KPMG and Navalkar dispute the findings and have applied for a review of the decisions, after which the DFSA's decision could be confirmed, varied or overturned
Sheikh Saif bin Zayed shares TikTok clip filmed at a mall
The minister of Hajj and Umrah announces the move on an official visit in Tashkent
Over 2,000 people participated in the traditional dandiya dance of wearing colourful dresses and flashing beautiful smiles
Previously, job-seekers would arrive in the country on regular tourist visas to look for employment
Over 191.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Taxi tariff is linked to the fuel prices announced at the end of every month by a UAE committee
The new upgrade will see parking tickets issued electronically as the paper version is phased out
The recognition reaffirms the hospital's leadership in the minimally invasive field of treatment in UAE and the region
Customers can opt for BNPL, especially for larger purchases like home appliances
Mediclinic City Hospital's surgical team performs first ever major liver resection in Dubai using the da Vinci Xi robot
Big Ticket, the UAE's largest and longest-running raffle draw, will hold its upcoming live draw on October 3.
The sweeping changes include expanded Golden Visa scheme, Green Residency and updated entry permits
The fire broke around 2.45 pm on Saturday; no casualties were reported
More skilled professionals can get the long-term residency, with the minimum monthly salary requirement dropping from Dh50,000 to Dh30,000
Nobel Committee announced the winner on Monday in Stockholm
Tributes paid as jewellery tycoon passes away in Dubai aged 80
The nature of the bomb threat or the name of the commercial carrier is still unclear
Four points to note for expats who are sponsoring their families in the UAE
The robbers knocked on the door of his company's headquarters before entering and assaulting him; they will be deported after serving their sentences
The 8-bedroom ultra-luxury property, Casa Del Sole, has been built over four levels – basement, ground, first and second floor – on a plot of 28,000 sqft
The place will open its doors to public on October 5
The ground staff rushed in with the necessary equipment and got the situation under the control
The new system offers visitors a variety of permits without requiring a host or sponsor
He died in a Dubai hospital after suffering a heart attack on Sunday
Emirate will welcome innovators and experts to explore and design the future of metaverse, says Dubai Crown Prince
The airline is rolling out a series of metaverse projects primarily to build the right environment for young travellers
Precautions can be taken to avoid these missteps in order to keep safe on the road in poor weather conditions
The celebration featured a musical band, the K9 team, bike patrols, and competitions with gifts and prizes
With daily caseloads hovering around the 300-mark, virtually zero deaths, several precautionary measures have been relaxed
Are radars reset automatically when allowed top speeds change in Abu Dhabi during adverse weather conditions?
According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the tenant under whose name the tenancy contract is registered must add all those staying with him/her
Police ambushed the mother and her two accomplices, who had placed advertisements on social media offering the under-two-month-old for sale
The sole survivor was an 'exhausted 27-year-old man' who was found on a dinghy alongside the bodies
The sixth edition of its annual flagship event of Invest in Sharjah will take place on February 8 – 9 under the theme 'Redefining economies making significant strides for a better future'
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
AI technology-based company is one of the key sponsors of world's biggest sporting event in Qatar
Coming of age tools have boosted the sector to a great extent
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
With a combined experience of more than 40 years, the new executive leadership at GEMS Royal Dubai School is committed to creating a warm and family-friendly learning environment where children feel safe, secure and happy
Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and the entire star cast of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus ensure this is one of Indian cinema's best offering
Top-notch ingredients plated up in a no-nonsense manner is the USP of this contemporary Japanese hotspot
Bollywood actor takes on shades of grey in new action thriller
Even with the advent of Internet and social media, the emotions associated remain much the same today
Experts say that during transition periods, which typically last 6 weeks, one may experience symptoms of stress and anxiety
Recipes you need to try this weekend
The PosH-RacK Festive & Lifestyle Shopping Edit is back on October 1, 2022 to introduce a fresh doze of colour and vibrancy into your festive closet
How experts find the balance between creativity, flavour, texture, et al
Wearers can take advantage of personal health and fitness features that offer actionable, science-based insights to prevent cardiovascular diseases
It is a kind of campy, high-school chick-flick version of Strangers on a Train with no murders but dollops of meanness and some quirky — and some blah — black humour
The sight of winged creatures chirping in the woods or hovering for food makes for an illuminating and rewarding experience of Mother Nature and its elements
The tale of a mythological woman, told in a contemporary world
The Dubai bourse's general index, Sharia index and sector indices, will be calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices
The new model will be available with a three-litre, six-cylinder internal combustion engine, in two versions capable of 490 and 500 horse powers
Turkey's monetary policymakers are bucking the global trend of central bank raising interest rates to combat inflation, as high borrowing rates cool down the economy and prices
Reality TV star failed to disclose that she was paid to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens
Following the global success of ADGM’s popular Fintech Abu Dhabi festival, ADFW will further build on the emirate’s position as a world-class financial hub
Vriitya Aravind was the player of the tournament in the qualifying event for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup with 297 runs from five matches
Hat tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden earned City a crushing 6-3 victory over United
His comment since then has sparked a huge debate on social media on whether the Karachi food is actually better than Lahore's
Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4 in the final to add the Tel Aviv Open trophy to victories on the Rome clay and Wimbledon grass this season
Having made 277 all out in 48.1 overs, the Lions restricted Karwan Cricket Club to 176 in 40.3 overs
India won the second T20I by 16 runs
India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series
Dawid Malan struck an unbeaten 78 and Harry Brook 46 not out to propel England to 209-3 in their 20 overs before Pakistan were restricted to 142-8
India's senior players, including captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, have been rested for the South Africa ODI series ahead of the T20 World Cup
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health