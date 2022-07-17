UAE

  1. UAE travel: Residents forced to cancel UK plans as visa processing time exceeds 7 weeks

  2. UAE-India flight: Indigo aircraft from Sharjah to Hyderabad diverted to Pakistan

  3. UAE: Heavy rain alert issued in parts of country, thunderclouds expected

PNPCOIN Worlds first regulated cryptocurrency

PNPCOIN Worlds first regulated cryptocurrency

UAE is one country pressing down its effort to position itself at the forefront of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, although many other top countries are welcoming them with mixed emotions.

Digitising Traditional Processes

Digitising Traditional Processes

Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution

HONOR Magic4 Pro Review

HONOR Magic4 Pro Review

A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR

Get to know the real millionaires

Get to know the real millionaires

Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement

The importance of empathy as a healing touch

The importance of empathy as a healing touch

A doctor’s bedside manners — or the lack of them — is a huge determining factor in how a patient responds to clinical treatment. And, these days, with healthcare being largely viewed as a ‘commercial operation’, medical practitioners’ ability to be emotionally invested has become a game-changer

Born To Be Brilliant

Born To Be Brilliant

Meet the 17-year-old Ramani Meiyyammai Meiyapphan, one of the youngest affiliates with the ACCA GLOBAL accounting body

Philips Smart Travel Essentials

Philips Smart Travel Essentials

One of the biggest pet peeves of frequent travellers is the amount of effort it requires to make sure that their clothes look wrinkle free during important meetings.

Meet the youngest person to fly solo

Meet the youngest person to fly solo

Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal

KT Quick Chat with Sadhguru, Part 2

KT Quick Chat with Sadhguru, Part 2

Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts

