry for visitors during Fifa World Cup; here's all you need to know about the new rules
New decision for entry and exit is effective from November 1, 2022
New decision for entry and exit is effective from November 1, 2022
Numbers imply an oversubscription level of 49 times for all tranches combined as tollgate operator's sees overwhelming demand
Residential units outside the city are more affordable to buy, too
In response to the huge demand for reservations, individuals over 18 — with a valid Emirates ID — can buy only four VIP packs
Total monthly EMIs unlikely to rise by too much, says expert
Residents told to stay away from accident site
The budget carrier will now operate daily flights from Mumbai to Ras Al Khaimah
PARTNER CONTENT
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
With a combined experience of more than 40 years, the new executive leadership at GEMS Royal Dubai School is committed to creating a warm and family-friendly learning environment where children feel safe, secure and happy
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
ComTech Gold becomes the first in the Mena region to get Shariah compliance certificate
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The first standalone aesthetics and wellness clinic from Mediclinic to open on Fashion Avenue
PARTNER CONTENT
Currently in Dubai to open a new branch of a Kalari school, Meenakshi Amma speaks to Khaleej Times about her childhood, life and passion
He claims he met the woman on social media and asked her to marry him after a year of communication
Police used batons to disperse the massive crowd and restore order in Hyderabad
The spot is fully pedestrianised, and visitors can explore two pavilions, along with parks and other public areas, at no charge
The actor has said the flood disaster in Pakistan should be a "wake-up call" for the world
The 6,000 adults surveyed scored 26.7 per cent in level of comprehension and use of simple Arabic among non-native speakers
Ahead of the release of his dark thriller, the actor talks about how he faces criticism and why he isn't afraid to experiment in Bollywood
US Federal Reserve is currenty jacking up rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s, magnifying borrowing costs for the average person
She was caught and has been sentenced to one month in prison, following which she will be deported from the country
The Asian expat, whose younger brother suffers from a brain tumour, plans to use his winnings to help pay for medical expenses
The NCM has issued code red alerts for some regions
Athletic prowess in many sports peaks around 30 and rarely lasts beyond 40
This is the fourth time the businessman has travelled to the city just to buy phone hours before its release
He also highlighted the great contributions of the late monarch in strengthening friendship ties with the UAE
AA-13 went for Dh4.42 million, followed by U-70, which was sold for Dh3 million
Direct flights will connect both cities daily starting from October 31
The decision had come into force on June 15 and continued for 92 days, banning work under the sun or in uncovered areas from 12.30 pm to 3 pm daily
Esaad Card provides a wide range of benefits across different sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, entertainment, real estate, restaurants and more
The newly launched Terra Journey and Alif Journey offer schools exclusive workshops on topics such as protecting animal habitats and water conservation
Some hotels and resorts are offering seven-day stays at the price of five among other offers
It will be offered to salaried individuals with a minimum income of Dh5,000 per month
Dubai’s long standing stature as the City of Gold has resulted in increased spends by tourists on gold. The low gold rates in the UAE is especially attractive to Indian tourists, as the prices here are 12-15 per cent cheaper compared to that in India
Banks' performance in the UAE improved in first-half 2022 on the back of lower cost of risk and higher interest rates
Agreements signed to pave way for more cooperation in educational and cultural sectors
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
PARTNER CONTENT
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
PARTNER CONTENT
The global fashion powerhouse is launching its physical pop-up, and you know it'll be packing your favorite trends and styles. So, get ready!
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Some of the Actual beGalileo Kids Across the world
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Are you a proud owner of a Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster or maybe Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? Or maybe you're a jeweller looking for the best cleaning kit for luxury watches to offer your customers?
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
PARTNER CONTENT
R.Balki's film is entertaining with top-notch performances, but the screenplay loses grip halfway through
The event will also include K-pop XR video performances from YB, 10CM, pH-1, Car, the garden, SWJA and Prudence
From music to food and more, here are some great options
Her son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 last year, following raids in Mumbai
US President Joe Biden said the pandemic was over in the United States
Eating clean can be a tough business… Especially if you consider yourself a foodie
They use a specialized scan on the prostate and in this instance, which in this instance, allowed doctors to localize and visualize the cancerous tissue
Surgeons implant device in stomach to relieve patient from constant pain
As per guidelines, when patients have respiratory symptoms like sore throat, cough, or fever, they should do the PCR test
Indian expat Medha Nanda’s new artists’ community, which supports humanitarian causes, raises Dh243,000 and the proceeds are dedicated to Dubai Cares and UNICEF India
Eating clean can be a tough business… Especially if you consider yourself a foodie
Inside scoop on artisanal ice cream company in Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT
The first standalone aesthetics and wellness clinic from Mediclinic to open on Fashion Avenue
PARTNER CONTENT
Local and international DJs on uniting diners through a rich musical repertoire
The Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia are raising rates to slow economic growth and cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs
Residents to benefit more in the months ahead as currencies of India, Pakistan and the Philippines are expected to slide further
Dubai Industrial City will be part of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology delegation set to travel to the United States
UK economy likely shrink in third quarter, says British central bank
Dubai’s long standing stature as the City of Gold has resulted in increased spends by tourists on gold. The low gold rates in the UAE is especially attractive to Indian tourists, as the prices here are 12-15 per cent cheaper compared to that in India
Banks' performance in the UAE improved in first-half 2022 on the back of lower cost of risk and higher interest rates
Fed raises interest rate by 75bp; forecasts show another large hike likely by end of year; Powell says no ‘painless’ way to bring down inflation
Francesco La Camera, Irena’s director-general, says renewable energy jobs remain resilient, and have been proven to be a reliable job creation engine
|1 AED
|21.88 INR
|1 AED
|63.83 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,099.54 AED
|24K
|201.25 AED
The 20-time Grand Slam champion will play doubles with the Spaniard, who has won 22 majors, at the O2 arena in London on Friday
The BCCI is also working to host the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Women’s IPL early next year
The Indian captain smashes a magnificent 143 not out from 111 balls
Ghana go up against the Brazilians in Friday's friendly in Le Havre
The 45-year-old boxing great features in Sunday's exhibition boxing match against Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura
The 41-year-old Federer will play competitively for the last time at this week's Laver Cup
Despite the victory, the UAE failed to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup qualifying tournament
Ronaldo will enter the World Cup holding the men's all-time record of 117 international goals
The all-rounder lauded Cameron Green for his brilliant half-century, which laid the foundation for a successful chase by the Aussies
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Al Thiqa Pharmacy made modifications inside the store to create a separate area to offer jabs
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'