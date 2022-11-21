There are incredible deals across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, and beauty products, with cash-back promotions and rewards
There are incredible deals across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, and beauty products, with cash-back promotions and rewards
Over 200 children are being provided for by Masaka Kids Africana – who command a following of over 11 million on social media – in the form of food, clothes and school fees
The rating system programme was launched in 2015 and covers all the old and new buildings in the emirate
The video said that that merging on a road without making sure it is clear, puts your life and others lives at risk
Authorities lauded the young man's efforts and courage in intercepting the thief and foiling his attempt
The rule will be applicable to those travelling on a tourist or visit visa, but will exclude residence or employment visas
Long-term residency holders explain how their lives have changed since getting the 10-year visa
No deaths were recorded, although some Asian sailors received minor injuries
PARTNER CONTENT
Superb quality of edible oil, coupled with hard work and the commitment of chairman Shyam Sunder Chhugani, have been instrumental in Sona Sikka earning the title of 'Best Liquid Gold'
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai, UAE: Automechanika Dubai, the largest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket industry in the wider Middle East, is preparing to bring the industry's biggest players to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 22 - 24 November 2022, for three days of networking and making connections.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Exxeella Education Group LLC Registered in Minneapolis, USA with its wide presence in India has now entered into UAE market to assist students who wants to study abroad in countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Here's a look at GE's top innovations and initiatives in the march towards net zero
PARTNER CONTENT
The mood on ground in Qatar is refreshingly different than what has been portrayed in some parts of the world; 'it's peaceful, everyone is friendly', say fans
Four years after missing the last World Cup in Russia, the Netherlands are back on a stage they have captivated over decades
With games and ceremonies being broadcast in Arabic, most of those attending were Arab families
Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar, received the UAE Vice President
With games and ceremonies being broadcast in Arabic, most of those attending were Arab families
It struck about 100km from Jakarta, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency
Four years after missing the last World Cup in Russia, the Netherlands are back on a stage they have captivated over decades
On Friday, the rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 81.74 against the US currency
He faced difficulties in running and sitting normally as a result of the incident
They purchased a villa in Arabian Ranches, two apartments in Marina under lease-to-own system, but before instalments were fully paid they got divorced
Eight stadiums across the Gulf country will be hosting the 64 matches of this tournament, which will be played in just 29 days
Oscar-winning actor narrated the opening segment titled 'The Calling', telling viewers: 'We all gather here in one big tribe'
His costume depicts a man whose niece puts him in a box and completes the run since he cannot due to bad knees
Thousands of migrant workers gather at a stadium specially set for them to watch the inaugural match on big screen for free
More than 60,000 fans soaked up a carnival-like atmosphere at the majestic Al Bayt Stadium as the World Cup host set the ball rolling with a spellbinding opening ceremony on Sunday evening
Work will resume on Monday, December 5
Two-time world champion Max Verstappen claimed a record-extending 15th win this season
The programme, set to kick off next year, will operate in collaboration with countries all across the Arab world
The event will be held over three days under the theme 'Shaping the Future of the Media Industry'
In his speech, Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates believes that a balanced approach is the most successful in achieving sustainability
For the second year in a row, the Sharjah event named as the world's largest book fair in terms of buying and selling of copyrights
Dubai Ruler meets dignitaries and heads of government entities at a majlis in Zabeel Palace
Total active cases stand at 18,531
Dubai Metro will operate from 3:30am and will be the easiest way to travel to and from the start point
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed several issues of mutual interest with Mohammed bin Salman
The project has been proclaimed Sharjah’s first fully walkable community, a novel and exciting take on community living within the region
SAM Precious Metals, which received UAE good delivery authorisation for its gold and silver bars, can now be traded and cleared on DGCX and its Clearinghouse
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The excitement among fans is at a fever pitch, so why not double the fun with a host of thrilling games when you play with TrueWin?
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The five winners of the inaugural TikTok Creator Hub Awards are raising awareness for climate change.
