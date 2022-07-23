Conditions which must be met before declaration were set in 2005's International Health Regulations
Former Chancellor says a section of governing party prefer the election to be a 'coronation' of Foreign Secretary
Man and his family held captive by human traffickers in Mexico
Here are some family-friendly events to enjoy the world-class island
Quake occurred at a depth of 10km, according to NCM
'Extraordinary' situation declared in over 70 countries
Viral social media post also claimed they had shut down a section of an outlet
Vendors launch aggressive promotion campaigns, set up independent supply chains
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
From fashion, athleisure and pharmacy to beauty products, keep scrolling down to check out the tonnes of incredible deals this summer
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
Rassem Zok, CEO of Standard Bank MENA
City's aquatic offerings to challenge perception that 'it is too hot to go out'
Show's channel announces his demise on Twitter
UN secretary-general condemns the missile strikes that hit Odesa port
Seized 200 million rupees in cash from associate's house, says Enforcement Directorate
Recruitment consultants suggest that workers ask for more benefits
Survey finds over 88% of labourers are aware of UAE residency, labour laws
Two journalists and two lawyers were also attacked by soldiers in the crackdown
Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar
Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent this year
They find out last-minute that their son will be flying the plane taking them to Jaipur
The group will earmark 10 per cent of its recruitments for these soldiers
Initiative aims to make up for isolated breaks triggered by Covid-19 pandemic
It was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
At Jeddah Summit, the President highlights UAE's belief that peace, dialogue and coexistence are the way to secure the future of generations
His mother had placed the tooth in milk, preventing it from drying out
High probability of stronger growth due to higher oil production and government pledge to double manufacturing sector’s size by 2031
The UK has announced that GCC nationals will be the first to benefit from its new electronic travel authorisation scheme
According to TikTok Travel Index 2022, the Emirate is emerging as the most viewed destination, with #Dubai garnering 81.8 billion views
Thousands of expats, citizens rush to cooler climes, especially the European countries, during the summer vacations
Vingegaard leads Pogacar of Slovenia by 3:34 and Britain’s Geraint Thomas by 8:13 ahead of Sunday’s final stage
Numbers. We use them to count, calculate and communicate. Numbers are also technology, the key to a better, more sustainable future. And numbers are art.
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
On the Isle of Wight is a story of India's reverse influence on the coloniser
A doctor’s bedside manners — or the lack of them — is a huge determining factor in how a patient responds to clinical treatment. And, these days, with healthcare being largely viewed as a ‘commercial operation’, medical practitioners’ ability to be emotionally invested has become a game-changer
His will to win comes from hardships in his childhood in Serbia, he says
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
Chefs of different nationalities speak in one voice about what it takes to work in tandem to rustle up gourmet delights peppered with multicultural hues
Over the long term, it's important to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
How smart financial planning and taking them to a logical conclusion works
The Englishman, who passed away on July 2, was one of the greatest theatre directors of the 20th century
Makeover tutorials and challenges have become part of Gen Z's social media curriculum. Most of these are non-verified and harmful, also wreaking havoc on impressionable young minds
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Page.
His film 'Soorarai Pottru' picked up five awards at the recently held ceremony.
Kangana praised Kher in an Instagram post about how he fit the role perfectly.
Epic fight sequences, which the franchise is famous for, were teased at the event.
Once upon a ride in Paris...
Whether it’s between pages of a book, over soothing music, or on the walls — we bring to you, a round-up of what’s happening in the city
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Languages don’t have to always be rational, but English probably wins the irrationality prize
A surge in infections has been reported since early May
We get sucked in by triggers of relationships, work stress, health issues (both physical and mental), big life changes and other traumatic situations in life
It explores the bleak underbelly-ish Mumbai landscape over one night when a pair of lovers get hauled up by the ‘moral police’
The city finds creative ways to commence life-long bonding and togetherness
Your pet's new way around town
Round-up of the hottest eateries around town
Acting Governor Murtaza Syed says he expects 'unwarranted' market fears to dissipate soon
The San Francisco-based company is also cooperating with the prosecution of a former security chief
The tech firm says he violated company policies
Sheikh Mohammed issues decree covering ownership of granted land
The Reserve Bank of India has taken a decision to allow invoicing, payment and settlement of export dues in Indian currency with its trading partners.
Pictures of Phobos beamed back on second anniversary of Mars probe's launch
Mena region received over $271 billion worth of crypto between July 2020 and June 2021
Having won the first game by three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean
The all-time record for a first-class match is Brian Lara's 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994
Spinner Dunith Wellalage has been included in the final 12 for the second match in Galle
The 30-year-old Brazilian said no one from PSG had spoken to him regarding his future but he wants to continue playing in the French capital alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe
India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan fell just short of an 18th century
Media reports have suggested that the two countries will square off on August 28
Chopra hot favourite for a medal
Jonas Vingegaard has built a 3min 26sec overall lead over the defending champion ahead of the final true battle ground, a 41km individual time-trial
Novak Djokovic confirmed on Friday that he will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in a dream Team Europe line-up
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
We meet the popular Dubai-based restaurant's managing director, Waheed Abdul Hameed, to understand how they will benefit from the tie-up.
Zeeshaan Shah, a multi-award winning entrepreneur talks to Khaleej Times about property market in the emirate
They arranged fake Bangladeshi nationality documents to procure dual citizenship
Feline had dodged airline employees, animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier
The item was returned in seven minutes
Meta shares some of the most used emojis across its platforms
Authorities say he collided with a guardrail, suffered minor injuries
Russian businessman bought 850 restaurants in May after US fast-food giant left amid Ukraine conflict