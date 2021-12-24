Disruptions had stranded passengers, caused several cancellations on Dubai-Manila route
Aviation15 hours ago
Positive economic data from the US cheers investors
Markets2 hours ago
Categories include visas for students, temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers, athletes, artists and entertainers
Americas4 hours ago
Spike in new variant cases has had a direct impact on flight crews, airline says
coronavirus3 hours ago
Passengers who test positive for the virus will be quarantined for 10 days
coronavirus14 hours ago
However, extra protection starts to wane more rapidly against Omicron than Delta
coronavirus13 hours ago
Sethumadhavan introduced iconic actor Kamal Haasan in Malayalam movies
Asia2 hours ago
Further drop in temperatures expected
UAE2 hours ago
US official says data indicates that both Merck’s and Pfizer’s Covid-19 anti-virals are effective against the coronavirus variant.
coronavirus12 hours ago
The football legend underwent a surgery to remove a colon tumour
Football7 hours ago
The company will send out a software update over the Internet so the function called “Passenger Play” will be locked
Auto10 hours ago
The money will be targeted towards 530,000 people in the worst-affected areas
World8 hours ago
Viewing areas that normally accommodate about 58,000 people will be limited to about 15,000 to allow for more distancing
coronavirus8 hours ago
'Any dialogue must be based on reciprocity,' says top official
World12 hours ago
Medical teams in the country are working around the clock to monitor the pandemic
coronavirus2 days ago
Entry into Cebu restricted only to Cebuano Overseas Filipino Workers and returning Filipinos
Travel2 days ago
The European lady will be deported after completion of her prison term
2 days ago
The requirement is effective from Sunday, December 26.
coronavirus2 days ago
Spot gold was down 0.14 per cent at $1,787.65 per ounce at 9.15 am UAE time
Markets2 days ago
Sensex was trading 366.66 points higher at 56,685.67
Currency Exchange2 days ago
Passengers travelling in premium cabins, as well as Skywards members will have access to more than 120 lounges by February
Travel2 days ago
The dollar index fell 0.06% to 96.49.
Markets3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Head to Global Village now to experience a giant Christmas tree, snowfall, and lots of other festive activities
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Hiring a business setup advisor is often seen as an additional cost, especially for young and bootstrapped businesses that work on tight budgets.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Recent years have witnessed increased cannabis awareness, with more people accepting the recreational and medicinal uses of the plant.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Choose the best mobile or laptop to suit your needs from our list of top-selling products for December
PARTNER CONTENT 17 hours ago
Concerts by Emirati singer Eida Al Menhali and Iraqi artist Ali Saber will precede the show
Events1 day ago
Free testing is available by booking an appointment through SEHA app
coronavirus2 days ago
First phase of the high-tech project will feature three self-driving vehicles providing free transport services
Transport2 weeks ago
Authorities have announced new protocol for employees and visitors to enter federal entities
coronavirus2 days ago
Several passengers reportedly jumped off the vessel and swam to shore, according to officials
Asia6 minutes ago
The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film to start shooing in 2022
Entertainment1 hour ago
Khaleej Times catches up with avid Dutch adventurer, Tom Grond, who was in Dubai this week
Travel1 hour ago
The 16-month-old needed to be distracted to undergo a procedure under local anaesthesia
UAE14 hours ago
BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Health official calls on fully vaccinated residents to get booster shots
coronavirus2 days ago
Dr Haji, 78, died in Calicut following health complications
UAE3 days ago
The two countries have air bubble arrangements in place for smooth movement of passengers
Travel2 days ago
Consumers are requested to ask for a receipt when buying and check the seal on top of the cylinder valve
UAE4 days ago
DUBAI
The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?
Long Reads1 week ago
I’d probably have enjoyed the film much more if it hadn’t been for the quick-on-the-draw fusillade of conversations that have emerged over its release
Long Reads1 week ago
The Power Of The Dog has unleashed conversations on the takedown of the ‘toxic’ Western cowboy. Does it work? Or does it not?
Long Reads1 week ago
Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads5 days ago
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Long Reads6 days ago
Research shows that those more exposed to tobacco imagery across the media — particularly the young — are twice as likely to start smoking
Long Reads1 week ago
While there’s a global effort on to curb the menace, New Zealand’s new plan to outlaw smoking for the young by 2025 is the latest radical bid
Long Reads1 week ago
The new router supporting high speed, reliable and secure Wi-Fi 6 Plus for large households
A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 weeks ago
She spoke to City Times about starring in the renowned show and why she's excited to return to Dubai after a gap of over two decades.
Local Events2 days ago
At the last minute there is always a scramble to get things done.
Life and Living20 hours ago
The actor is in fine form in this big screen showcase of India's World Cup win in 1983.
Movies1 day ago
Catch the stand-up at Coca-Cola Arena next week
Local Events2 days ago
Sudeep Chakravarti’s latest book is a dispassionate account of conflict resolution, peace and prosperity in one of the most charged geopolitical sweet-spots in Asia
Books2 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 days ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
Though the official language of the country is Hindi in Devanagari script, it is the colloquial use of English language that finds precedence over regional dialects — more so in metropolitan the cities — to overcome language barriers
Books1 day ago
What is hygge, and how do we invite some of it into our homes and lives?
Wellness2 days ago
The piano sensation's craft is inspired by his idols such as Alfred Cortot, Vladimir Horowitz and Arthur Schnabel
Arts and Culture2 days ago
What's on display?
Arts and Culture2 days ago
You can tell the truth and preserve your child’s belief in the wonder of Santa
Parenting2 days ago
Winter makes it mandatory to indulge in a cheese night. Here’s a crash course on how to get it right
Food2 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
All terminals, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets are now operational
Aviation3 days ago
New rules will come into effect from December 30, 2021
Business4 days ago
Airline expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months
Aviation4 days ago
Last week, the rupee recorded its fourth weekly decline amid growing concerns over Covid-19 Omicron.
Markets4 days ago
In-form team uncover several Carnival hopefuls likes by Imperial Empire and Al Negud
Sports11 hours ago
In India’s new coach Rahul Dravid, who was one of the best exponents of Test batting technique in all conditions, Kohli has the perfect sounding board to help him get out of his slump
Sports18 hours ago
Harnoor Pannu scores sublime century as India win by 154 runs
Sports17 hours ago
He is looking forward to taking part in the 2022 Saudi International
Sports11 hours ago
Former Australia batter Simon Katich and ex-India batter Hemang Badani also joined the side’s support staff
Sports18 hours ago
The semifinals, beginning in two weeks, are still due to be over two legs despite the upsurge in coronavirus cases wiping out games and creating a fixture pile-up
Sports11 hours ago
The former world number one has just returned to a rousing reception in India
Sports1 day ago
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders said it was 'absurd' to play twice in four days while missing a number of key players due to Covid-19
Football1 day ago
Former India captain Vengsarkar and cricket writer Pradeep Magazine have given their verdict on the ugly spat between Kohli and BCCI
Cricket2 days ago
The Games, set to run from February 4 to February 20, will take place in a 'closed loop' to curb virus spread.
coronavirus1 day ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE2 months ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus2 months ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays2 months ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports2 months ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
|1 AED
|20.35 INR
|1 AED
|47.64 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,635.36 AED
|24K
|219.00 AED