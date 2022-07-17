Four students share top rank with 99.8% marks
Four students share top rank with 99.8% marks
The construction worker's right leg was amputated after a water pipe fell on him
This is the second Indian flight being diverted to Karachi in the span of two weeks
Faster, more direct routes mean lower fuel burn for both flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines and Arkia
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
Captain Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 to revive the innings after England were reduced to 74 for four in 13.2 overs
Practical applications include monitoring road traffic and detection of oil spills
Crew carried out non-normal checklist for smoke fire or fumes
PARTNER CONTENT
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
UAE is one country pressing down its effort to position itself at the forefront of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, although many other top countries are welcoming them with mixed emotions.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
PARTNER CONTENT
Authorities in Abu Dhabi prosecuted Asim Ghafoor in cooperation with US
Researchers identify biochemical signs of cell damage
The new cases were detected through 258,194 additional tests
She won the match after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi
The development is taking place in Al Quoz, Nad Al Sheba, Al Barsha
He allegedly visited different polling stations with his security guards
The two leaders discuss a wide range of regional and global issues
It is at the discretion of the employer to schedule your leave
A KT reader asks about the visa process, duration and eligibility
Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, recently announced that he is dating Bollywood star Sushmita Sen
The protest began on April 9, has continued without a break
It is at the discretion of the employer to schedule your leave
Luxury travel company analyses TripAdvisor reviews to come up with list of top 20 places
The test takes place on July 17
Succulent species salicornia already being used for 'salty flavour with less sodium' in burger patties
His companion has been seriously injured
The emirate’s media office posted an image of Sheikh Saud in Makkah
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
Occasion also celebrates country as symbol of tolerance, says Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence
Security forces erect road blocks on bridges crossing the Nile river to deter protestors
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
How smart financial planning and taking them to a logical conclusion works
The Englishman, who passed away on July 2, was one of the greatest theatre directors of the 20th century
Makeover tutorials and challenges have become part of Gen Z's social media curriculum. Most of these are non-verified and harmful, also wreaking havoc on impressionable young minds
Higher transport costs and food prices are having a cascading effect on monthly budgets
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
On the Isle of Wight is a story of India's reverse influence on the coloniser
A doctor’s bedside manners — or the lack of them — is a huge determining factor in how a patient responds to clinical treatment. And, these days, with healthcare being largely viewed as a ‘commercial operation’, medical practitioners’ ability to be emotionally invested has become a game-changer
His will to win comes from hardships in his childhood in Serbia, he says
The city recently won the title of City of Culture 2025, and is on the way to rebrand itself to join global ranks of buzzing geographies of culture
Probably not. What’s it about unlimited food and beverages on offer that keeps drawing us in? Is it because our enthusiasm to savour matches up with local hoteliers, who are always on a makeover mode
The ladies have evolved from playing in dainty petticoats to grunting as loudly as the gentlemen
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Meet the 17-year-old Ramani Meiyyammai Meiyapphan, one of the youngest affiliates with the ACCA GLOBAL accounting body
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
One of the biggest pet peeves of frequent travellers is the amount of effort it requires to make sure that their clothes look wrinkle free during important meetings.
PARTNER CONTENT
Invest in an
PARTNER CONTENT
As the Dakota Johnson starrer releasing Friday on Netflix draws mixed reactions we take a look at some memorable big screen versions of Jane Austen's novels.
Don't miss out on our wonderful Wednesday options!
The Swedish-Lebanese singer has also branched out into Bollywood.
This competition aims to attract talented filmmakers and provide an innovative platform for them to develop their skills.
To experience more intimacy, understanding and sharing with those you care about its important to have constructive communication skills
We’ve all been wronged at some point of time, at varying levels of unfairness. It’s only natural and healthy to feel anger or to get even, but does anything ever truly get restored by holding it within?
Coming-of-age film set in the gritty spatiality of rural Assam, explores the exuberant-yet-frail lives of a bunch of youngsters, juxtaposed against a brutally grim and patriarchal moral compass
Museum to host Richard Mille Art Prize, showcased artists could win $60,000
The first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix Original, the actor about his latest web series and how OTT is helping artistes break geographical and conventional boundaries
Following the pandemic, a number of resorts in India are laying emphasis on sustainability in order to lure the discerning traveller
Luxury in the region often leaves us in awe. This summer, you can indulge in a fully immersive, sensory experience at a hotel and celebrate the joy of worldliness and the beauty of global travel
Have you ever wondered why, in English, we say that a clock goes “tick-tock”, not “tock-tick”, or if it’s a grandfather clock, why it chimes the hours with a “ding-dong”, not a “dong-ding”?
London's Heathrow Airport has asked airlines to stop selling tickets for summer departures
The football player boasts over 43 trophies and over 1,000 professional games
WLP demonstrates the world-class capabilities that Dubai has developed in the area of trade and logistics.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud says the US-Arab summit did not discuss oil
Tata Sons announced his appointment on May 12
The island is in the throes of its worst economic crisis
In Pakistan's first innings on Day 2, Babar reached the landmark in his 228th innings, surpassing Kohli’s record of 232 innings
Captain Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 to revive the innings after England were reduced to 74 for four in 13.2 overs
Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam champion, had also endured a poor run of form for two years after winning the 2016 French Open title
The Pakistan captain was the last man out as he dragged the team close to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 222 all out
She won the match after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi
The only Bangladeshi batsman to score a hundred in all three formats, Tamim scored 1,758 runs at an average of 24.08 in 78 Twenty20 internationals
Azam had backed the former Indian captain
I want these guys to take the game on, captain Rohit Sharma had said after the second ODI
Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal
Galadari Brothers organised a career fair for Emiratis at its headquarters on Thursday. Hundreds of candidates participated in the fair and applied for positions in the group's companies. The Galadari Group's fair was held from 9am to 4pm and the response has been overwhelming, according to organisers
Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Aid kits carry 20,000 masks, tens of thousands of vitamin C and fever-reducing tablets
Meta shares some of the most used emojis across its platforms
Authorities say he collided with a guardrail, suffered minor injuries
They arranged fake Bangladeshi nationality documents to procure dual citizenship
Russian businessman bought 850 restaurants in May after US fast-food giant left amid Ukraine conflict
Couple was travelling to Australia via Dubai