Frustrated shopkeepers protested on the streets this week, demanding that curbs be lifted
coronavirus1 hour ago
Another winner, Francois, won twice in the grand draw, taking home a total of Dh55,554
UAE20 minutes ago
The redesigned store will offer customers the company's products as well as tech support
Tech58 minutes ago
The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament had met on Thursday with Saqr Ghobash, his Emirati counterpart
UAE7 minutes ago
He was best know for his album ‘Bat Out of Hell’
Entertainment1 hour ago
Used garments will be picked up free of charge and recycled or resold
UAE2 hours ago
The tickets affected will be valid for a period of seven days
UAE Attractions2 hours ago
Frustrated shopkeepers protested on the streets this week, demanding that curbs be lifted
coronavirus1 hour ago
The island nation is coronavirus-free and has a strict border control policy
coronavirus3 hours ago
The country will halve the ticket quota, however, for air and land travel
coronavirus1 hour ago
The match will take place at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia
Cricket5 hours ago
His father, Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, had contracted the virus earlier
Entertainment4 hours ago
A man has been charged after the group froze to death during a failed crossing in a blizzard
World5 hours ago
Spacetech hub offers package of benefits, including office space, mentorship, networking, investment opportunities, access to government contracts and more.
UAE19 hours ago
Move aimed at curbing the spread of infection and also providing patients timely medical care by experts.
coronavirus21 hours ago
Awareness campaign launched by police due to increased turnout of tourists in desert areas during winter.
UAE21 hours ago
UAE was the first country to reopen by applying strict safety, precautionary measures throughout the country
UAE1 week ago
A woman was killed in a separate incident while crossing the highway from an undesignated area
UAE22 hours ago
The bridge 300 metres long and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions
Transport1 week ago
IDC estimated that public cloud services adoption is accelerating at a CAGR of 28 per cent year on year between 2020 and 2025 in the UAE
UAE1 day ago
New property portal to provide authentic information on real estate sourced directly from Land Department
Property1 day ago
Aviation analysts say that it should not be a cause of concern for the airlines operating a modern fleet of aircraft
Aviation1 day ago
The project will comprise 864 townhouses and apartments and 3,000sq.m. of retail space
Property2 days ago
The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament had met on Thursday with Saqr Ghobash, his Emirati counterpart
UAE7 minutes ago
He was best know for his album ‘Bat Out of Hell’
Entertainment1 hour ago
Used garments will be picked up free of charge and recycled or resold
UAE2 hours ago
Another winner, Francois, won twice in the grand draw, taking home a total of Dh55,554
UAE20 minutes ago
The redesigned store will offer customers the company's products as well as tech support
Tech58 minutes ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Four Mediclinic facilities in Dubai (Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Mediclinic City Hospital, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital and Mediclinic Dubai Mall) have received accreditation from the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) as a Collaborating Centre for Obesity Management (COM).
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
2021 was most certainly the year memecoins, thanks to Dogecoin and other dog-meme currencies, but it was also the year of crypto gamification.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
In this space between money and technology, lies a new momentum taking the world by storm. No, it's not cryptocurrencies.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Legal advisor was handed a pink slip barely a fortnight after she was promoted.
Crime1 day ago
All commercial arrivals and departures will be suspended
Aviation2 days ago
Aviation analysts say that it should not be a cause of concern for the airlines operating a modern fleet of aircraft
Aviation1 day ago
Sources close to the matter said the ongoing scam is being done by third party agencies and travel agents.
coronavirus2 days ago
A new service aims to reduce the number of anonymous calls residents receive
UAE2 days ago
A man has been charged after the group froze to death during a failed crossing in a blizzard
World5 hours ago
Winds are expected to exceed 55km/hr
Weather2 hours ago
The social media platform said in a statement that it fixed a technical bug
Tech6 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned down the possibility of imposing a lockdown
coronavirus3 hours ago
The island nation is coronavirus-free and has a strict border control policy
coronavirus3 hours ago
The country will halve the ticket quota, however, for air and land travel
coronavirus1 hour ago
The match will take place at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia
Cricket5 hours ago
His father, Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, had contracted the virus earlier
Entertainment4 hours ago
The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament had met on Thursday with Saqr Ghobash, his Emirati counterpart
UAE7 minutes ago
Another winner, Francois, won twice in the grand draw, taking home a total of Dh55,554
UAE20 minutes ago
Company will instead focus on covering the Games remotely
Sports6 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Foldables are the latest trend for smartphones that are catching on quickly and given current trends
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
DMCC projects include improved infrastructure by constructing a new road network and landscaping works.
Property1 week ago
Around 170 inmates benefitted from scientific courses last year, while 191 benefited from educational courses reached in 2020
UAE1 week ago
Italy aims to become a leader in digital development by ensuring at least 70 per cent of the population gets proper digital skills in order to realise an inclusive and equal digital transition
Business1 week ago
Services will be suspended from today, January 12
Transport1 week ago
Spacetech hub offers package of benefits, including office space, mentorship, networking, investment opportunities, access to government contracts and more.
