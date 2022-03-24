Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season
Cricket1 hour ago
Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season
Cricket1 hour ago
The legendary Indian composer is performing today at Jubilee Park
Expo 20201 hour ago
Certain shoppers can also avail of an extra 20% discount
UAE2 hours ago
'The start of commercial operations is an important milestone in our nation’s clean energy journey'
Government4 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to press Biden, Nato for more support.
World8 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 24,955
coronavirus35 minutes ago
The stock is expected to be listed on the Dubai Financial Market on April 12
Business1 hour ago
A total of 3.25 billion shares will be offered
Business1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Babyshop, the Middle East's premier store for stylish kids and savvy parents, offers an array of 'best-in-market' prices across all categories with a wide range of essential items.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The 27-year-old was seemingly good health when he took the test to renew his residence permit
UAE4 hours ago
Heads of households have to give the amount for each of non-earning members of his/her family
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
The art teacher was in disbelief when she saw her parents who travelled from Egypt
UAE1 day ago
All the hard work, sweat and tears in the build-up to any race can be dismissed, with just the roll of a dice!
Dubai World Cup1 day ago
Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will also feature Murchison Meteorite specimen that contains 7-billion-year-old compounds
Spotlight20 hours ago
Light to moderate winds, humidity expected
Weather9 hours ago
'BA.2 is about 30% more contagious than the original Omicron'
coronavirus8 hours ago
It aims to support Dubai's vision in the social sector for pensions and social security
Legal21 hours ago
Five new water fountains have been installed at popular destinations and public parks
UAE22 hours ago
The 27-year-old was seemingly good health when he took the test to renew his residence permit
UAE4 hours ago
Analysts have suggested the failed test was of Pyongyang's so-called 'monster missile'
World5 hours ago
There’s art - and then there’s running art. Lenny Maughan tells us why he uses cities as his canvas.
Spotlight21 hours ago
Officials said the UK has already provided over 4,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine’s armed forces
Europe13 hours ago
Dubai preparing to list 10 government-owned entities on DFM.
Business7 minutes ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal30 minutes ago
Total active cases stand at 24,955
coronavirus35 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The police have the authority to confiscate the ride if an individual uses it in non-designated zones
Legal4 days ago
The game, which features a 3D space environment, follows the mechanics of Snakes and Ladders
Education4 days ago
This historic achievement will be celebrated on Saturday with a special projection on Al Wasl Dome and fireworks
Expo 20205 days ago
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board
Government4 days ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime2 days ago
Authorities launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports from residents
Crime4 days ago
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,749,050
UAE4 days ago
Respect for international law the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity, leaders say
World1 day ago
The Criminal Court sentenced the Asian expat to three months in jail and fined Dh28,000
Crime4 days ago
In contrast to the West, the study says Emiratis find true happiness when they care for others
Life and Living3 days ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads1 week ago
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads1 week ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads4 days ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads5 days ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads6 days ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
The musician spoke to City Times about the magic of performing live at Expo and what he's learned from his involvement with the fair.
Local Events1 day ago
On the occasion of her 35th birthday, here's a list of some of Kangana’s most powerful performances
Entertainment22 hours ago
Ari Wegner has a very good shot at being the first woman to win an Academy Award for best cinematography.
Movies2 days ago
Rajamouli brings two famous actors together for epic blockbuster that faced multiple delays due to the pandemic.
Movies4 days ago
The parents came to Dubai and approached Dubai Hospital for treatment due to the hospital’s expertise in complex ENT surgeries
Health1 day ago
His book won several Arab and global awards, including the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in the category of 'Development of Nations'
Books2 days ago
The new centre has been launched in collaboration between the institute and the Fetal Medicine Department at Burjeel Medical City
Health2 days ago
The shortlist comprises books by authors from six countries, including Egypt, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, and for the first time, the UAE
Books1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Babyshop, the Middle East's premier store for stylish kids and savvy parents, offers an array of 'best-in-market' prices across all categories with a wide range of essential items.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
It affects poor communities who consume contaminated water
Health1 day ago
A complex spine osteotomy is a form of surgery where a bone is cut to shorten, lengthen or change its alignment
Health1 day ago
Eligible couples will have access to advanced IVF services
Health2 days ago
Hospital encourages all employees of the group, partners and patrons to reduce plastic waste.
Environment3 days ago
Since the onset of the pandemic, Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri has been working behind the scenes to ensure efficient ways to contain the outbreak
Health3 days ago
A total of 3.25 billion shares will be offered
Business1 hour ago
This year's awards recognised the most loved brands, personalities and programmes
Business2 hours ago
Dubai preparing to list 10 government-owned entities on DFM.
Business7 minutes ago
The stock is expected to be listed on the Dubai Financial Market on April 12
Business1 hour ago
The partnership will enable Help AG to provide services based on all Microsoft security products, including Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender
Tech1 hour ago
According to the latest IMF figures, the LATAM economy, which grew by six per cent in real terms in 2021, is expected to grow by 4.3 per cent between 2021 and 2025
Business1 hour ago
The company said requests stood at 104 million cubic metres.
Energy3 hours ago
Non-Stop Protection from Every Start
PARTNER CONTENT 3 hours ago
'The start of commercial operations is an important milestone in our nation’s clean energy journey'
Government4 hours ago
Bhupat is set to saddle an eight-strong team on the Dubai World Cup night
Dubai World Cup14 hours ago
Azure Coast, winner of the UAE 2000 Guineas six weeks ago, has been able to rebuild to peak fitness in good time for the UAE Derby
Dubai World Cup14 hours ago
Osborne has spent a large chunk of the winter riding in the Middle East, picking up opportunities in both Bahrain and the UAE
Dubai World Cup14 hours ago
A substantial throng of people turned up for Breakfast with the Stars
Dubai World Cup14 hours ago
The announcement comes less than two months after she won her home Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles title
Tennis1 day ago
The legendary Emirati trainer aims for his 10th World Cup win
Dubai World Cup1 day ago
Emirati trainer Saeed bin Suroor, gunning for a record 10th Dubai World Cup, saw his charge Real World drawn on Gate 6
Daily updates1 day ago
Former Godolphin jockey Ahmed Ajtebi explains the importance of securing a good gate position for your horse in the $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup2 days ago
The Delhi Bulls defeated the Maratha Arabians by four wickets in the final
Cricket1 day ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 month ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 month ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
The company has also designed special wedding gowns in blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukrainian flag
Offbeat3 days ago
The couple had an argument after the husband asked for divorce
Offbeat17 hours ago
Born into a family of aviators, Mack Rutherford has flown hundreds of hours with his dad
Offbeat19 hours ago
Two-minute video shows the McDonald’s employee running 10km to his home every midnight
Offbeat1 day ago
Christie’s expects Warhol’s 1964
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.74 INR
|1 AED
|48.53 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,127.14 AED
|24K
|235.00 AED