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Over three life-affirming days of gluttony and bliss, I toured Campania’s most hallowed outposts offering pizza tasting menus to see how the area is ennobling its signature fare
FTX is accused of improperly using billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up trading firm, Alameda Research, founded by Sam. The Justice Department and the regulators are examining the relationship
Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70% in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2021
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
Patient undergoes complex kidney cancer robotic surgery with success
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
As the UAE gears up for the National Day celebrations, Emirates Draw has two special announcements to honour 51 glorious years of the nation.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The first-of-its-kind educational website is meant for every student and teacher in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Shining on the water's edge, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island welcomes you with bright, open spaces - embracing expansive views of the skyline and the sparkling waves of the Arabian Gulf.
PARTNER CONTENT
Swifties flooding ticketing sites described crashes, outages, and other snafus
Eng. Anas Al Madani, founder of the speciality coffee brand, on the larger impact of the city's cafe culture
Original franchise star Anne Hathaway's casting is yet to be confirmed
The book is part of a trilogy which reinvents real-life historical figures as an 18th century Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson
Health experts worry that several factors are associated with diabetes in the young population and require immediate attention
The latest edition of wknd. conversations saw the importance of fitness amidst the Dubai Fitness Challenge
According to the ‘Health and Wellbeing in the Mena’ survey, 94 per cent respondents have the intention to become regularly active
The initiative included entertainment programmes featuring singing, dancing, and orchestra performances for the workers who came to get checked
Teens who use these products are up to three times more likely to use tobacco products in the future, according to global health authorities
Babies with this condition may seem hungry all the time, but a physical investigation followed up by an ultrasound of the abdomen would confirm the diagnosis
The third — and presumably final — season of Four More Shots Please! has its cringey moments, but is also breezy-easy time pass with a smattering of nuances and an open-ended finale
The art season is only beginning in the UAE, and what we are witnessing is a commitment towards a green, feasible world
The disease demands regular blood sugar monitoring and following a healthy lifestyle
There are many verticals such as entertainment, F&B and others that will carry the values and legacy of Expo 2020, says chief development and delivery officer, Expo City Dubai
The rule will be applicable to those travelling on a tourist or visit visa, but will exclude residence or employment visas
The rating system programme was launched in 2015 and covers all the old and new buildings in the emirate
QatarEnergy will send four million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually from its new North Field East project to China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation
SAM Precious Metals, which received UAE good delivery authorisation for its gold and silver bars, can now be traded and cleared on DGCX and its Clearinghouse
“2022 has been excellent for us. We’ll close this year with Dh9 billion sales and our next year's target is Dh12 billion,” says PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Group
Jouri Hills at Jumeirah Golf Estates contains 294 villas located close to two golf courses
There are many verticals such as entertainment, F&B and others that will carry the values and legacy of Expo 2020, says chief development and delivery officer, Expo City Dubai
|1 AED
|22.24 INR
|1 AED
|60.60 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,411.49 AED
|24K
|211.50 AED
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc tied with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on the second spot in the championship, ending up with 308 points – three more than the latter
Sulayem said when he began his term, there were certain legal and financial issues, which had been sorted out, which means now he can focus on growing the sport
McIlroy emulated Henrik Stenson, the only other golfer to win the FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai in the same season in 2013
Local Latin American community plan to dress up in country colour to support their home team
Several football-loving frontline heroes, who worked tirelessly to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, are now getting ready to catch their favourite teams in action
The team open their campaign against Australia in Group D on Tuesday
Suryakumar struck an imperious 111 not out off just 51 balls as the tourists posted 191-6 at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval
Verstappen, the double world champion, is seeking 15th victory of the year, thereby extending his own record of 14 race wins, which for now is the most results bagged in a single season
Ecuador striker Enner Valencia tapped home a 16th-minute penalty to score the first goal of the tournament
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
He shows up on a red carpet in New York City in a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother Maye Musk
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike
Authorities say the facility will be sealed as a probe is launched into the incident
The “well-used” brown suede Birkenstocks set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals
Until its collapse last year, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico spent six decades tuned to the radio stations of the heavens. There is no plan to rebuild it, and astronomers are in mourning
Fossilised bone fragments of a father, teenage daughter and other related Neanderthals were found alongside stone tools and butchered bison bones
The upcoming clash will take place on Sunday, November 6
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive