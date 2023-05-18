'I am afraid today that Pakistan is on the route to destruction,' he says in a video
Experts opine young people making career choices that are different from their parents is not new, call it a natural generational shift
Apart from cutting their travel time back home, the Odia community in the Emirates hopes that the sector will promote tourism in the Indian state
Those who come to the destination regularly have noticed that fewer people are visiting the area
According to Indian media, he was struggling with his health for some time
Earlier, the financier was ordered to be extradited to Denmark after Dubai court rejected his appeal against deportation in April
A number of riders reported delays during their commute; buses were deployed to transport affected passengers
Under the law, companies whose profits exceed Dh375,000 will be subject to corporate tax
The relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions, says spokesperson
American Hospital Dubai provides necessary care and resources to Cath lab patients
Protecting lives, health, and wealth for over 830,000 clients in the UAE
Looking to make some extra cash while helping a friend in their real estate journey? Look no further.
How can companies create scalable, resilient and agile supply chains that can quickly respond to global disruptions and uncertainty?
By 2027, there's a 66 per cent chance that temperatures around the world will hit the limit
Careem's package fees are not subject to peak pricing and remain fixed regardless of demand, allowing up to 40 per cent savings as compared to regular bookings
The machine operator intends to buy a house for his mother in Nepal and save a huge chunk of the money for his child's education
Medical assistance was provided as soon as the Air India flight arrived in Sydney
Incident took place in an intersection when two vehicles collided with an overloaded truck
The country also has the highest percentage of people with Facebook at over 100 per cent
Procedures for handing over the terrorist were carried out in accordance with the arrest warrant issued against him
From improved functionality to boosting privacy, these additions provide users with enhanced ways to connect and communicate with their loved ones
Earlier, YouTube, Twitter and Reddit were directed to block, take down unauthorised broadcast of Bollywood film's content, following lawsuit by producer
A thrilling concept, daycations allow individuals to enjoy all the amenities and experiences on offer by a property without having to book a room for the night
RTA clarifies that the fare would depend on the route and the service chosen
Erdoğan narrowly misses first-round victory in Türkiye's election, heading to runoff. Independent candidate gains significance. Watch the video to know more in details
Notes to help cut through the confusion of what to keep in mind when buying a second-hand vehicle
A number of hotels and resorts in the UAE are offering packages that are rooted in promoting health and well-being
Movies aren’t the only thing to watch. The film festival has made red carpet waves since “being seen” became mainstream.
From improving composition to repositioning the subject in a photo, Magic Editor will make your job easy by using generative AI, Google says
A trip to the salon is inevitable after you see these nail art designs
Visitors to this 1-kilometre-long climate-controlled street will be able to watch it rain, and even snow, on demand — all while enjoying a hot cup of coffee
He says, 'Govt is committed to providing advanced community services with integrated policies, high-quality services, and easy access for all beneficiaries'
Over the next 10 years, travel and tourism will create 121,000 jobs in the country, averaging 12,100 a year
Roads and Transport Authority extended the delivery service to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah
A report says the travel and tourism sector in UAE represents nearly 10 per cent of the total economy
The third edition of Dubai Pod Fest brought together some of the best podcasters, audio content creators, and leading organizations in the industry
KT special report: For many UAE nationals, fishing is a part of their identity, something they inherited from their past and will pass on to their future
It’s an ultra-low-cost security net that protects workers if they lose their jobs
The abundance of other fountain shows throughout the Emirates ensures that the magic of dancing fountains will continue to enchant audiences
HONOR continues to surprise us all! The smartphone maker has come out with the next iteration of its popular Magic Series flagship line, the all-new HONOR Magic5 Pro.
If you're interested in the stock market but don't know where to begin, you're not alone.
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
A closer look at the world's thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone that's taking the market by storm
is not just another smartphone, and there are many reasons why.
Technology is revolutionising the world and shaping the future in ways we have never imagined before.
In conversation with Mark Penfield, Cluster Conservation Manager at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts, discovering the history and natural wildlife of UAE's Arabian Wildlife Park
The ‘Queen of Couture Cakes’ will be in city to oversee special cakes for King Charles' coronation
A hotel in Yas Island is offering packages that include two tickets each
He gave a shout out to fans on Instagram
May 4 is an informal commemorative day observed annually to honour the famous film franchise
It will oversee the day-to-day operations of the SBA and support the alignment of its strategic goals
The facility has 24 clinical departments that provide multidisciplinary, coordinated medical care under one roof
The campaign aims to raise health awareness within the community about the importance of checking blood pressure, adopting healthy lifestyles
In order to cope with heat during daily commutes, many are increasingly choosing this as a practical transportation solution, especially for short distances
Mental Health Awareness week is almost upon us, and the Emirates has multiple channels open for those who seek support
Margaret Helen Shepherd beat stiff competition from nine other finalists to be announced the winner at an event held at Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London
Airline says it will refund passengers' ticket payments, adding that it will be 'able to resume bookings shortly'
The project will be implemented in Dubai Silicon Oasis as a trial run
Carmaker says it needs extension of current rules to 2027
There are now huge gaps between what people say about the economy and both what the data says and what they say about their own experience
UAE-based packaging firm ties up with Maxbyte
Meta earlier warned that an order to ban the mechanism it uses to transfer data could lead to suspension of Facebook services in Europe
The 15-run defeat to Delhi was a biter pill to swallow for the Kings
RCB is currently in the fifth spot with 12 points from as many games and faces two must-win matches to guarantee a playoff spot
For the first time since 2004, neither Djokovic nor the injured Rafa Nadal will be in the Rome final
Five people have died after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region
The all-rounder says she didn't even know Pakistan had a women's team when she started playing. Now a lot of girls look at cricket as a career option
Inter is one game away from winning its fourth European Cup
A new powerhouse that will shape the future of sports events, entertainment, and venue management has been launched
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
AI artist makes a compilation of images with noteworthy people celebrating the festival
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
Teenager sustained injuries to her stomach, arm, finger, and knee and had to get 19 stitches
Its owner said that it was 'just sitting' in the factory since it is not allowed to be driven on city streets
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
Can you imagine Spider-Man wearing a thobe? Or Iron Man in a red kurta? Iconic characters from the DC Universe, like Superman and 'Habibi Hulk', are part of the series, too