Video of the incident has gone viral, showing the man behaving erratically and arguing with cabin crew
Video of the incident has gone viral, showing the man behaving erratically and arguing with cabin crew
Among the other prizes given away are iPhones, a brand-new Mercedes Benz, half a kilogramme of gold and Dh95,000 cash prize
Late monarch's closest relatives took their places in meticulously choreographed processions that nevertheless betrayed the high emotions of the day
The programme, called Thabat, is expected to double family-owned companies' contribution to the economy to Dh1.17 trillion
Thousands poured into London's streets today to witness the procession and funeral in a fitting tribute to Britain's longest-serving monarch
Criminal investigation team carried out an intensive search operation after receiving report
Over 300 British expats come together on the QE2 to watch the funeral of the late monarch
It will be offered to salaried individuals with a minimum income of Dh5,000 per month
PARTNER CONTENT
The first standalone aesthetics and wellness clinic from Mediclinic to open on Fashion Avenue
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The global fashion powerhouse is launching its physical pop-up, and you know it'll be packing your favorite trends and styles. So, get ready!
PARTNER CONTENT
The private healthcare group to become the first UAE company to embark on the HRO journey
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Some of the Actual beGalileo Kids Across the world
PARTNER CONTENT
These decisions aren't spur-of-the-moment, property experts believe that investors have "realized the potential of a long-term investment in the UAE"
Some hotels and resorts are offering seven-day stays at the price of five among other offers
Homes in the development, located on Jumeira Bay Island, offer views of the Arabian Gulf on one side, and the city's famed skyline on the other
UAE residents join the world in mourning Britain's longest-reigning monarch as she is laid to rest today
The longest-reigning female monarch in world history passed away on September 8 at age 96, after 70 years on the throne
'A long day but very well worth it. It's nothing compared to what the queen has done for the country,' she says
She will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband
Lying-in-state ceremony formally ends at Westminster Hall at 9.30 UAE time and the doors close to the public
The new format offers higher chances of winning as participants have to select six numbers out of a pool of only 39
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
Dh1 billion project is the largest of its kind outside Africa, and houses over 50,000 animals
These abilities do not just help people grow on the professional front, but also help in landing better roles in the country
A KT reader wants to estimate the earned amount for a period of 10 years
He also highlighted the great contributions of the late monarch in strengthening friendship ties with the UAE
AA-13 went for Dh4.42 million, followed by U-70, which was sold for Dh3 million
Direct flights will connect both cities daily starting from October 31
The decision had come into force on June 15 and continued for 92 days, banning work under the sun or in uncovered areas from 12.30 pm to 3 pm daily
Esaad Card provides a wide range of benefits across different sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, entertainment, real estate, restaurants and more
The newly launched Terra Journey and Alif Journey offer schools exclusive workshops on topics such as protecting animal habitats and water conservation
Some hotels and resorts are offering seven-day stays at the price of five among other offers
It will be offered to salaried individuals with a minimum income of Dh5,000 per month
The Foreign Minister will present Emirate's policy, priorities and vision for international peace, security, and cooperation in September 24 address
Power was out in parts of the city, including stoplights, snarling the capital's already notorious traffic
Educational teaching and learning resources should be considered public goods, free and open to all
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
PARTNER CONTENT
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
PARTNER CONTENT
Are you a proud owner of a Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster or maybe Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? Or maybe you're a jeweller looking for the best cleaning kit for luxury watches to offer your customers?
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The one day event promises to keep the excitement and thrill at peak levels for all the ardent fans and visitors, revving up a new biking revolution
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
PARTNER CONTENT
Sam Worthington expressed his views on working with director James Cameron.
Visit the Korean Traditional Painting Exhibition at Sorbonne University.
The renowned musician will treat fans to the most beloved songs of his illustrious career.
Most people bringing up young children in a tech-smitten world echo similar nervousness
It is giving people a chance to come alive on billboards without having to shed their true skin
PARTNER CONTENT
The global fashion powerhouse is launching its physical pop-up, and you know it'll be packing your favorite trends and styles. So, get ready!
PARTNER CONTENT
Inside scoop on artisanal ice cream company in Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT
The first standalone aesthetics and wellness clinic from Mediclinic to open on Fashion Avenue
PARTNER CONTENT
Local and international DJs on uniting diners through a rich musical repertoire
The storied British auction house is bullish about the emergence of Dubai as the leading art market amid plans to boost growing regional interest in African art
PARTNER CONTENT
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
PARTNER CONTENT
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating clean can be a tough business… Especially if you consider yourself a foodie
India has put in place a mechanism to settle international trade transactions in Indian rupees with the emphasis on exports to boost global trade and respond to growing interest in the use of the rupee for trading purposes
Kezad Group will be solely responsible for managing the process of planning, developing, operating, regulating, and promoting combined assets such as Kizad, ZonesCorp and Kizad Communities under the AD Ports Group’s Economic Cities and Free Zones portfolio
German GDP grew fractionally by 0.1 per cent between April and June, but an increasing number of economic indicators, such as business and consumer confidence, have begun to flash red
The Paris CAC 40 and Frankfurt DAX were down in early afternoon trading while Asian indices mostly closed lower
Video of the incident has gone viral, showing the man behaving erratically and arguing with cabin crew
Mixed-use development in Al Rahmaniya Area comprises modern 3, 4 and 5-bedroom townhouses and corner units
Apple did not mention the internal redesign when it launched the new series earlier this month
The UAE has committed to working with various nations to ensure standardisation in education, health, food, sustainable global energy transition and other areas
|1 AED
|21.65 INR
|1 AED
|63.08 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,125.23 AED
|24K
|202.00 AED
India take on Australia in the first T20 game on Tuesday
Undefeated duo will square-off at Yas Island's Etihad Arena on November 5
Pakistan take on England in a seven-match Twenty20 series ahead of next month's World Cup
Chaya Mughal's team lost their second Group A match to Papua New Guinea by 29 runs
Rahul, coming from a three-month injury layoff, was still struggling for his best form despite scoring a fine half-century in India’s last game in the Asia Cup
Yuvraj Singh joins the new T10 team as mentor
Six-times winners Spain will meet Croatia for a place in the semifinals
Al Mansoori succeeds teammate Rashed Al Qemzi who secured his third F2 world title with victory in Portugal 12 months ago
Thailand beat the UAE by seven wickets in the opening match on Sunday
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Al Thiqa Pharmacy made modifications inside the store to create a separate area to offer jabs
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
The ceremony for 18 men who were granted divorce after long-drawn legal battles will be held on September 18