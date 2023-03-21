Epicentre was in Hindu Kush mountain range, near the remote northern Afghan province of Badakhshan
People appearing on the screen sing praises of mothers, who can be seen getting overwhelmed and bursting into tears
An online sale — which will be a combination of offers on staycation and F&B — will run for three days in April
AlNeyadi interacts from space station with residents gathered at Dubai Opera
The date palm and its fruit are both an integral part of the Islamic culture. Muslims attach tremendous importance to the date palm and its fruit because both are mentioned in the Holy Quran and Islamic history
The moon-sighting committee met after the Maghrib prayer on Tuesday
Kingdom's Supreme Court had earlier called on Muslims to report the sighting of crescent either by the naked eye or through binoculars
Multi-storey parking will operate all seven days of the week
The aim is to improve customer engagement and elevate government excellence, he added
With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.
Khaleej Times interviews Saeed bin Suroor, 9 Times World Cup Winner and Godolphine's longest-serving trainer.
Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multi-cultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced new offerings and special activities to take place during the holy month of Ramadan.
They may share the same bright look but don't let that fool you: these new Big Bang models are in fact very different. To stay up-to-date, follow:
Roads will be closely monitored and smart systems are in place to catch violators
The lunar landing is scheduled to take place late April; specific date, time info will be announced in the future
Fumio Kishida is seen enjoying delectable Indian street food along with his Indian counterpart
The star wore an outfit designed by famed designer Ali Xeeshan
Centre will increase Amazon’s total storage capacity in the UAE by 70%
SeaWorld — Abu Dhabi's newest attraction — houses eight themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, rides, and entertainment
Drivers found violating traffic rules during unstable weather conditions would face hefty fines of up to Dh2,000
The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs did not receive any report or testimonies from sky gazers
The crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday evening in the Gulf country
As per astronomical calculations, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar will last for 29 days this year
The working hours will be from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Thursday
The wireless public safety message urged residents to exercise caution as the country experiences adverse weather conditions
Sharjah has been included in Time Magazine's World's Greatest Places of 2023. Here's a glimpse of how it has led the way towards cultural heritage, arts and crafts to become the cultural hub of the UAE
Entry is free and some 'mystery prizes' will be given away to random visitors upon registration at the site
The two largest banks in the wealthy Alpine nation famed for its banking prominence have been in negotiations throughout the weekend
Motorists on the Al Ain-Al Qua road this morning took and shared videos of the rainy weather
Ministry says the step was taken based on a request submitted by a number of companies
They will collaborate on various emerging areas of the industry especially Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
The move aims to facilitate travel between the two countries
According to experts, it could be the way to bridge the gap in employability and skills for students in the UAE
The recyclable material has better overall ecological balance than glass and single-use aluminium cans
The large language model can be used to create chatbots, virtual assistants, and for language translation, content generation, and sentiment analysis
Authority urged residents to report begging activities to help police combat such illegal practices
The official stresses the importance of teaching safe online practices to children
Through varied initiatives, schools try to cultivate the values of discipline, empathy and sacrifice among children, especially during this holy month
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
It will be part of the massive expansion planned for the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy
Panic gripped as strong tremors jolted New Delhi and the adjoining areas
This initiative is a part of the Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to support and provide for its employees
When we think about children and screens, let’s also consider the relationship between adults and their TVs and smartphones. Watch cable news (where grandparents get their news), and you’ll see a discourse dominated by fear and anger
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
It offers a complete range of medical and aesthetic/cosmetic treatments and next-generation innovations, including AI, sleep, robotic and sports dentistry
As Ramadan approaches, car buyers in Dubai are eagerly anticipating the plethora of deals and discounts that have become synonymous with the holy month.
While technology advancements are changing every industry, the field of healthcare is experiencing rapid developments.
Get ready and pack your travel bags.
Amazon Prime Video shared the news on Twitter
Many of those who worked on the film wore blue ribbons to honour Reddick
The artists have been in the Sri Lankan music industry since 1998
The Emirati poet collaborated with a delivery service in UAE to showcase a poem inspired by childhood nostalgia and the love for food
Born in their 29th week, the five babies weighed an average of only around 1kg but they were able to breathe on their own
Entry is free and some 'mystery prizes' will be given away to random visitors upon registration at the site
Emotional stability identified as the trait most strongly associated with people's satisfaction with their life, social connections and career
Regional favourites will be produced in new factory at Dubai Industrial City
World Sleep Day highlights the benefits of proper rest at night
Profit rate tightened by 30 basis points to 5.85%
‘DIFC Launchpad’ expects to support the launch of over 200 new ventures in Dubai
The initial cost of purchasing a leasehold property is often lower than that of a freehold property
Government policies, stability add to country's attractions, Colliers CMD says
Traders largely expect a 25-basis-point rate hike from the Fed on Wednesday
Cuts announced after Western countries announced new sanctions
US crude and product stocks expected to drop in weekly reports
Centre will increase Amazon’s total storage capacity in the UAE by 70%
The 2022 Saudi Cup winner is a contender in the $12 million Dubai World Cup
The 41-year-old saddles Sibelius in the Dubai Golden Shaheen on World Cup night
Referees have also been encouraged to identify players who are fasting prior to kickoff
India's top order batsmen were given a torrid time by Mitchell Starc who took eight wickets in the first two matches with his pace and swing
A massive crowd gathered at the district in Buenos Aires as fans caught wind of where exactly the football star was
The three-match series, the first bilateral between the neighbours, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27
His first game as captain will be Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands at the Stade de France in Paris
The Czech–American won a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles
Barcelona seemed content with the draw but Kessie's last-gasp strike sparked wild celebrations at Camp Nou
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The distinctive animal has been a part of local folklore for centuries
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident
Sofi Mauri posted a picture wearing a white dress and a veil on the day she married herself
The CEO of the company called Sheikh Mohammed's visit 'an honour'
Some tips on how to withstand the annoyance of high-pressure salespeople
The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
Researchers sort through cache of undelivered mail that brings the past to life
Weighing just 330 grams and 420 grams, respectively, the twins were given 'zero percent chance of survival' by doctors
A social media post about the shocking incident went viral overnight, raking in over 90,000 reactions and 71,000 shares in less than 24 hours