Traders look forward to US Federal Reserve minutes and key inflation data for clues on the pace of future interest rate hikes
Authorised recruitment offices are also not allowed to accept a commission from domestic helpers — either for obtaining work or incurring any expenses
The 80-year-old star's family planned an elaborate celebration on a special episode of KBC on October 11
The 77-year-old ousted leader was detained on February 1, 2021, when the military seized power from her elected government
There are more than 400 eVTOL - electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles - companies in the world that are working on making products safer, more reliable
Court instructed the employer to pay the man's family since the company was found guilty of not complying with safety requirements
Jewellery prices are almost 15 per cent cheaper in the UAE, says expert
She filed a complaint and said she had sold a car to the defendant, but he delayed the transfer of the registration to his name
Mediclinic Middle East has unveiled its new state-of-the-art family clinic in City Centre Me'aisem, within Dubai Production City and close to Jumeirah Golf Estates and Victory Heights, serving residents and businesses in one of the fastest growing areas of Dubai. As a multi-speciality clinic, it features a range of services offered by a multidisciplinary team.
Gamers and content creators can own, experience and have the chance to win the world's fastest and most advanced GPU on a first come, first served basis
The recent study by Dell Technologies emphasises businesses build a culture that treats people as the greatest source of innovation
SHEIN fosters inclusivity for children with autism in its first-ever kids fashion show
Rajkumar Rajendran was physically active, playing badminton daily, and did not know that he also had high blood pressure and diabetes
Rashed Belhasa — a young Emirati with over two million followers on Instagram — recounts scary experience in YouTube post
Inaugural Dubai Future Forum provides a platform for dialogue on how the world can shape its near-term and long-term future
Putin expresses appreciation for the UAE's role in the prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine
Private sector employees have the flexibility to contribute as little as Dh100 on a monthly basis and earn a profit on the amount saved, which can be availed in addition to the earned gratuity provided by their organisation
Over 30 people hospitalised, with several 'unresponsive prior to arrival'
The ceremony which the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct usually comes several months after the accession of the new monarch
The project is aimed at helping taxpayers manage their taxes in a simpler, faster, more transparent manner
X2 completes its first global test flight at Skydive Dubai
Financial expert Khalid Farooq calls on family businesses to be careful while giving power of attorney to individuals
Once this new GDRFA service is available, Dubai residents will no longer be required to use a passport or any other document to verify themselves
New feature allows Hayya Card holders aged 18 or above to bring along three other people
In an interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Menk shared his thoughts on what the emirate has to offer
Private sector employees have the flexibility to contribute as little as Dh100 on a monthly basis and earn a profit on the amount saved, which can be availed in addition to the earned gratuity provided by their organisation
Gitex Africa Morocco will take place in Marrakech, one of the country's largest cities, from May 31 to June 2, 2023
Travellers can apply for and obtain the electronic travel document at any time and from any place and receive it via e-mail
Today, Internet City is the largest ICT hub in the region, attracting billions in investments and hosting over 1,600 technology companies
Fog or mist formations predicted over some areas
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praises efforts taken by the US
The fund was approved to construct streets around commercial and industrial lands
Once this new GDRFA service is available, Dubai residents will no longer be required to use a passport or any other document to verify themselves
'Deadpool 3' stars Ryan Reynolds and has lured Hugh Jackman out of retirement as Wolverine
Other films in the intertwined stories that have been pushed back include 'Fantastic Four and 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
The iconic actor shone in roles consistently over a variety of genres
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Five insider tips you must know before applying for a course at any top global university
The upcoming period is set to be in the spotlight again in Dubai's real estate sector due to FIFA2022, which will kick off from the Qatari capital, Doha
HUAWEI nova 10 Pro
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
The iconic actor shone in roles consistently over a variety of genres
Lansbury who died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles enjoyed a 75-year career in films and theatre
While it’s tough to pick from an amazing repertoire, here are the films that have had the greatest impact on us
While his contemporaries slowed down and took a back seat, Bachchan worked relentlessly for the past fifty years
Encouraging data from preliminary studies are making some doctors feel optimistic about developing immunisations against pancreatic, colon and breast cancers
One of the UAE’s leading private healthcare companies will ensure that employees can access mental health services outside the Mediclinic network
The programmes, suiting every type of health regime and exercise level, will be held in collaboration with prominent fitness establishments in the emirate
The Dubai Health Authority introduced ‘Rased’, an online service, in June last year, to move towards a digital system
The 90-minute procedure was completed by Dr Waleed Yasin Kadro, consultant interventional cardiologist at RAK Hospital
SHEIN fosters inclusivity for children with autism in its first-ever kids fashion show
Children have developed anxiety in social situations due to lack of exposure and restricted social opportunities, experts say
The iconic UAE art museum explains how art can help support community health through various lessons on its premises
Ravi Kumar S. led the company's global services organisation across all industry segments
Executives butt heads over company’s strategy, with one senior leader complaining that the amount of money spent on unproven projects made him “sick to my stomach”
The start-up reports that ransomware remains the number one threat to organisations, with damages expected to exceed $30B by 2023
Poly has been at the forefront of helping businesses in the Mena region to design new workplaces
Dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.23 per cent to 113.48
New tech sports high-resolution sensors so people can see mixed virtual and augmented reality in full colour
JAXA livestream from Uchinoura Space Centre in southern Kagoshima region was interrupted and presenters said there had been a problem, without giving details
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years
The legendary fast bowler said bowlers need speed to be successful on Australian pitches
Shukla said that India's representative for 16-member International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Chairman's post will be decided on October 18
Spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed shared eight wickets among them
Afridi, 22, has been sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a Test match in Sri Lanka in July
The World Cup winner had been close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer but finally agreed to stay at PSG for two more years
He blasted six sixes in a tally of 62 off 42 balls, as the Black Caps chased down 130-7 with ease at the Hagley Oval and claimed their second win of the series
Wasim, who formed a deadly new-ball partnership with Waqar Younis in his heyday, expressed his delight at his new partnership off the cricket field
The six-team franchise-style League will be played over a 34-match schedule at the world-class venues of UAE
This is part of the country's efforts to revive international cricket in the country after it was suspended, following attacks on the Sri Lankan team
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota, wins annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California
Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer, the legendary artist's work had been considered missing for over 100 years
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'
The ceremony for 18 men who were granted divorce after long-drawn legal battles will be held on September 18