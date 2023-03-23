Former expat has spent Ramadan in UAE for nearly 50 years. Here is why he keeps coming back even after retirement
Expats who have long gone back to their home countries share memories of past and explain why they spend holy month in the Emirates
Expats who have long gone back to their home countries share memories of past and explain why they spend holy month in the Emirates
He presented a bank statement that reflected some funds under his name but authorities noticed that the account was opened only a month ago
This is an important part of Emirati hospitality and is done differently in every household
The arid climate and lack of arable land are addressed by smart systems that manage the entire farming process – from irrigation to temperature control
Several retailers have announced promotions and discounts during holy month
The Congress MP was present in court when the judge delivered the verdict
Muslims start their fast when the call for the Fajr (dawn) prayer is given out
The travellers were infuriated after being told they couldn't drink alcohol on the flight; further investigations are now under way
PARTNER CONTENT
Are you tired of sifting through unqualified fitness trainers?
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.
PARTNER CONTENT
Khaleej Times interviews Saeed bin Suroor, 9 Times World Cup Winner and Godolphine's longest-serving trainer.
PARTNER CONTENT
Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multi-cultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced new offerings and special activities to take place during the holy month of Ramadan.
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr Jeramie Umali, who is Christian, started out of reverence for her Muslim colleagues in Saudi Arabia, and continued even as she moved to UAE
The sea will become moderate westward by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf, and rough in the Oman Sea
Suspicions were confirmed when the company owner reviewed surveillance camera footage and saw three of the members entering after breaking open a lock
The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy
He began to transfer the amount to her in installments, including two payments that he handed over in cash to a person in the emirate
The start and end date of the holy month depends on the sighting of the crescent moon
The Ruet-i-Hilal committee, which is the moon sighting committee in the country, makes the announcement on Wednesday
As per sources, a massive set will be constructed over 45 days to shoot the Salman-SRK action scene in the action thriller
Here are some of the worst quakes to hit the country in modern times
Traffic patrols and ambulances rushed to the crash site immediately, but were unable to save her
Multi-storey parking will operate all seven days of the week
Dawn to dusk fasting will begin from Thursday, March 23
Explained: How the gap between Imsak and Iftar timings will increase throughout the holy month
Dr Jeramie Umali, who is Christian, started out of reverence for her Muslim colleagues in Saudi Arabia, and continued even as she moved to UAE
Entry is free and some 'mystery prizes' will be given away to random visitors upon registration at the site
The two largest banks in the wealthy Alpine nation famed for its banking prominence have been in negotiations throughout the weekend
Motorists on the Al Ain-Al Qua road this morning took and shared videos of the rainy weather
Ministry says the step was taken based on a request submitted by a number of companies
They will collaborate on various emerging areas of the industry especially Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
According to experts, it could be the way to bridge the gap in employability and skills for students in the UAE
The recyclable material has better overall ecological balance than glass and single-use aluminium cans
The large language model can be used to create chatbots, virtual assistants, and for language translation, content generation, and sentiment analysis
Authority urged residents to report begging activities to help police combat such illegal practices
The official stresses the importance of teaching safe online practices to children
Through varied initiatives, schools try to cultivate the values of discipline, empathy and sacrifice among children, especially during this holy month
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
It will be part of the massive expansion planned for the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy
He presented a bank statement that reflected some funds under his name but authorities noticed that the account was opened only a month ago
With newer avenues for trade and business opening up, the CG feels optimistic about how Pakistan continues to reach out to newer horizons and better opportunities
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multi-cultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced new offerings and special activities to take place during the holy month of Ramadan.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
They may share the same bright look but don't let that fool you: these new Big Bang models are in fact very different. To stay up-to-date, follow:
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover a world of banking convenience with the only account you need to perfectly manage your daily financial transactions.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover the beauty of UAE with Octane Luxury Car Rental Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
It offers a complete range of medical and aesthetic/cosmetic treatments and next-generation innovations, including AI, sleep, robotic and sports dentistry
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
While technology advancements are changing every industry, the field of healthcare is experiencing rapid developments.
PARTNER CONTENT
The actress is seeking solace and success in culturally rich and safe environment
Snook married actor-comedian Dave Lawson in 2021
The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi
Rick Allen was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel
Entry is free and some 'mystery prizes' will be given away to random visitors upon registration at the site
PARTNER CONTENT
With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.
PARTNER CONTENT
Emergency units at major government hospitals to operate 24 hours a day
In the same category, Indian and Pakistani nationals lost 34.5 and 33.9kg and won Dh7,000 and Dh3,400
Born in their 29th week, the five babies weighed an average of only around 1kg but they were able to breathe on their own
PARTNER CONTENT
It offers a complete range of medical and aesthetic/cosmetic treatments and next-generation innovations, including AI, sleep, robotic and sports dentistry
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover the beauty of UAE with Octane Luxury Car Rental Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT
Restaurants, cafés in Dubai and Sharjah are waiting for the change to take effect, whereas residents believe they will have to pay a little extra to buy these items
The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy
The fund aims to raise $800 million from Dubai Inc. and private investors
The quarter-point increase raises the target range to 4.75-5 per cent
Jewellery retailer primes for new market forays
The travellers were infuriated after being told they couldn't drink alcohol on the flight; further investigations are now under way
Fed policymakers believe beating back inflation may require just one more interest-rate hike this year
US Federal Reserve's decision to raise the interest rate gives a boost to overall investor sentiment
|1 AED
|22.36 INR
|1 AED
|76.99 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,262.93 AED
|24K
|239.50 AED
Winner of the 2,000-metre dirt affair at Meydan last March, American-trained Country Grammer will start from post 14
He has nine runners — two in Dubai World Cup, three each in Dubai Golden Shaheen and Godolphin Mile and one in Al Quoz Sprint
The six-year-old gelding lines up for the $6 million Group 1 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic
The Indian captain felt the result would have been different in the third ODI if his batsmen had built good partnerships
Chasing 270, India were bowled out for 248
Yadav was bowled first ball by Ashton Agar in the 36th over of India's chase in the final ODI
Argentina will play two friendly matches this week to celebrate their World Cup win in Qatar
Colonel Ali Khamis Al Jafleh was entrusted with the responsibility developing horse racing in the country
The sale was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
Researchers sort through cache of undelivered mail that brings the past to life
There are other Filipinos named Rice, Lord Voldemort, Mary Chris Mas, Macaroni, Parmesan Cheese, Abcde, and Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident
Sofi Mauri posted a picture wearing a white dress and a veil on the day she married herself
He saved up Rs1, Rs2, Rs5 and Rs10 coins for the last 5-6 years in order to buy his dream bike
Some tips on how to withstand the annoyance of high-pressure salespeople
The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
The CEO of the company called Sheikh Mohammed's visit 'an honour'
Weighing just 330 grams and 420 grams, respectively, the twins were given 'zero percent chance of survival' by doctors