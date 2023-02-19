Watch: Deepika Padukone flies in economy class, surprising fans on board in viral video
Another fan shared a pic with the actor at an airport, calling her 'super friendly and extremely nice'
A chatbot, by design, serves up words it predicts are the most likely responses
Three security force members and a civilian were killed, according to Pakistani government officials
'Employers will try to justify not increasing pay by highlighting the benefits they offer. However, we know that for jobseekers and employees, salary reigns supreme,' says expert
In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, the country's 'knights' share the overwhelming emotions they feel as they pull people out of the rubble at ground zero
Eleven were previously taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries, according to the authorities
The CTO of OpenAI, who has over a decade of experience in tech, has acknowledged that AI can be misused and needs regulation
Presently, there are 23 IITs in India, which are located in various regions of the country offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate level programmes
We interview former Director General of Civil Aviation Mohi-Din BinHendi about Dubai Airport and how it went from having several flights a day to being one of the busiest airports in the world.
The year 2023 marks the 150th anniversary of Levi's® 501
Al-Futtaim Toyota successfully completes screening and selection process to choose 150 participants from a field of over 1200 applicants
Al Tayer delivered a speech titled 'What we offer to COP 28' at the World Government Summit 2023
Seventeen-year-old Dubai resident exits at hands of Katarina Zavatska, but looks to positives and vows to keep working hard to ensure future opportunities
The original Star Wars weapon is now on display at the festival park's Ripley's museum; here's how you can catch it
It has children’s playing and sports training equipment to encourage community members to practise a healthy and active lifestyle
There were initial reports he had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false
The two teams competing were Sharjah and Khorfakkan
Generative AI has the potential to be one of the biggest drivers of human productivity, say experts
Residents are also urged to refrain from removing barnacles from the turtles
Mosques around the world on Friday performed absentee funeral prayers for the dead
'We are all waiting for you,' he says, speaking of their mother and the rest of their family
Neal Mohan, soon-to-be CEO of Youtube, shot to fame after Susan Wojcicki announced that she was stepping down
Abu Dhabi Police has uploaded a video online of a car entering an intersection out of turn, crashing into another car and spinning out of control
RTA clarifies the rules passengers must follow while using public transport in the city
Live music and dance performances; free activities for children and spiced mangoes can be a fun combination
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
MyAster app aims to provide hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies services with direct access to an integrated portfolio of medical services
The parliamentarian has also applauded the alliance for promoting trade and tourism between the two nations
The early registration period is available through the EmaraTax platform from January 2023 to May 2023 for certain categories of companies operating in the Emirates
The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process and the awardees will be announced in January 2024
'Extreme Weekends' to take place at the racing area behind the Al Wathba Souq at the Festival grounds and will showcase some stunning freestyle stunts
Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023
The fee reduction will encourage sustainable industries by promoting the deployment of advanced technology that lowers emissions
He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru following a heart attack on January 27
Atsu's face was displayed on the video scoreboard and fans chanted "you'll never walk alone"
Chasing 138 to win, Waseem made his runs off just 50 balls with eight fours and seven sixes
A five-metre amethyst geode renowned as the 'Mona Lisa of geology', valued at Dh4.8 million was unearthed, making it a real treasure among its contemporaries
Real estate agency sees its sales almost double while average transaction value increased by 42 per cent
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
While working from home does have numerous benefits like better work/life balance and time to pursue passion projects, studies have showed its downside too
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
On TikTok, a midsize movement is forming, but models like Jill Kortleve are rarely cast in glossy brand campaigns or on the catwalks. Why not?
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
The new launch brings added practicality, comfort and sleek design to the family car
Leveraging healthcare commercial possibilities in the UAE and the broader region
Philips showcased its clinically proven dental products at the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC), to help support good oral health to avoid the impact of wider health issues.
The insurance intermediary is undergoing a complete overhaul of its business and is looking to fuel its next leg of growth using AI and new age technology
Whether it's music, food, kids' activities or more you're looking for, we've compiled the perfect list of options
There's more to Channing Tatum's swan song than just a dance movie
The film tells a positive tale of an expat's life in the Gulf
The popular Indian actor and host talked to City Times ahead of the release of the supernatural-themed 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'
‘Dubai is a leader in art’ says Durjoy Rahman
Released in February 1957, the film also marked the beginning of a mental health struggle and tumultuous personal life behind the screens
Upcoming Art Dubai’s 16th edition is complemented by fair’s largest ever thought-leadership programme, convening broad cross-section of the brightest cultural, creative minds
Live music and dance performances; free activities for children and spiced mangoes can be a fun combination
To some, it could mean standing up for yourself and drawing boundaries; to others, it could mean listening to yourself and forgiving yourself
How resting well can enhance the quality of life
Through the lens, lightly
By syncing their life to their menstrual cycle, women can give themselves the permission to reconnect to the wisdom of their bodies
The social media company purportedly fired 90 per cent of its staff in the South Asian country last year
Policy rethinking needs to include construction materials and implementing more robust regulations
The council will have its office in Abu Dhabi, and will focus on promoting trade and investment relations between the two countries
Body seeks to help increase investments and bilateral trade
The CTO of OpenAI, who has over a decade of experience in tech, has acknowledged that AI can be misused and needs regulation
Idex and Navdex have occupied an important position on the calendar of international defence events
Lulu Group will closely work with Ficci to support and promote new Indian companies and products in the UAE
Airline takes 4 777 jets from Boeing on wet lease
The top eight seeds have received first round byes
The new edition of the multiple award-winning tennis tournament (February 19-March 4) will begin on Sunday
She will play out the final chapter of a glittering career that has seen her amass six major titles among her 43 WTA victories
Seventeen-year-old Dubai resident exits at hands of Katarina Zavatska, but looks to positives and vows to keep working hard to ensure future opportunities
Chasing 138 to win, Waseem made his runs off just 50 balls with eight fours and seven sixes
China overcame India's challenge with a 3-2 win to set up a final clash with South Korea
Atsu's face was displayed on the video scoreboard and fans chanted "you'll never walk alone"
Hellen Obiri of Kenya won the women's race with a time of 1:05:05
The statement did not give any details on the amount proposed in the bid for the club but the price could reach a record 6 billion euros, according to reports
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
Several videos dubbed "sushi terrorism" have emerged on social media, showing unhygienic pranks at restaurants
Both she and a Nepali resident claim to be the owners of the house in which they are currently residing
60-year-old Brazilian man announced his 'death' on his Facebook page and invited friends and family to attend 'farewell service'
Another couple ordered several sacks of the prized vegetable, not for a dinner spread but as souvenirs for guests
The babies were delivered by caesarean section at 29 weeks and still require respiratory support
She was born 'Rajamma' in 1903 to a Pulaya family in Nandankode, Trivandrum
At the home centre, ceramic vases and candleholders are being offered at a promo price of two pieces, one onion
The food piled up quickly at the family's home after the kid used his father's phone to play some games before bed
The four-year-old recently became a member of Mensa, Britain's society for high-IQ individuals
The cabin crew responded swiftly and assisted the birth during the 12-hour journey