The historic rivalry makes the game one of the most awaited ones in the year
She calls it a crisis of 'unimaginable proportions'
It recreates the event’s magic, energy and excitement
The mood on campuses is euphoric, as pupils greet their friends, peers and teachers with visible enthusiasm
Fuel leaks and a possible crack were discovered during final lift off preparations
Garden in the Sky, water feature and other crowd favourites to start wowing visitors soon at legacy site Expo City Dubai
Shortage of staff in the industry is huge, according to official
Sneaking a peek at your spouse's phone, feeding stray cats; the misdemeanours listed may surprise you
Fragrances are a deep-rooted and indispensable part of daily life in the Arabian Peninsula. History has revealed the use and trade of fragrances in the Arab world is as early as 5000 years ago.
One of the leading PSPs in MENA, Amazon Payment Services appointed Peter George as the Managing Director to head the company in the region. A year later, George reflects on the PSP’s achievements over the past 12 months
AriZona Group is successfully leading the immigration market and offers a wide range of explicit services for all of the immigration programmes created by each country
Nature-inspired designs meet sophisticated silhouettes in all-new women's workwear collection. Smart business attire made from high-quality, natural, luxe fabrics like linen.
He also said that his party offices will be closed
He set fire to the majlis of his family home in revenge
Aid includes shelter materials, humanitarian needs, food and medical parcels
Over 183.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
New safety protocols make schooling the most normal since the pandemic hit
Authorities have contained the spread and are cooling the site
The amount owed is the value of the vehicle
Academic community is buzzing and happy to be together again after long summer break
Expert offers tips to boost savings, allocate budget
They will have a capacity of up to 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions
Here's how you can save up
Over one million students, 65,000 teaching staff will return to campus on Monday
Experts discourage parents from giving kids ready-to-eat snacks, unhealthy food
Passengers will be transported for free from Dubai Airport Terminal 3 to Centrepoint Metro Station
Passes will start at just Dh18, additional entrance gate to open
Judicial agreements with US, Russia, Netherlands, Denmark, and Italy signed
Here's how you can celebrate
"I feel proud when they look at me and call me a frontline hero"
The first of three official breaks remaining this year is in October
Al Ain Zoo drew highly qualified female professionals throughout 54 years of operation
Here are five profiles of NEP’s female graduates who are helping shape the nation’s future
On World Video Game Day, cybersecurity experts remind gamers of the dangers they face and explain how to stay protected.
It has been extinguished
SPEA has launched a back-to-school campaign under the slogan 'We are the future'
As we approach the last few weeks of the summer break
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
A UK university recently decided to axe its English Literature course because of concerns over employability of those who graduate in the subject
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
Increasingly, there’s a realisation that hardline ambition — long regarded as the preserve of success — is burning us out and that we need more out of life than the ‘secure’ trappings that come with always being on a mission to ‘achieve’
How mutual funds can play the crucial role of an essential investment toolkit for young parents preparing to fulfill their children’s dreams
Chefs and sandwich aficionado are happily experimenting with the next level of the light meal. We get to the bottom of the slice of bread, baguette, torta, et al
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
With more and more people winning big and changing their destiny, the platform provides the perfect chance to win money while having fun.
vivo’s new T series impresses with turbo charged performance for gamers & premium photography
The Ras Al Khaimah based chef talks to us on the significance of the day and the importance of role models
The film chronicles the story of three friends in Mumbai
Hathaway is set to a 40-year-old divorced mother in the film
The two artists have collaborated for the first time
Nature-inspired designs meet sophisticated silhouettes in all-new women's workwear collection. Smart business attire made from high-quality, natural, luxe fabrics like linen.
Distractions come in various forms; here's how to stay focused
Dining out is no longer just about food and beverages, it's about booking yourself a front row seat for a fabulous show
Fever could be caused due to a number of factors, including infections and bugs
The academic year begins on August 29
Versatility is couture’s muse post-pandemic, as comfort takes precedence over heavy embellishment, duppattas gets metamorphosised into sheer veils, and capes floor everyone with their undeniable charm!
Through the lens, lightly
The mountaineer talks about the grit and perseverance it took to climb one of the deadliest peaks in the world
Markets are now pricing in about a 64.5% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike
It also announced its collaboration with Meta to launch JioMart shopping on WhatsApp, a global first
Rocket was set to lift off on a mission to put a crew capsule into orbit around the moon
Hardik's 3 for 25 and a 17-ball 33 guided India home in a thrilling Asia Cup battle against Pakistan in Dubai
Pandya adds that he had fancied his chances, despite a tricky situation at the end
The intense clash took place at Dubai International Stadium
They wore black armbands during their first match on Sunday to express solidarity
Tottenham withstand Forest pressure to go third in league
Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two at Spa, champion is now 93 points clear at the top
1999 winner Vladimir Akopian and 2011 champion Abhijeet Gupta post fastest wins in the second round
Score is 147 all out in 19.5 overs
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Some men unsuccessfully attempted to capture it with a makeshift lasso
Sauropod fossil is approximately 25 metres long, 12 metres high
New machine can make several variations of beloved South Indian dish
Doctors told parents their child had died from a stomach bug 12 hours before
Three-toed footprints uncovered after a river flowing through Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas dried up
He refused to accept the compensation offered