UAE19 hours ago
Move aimed at curbing the spread of infection and also providing patients timely medical care by experts.
coronavirus21 hours ago
Awareness campaign launched by police due to increased turnout of tourists in desert areas during winter.
UAE21 hours ago
UAE was the first country to reopen by applying strict safety, precautionary measures throughout the country
UAE1 week ago
A woman was killed in a separate incident while crossing the highway from an undesignated area
UAE22 hours ago
The bridge 300 metres long and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions
Transport1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
After the fall of the Colston statue in Bristol, many local institutions that carried his name decided to drop it, while others reviewed their histories
Long Reads1 week ago
Performing arts are as old as civilisation, but they have also evolved with time. As we become consumed by customised digital content, will the pure form of theatre survive?
Long Reads1 week ago
Millennials are now opting to live in the suburbs, and commute to work/study in the city. They believe being in ‘a quiet place’, away from the urban jungle, is worth their while
Long Reads1 week ago
Recipients of honorary awards who later become British nationals can apply to convert their awards to substantive ones
Long Reads2 weeks ago
During the Arab occupation of Iberian Peninsula their language spread throughout the area and entered Latin.
Long Reads16 hours ago
Global spread of English is closely tied to the history of the British Empire.
Long Reads16 hours ago
A workout routine is often regimented based on body weight and image consciousness. But the trick is to incorporate a deeper approach: there’s nothing like feeling the difference
Long Reads5 days ago
Central banks all over the world — including in the UAE — are exploring the launch of a digital form of money to reduce friction in cross-border payments, improve efficiency in payments and counter the growing popularity of crypto currencies
Long Reads6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A lot goes into starting and scaling a business to 7 figures.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
UAE based business setup company, Creative Zone launched the first edition of its comprehensive '2022 Business Setup Guide' for companies and entrepreneurs seeking to set up and operate in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
The art curator brings her immersive art experience to the city
Local Events1 day ago
Check out MIB: First Assignment from January 27 onwards.
Local Events21 hours ago
The singer and other cast members reflect on the new series based in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.
Entertainment1 day ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health14 hours ago
With the UAE transitioning into the sat-sun weekend, let’s take a look at what the rules of dressing for the last day of the working week will be
Fashion14 hours ago
We draw a list of places that serve the best hot chocolate in town...
Food Listings14 hours ago
Mich Turner, MBE, is excited to set up her signature brand Little Venice Cake Company’s L’Atelier at Atlantis The Royal this summer
Food14 hours ago
Added to the stress of parenting, is the particular problem of parenting from afar
Arts and Culture14 hours ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health14 hours ago
In a world smitten by Twitter, TikTok and texting, to raise a reader, you need to be a reader
Arts and Culture14 hours ago
It is very interesting to see the children of today assimilate this information in different ways. Research points to how a large population of children around the world has been adversely affected in their social skills
Mental Health14 hours ago
The world’s two biggest economies share a very complex relationship that will eventually dictate and decide a lot that happens in the world
Books14 hours ago
There is much to this marque that is making it a force to be reckoned with in the automotive industry
Auto14 hours ago
The salary will be converted to ethereum and bitcoin
Cryptocurrency16 hours ago
The redesigned store will offer customers the company's products as well as tech support
Tech58 minutes ago
The company argued that it was holding its own against fierce streaming competition from the likes of HBO Max and Disney+
Tech3 hours ago
The social media platform said in a statement that it fixed a technical bug
Tech6 hours ago
Police were waiting when the Boeing 777 to London carrying 129 passengers landed
Aviation7 hours ago
Earlier, Al Habtoor Group had announced plans to enter the NFT space, with the launch of an exclusive NFT Collection in Q1 of 2022
Business17 hours ago
Hydrogen is fast emerging as a viable clean energy option and Abu Dhabi has distinct advantages to unlock the decarbonisation potential of the green fuel
Energy20 hours ago
The bank continues to diversify its financing portfolio in various economic sectors and follows a wise credit policy that takes into account all developments associated with the pandemic and its impact on financial markets
Corporate20 hours ago
Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy had to settle for an even-par 72, while world No.2 Collin Morikawa carded a disappointing 73
Sports18 hours ago
It is the fifth time in the last six Cups of Nations that the reigning champions have failed to make the AFCON knockout phase
Sports16 hours ago
Appleby and Bin Suroor well-represented in Al Rashidiya and Al Fahidi Fort as champion trainer Doug Watson looks to take out Dubawi Stakes
Sports18 hours ago
The highest demand came from fans from Qatar, followed by Argentina, Mexico, the USA, UAE, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France
Sports16 hours ago
The allegations against the 45-year-old former South Africa international wicketkeeper follow hearings last year into discrimination in cricket
Sports18 hours ago
New Zealand's Kane Williamson has been named as the leader of the team
Sports19 hours ago
The French international's contract expires in the summer and talks over a new deal have broken down
Sports17 hours ago
The 20-year-old off-spinner snaps up six wickets
Sports19 hours ago
Frenchman Ugo Humbert became the first known infection of a player at the tournament
Sports21 hours ago
The 20-year-old off-spinner snaps up six wickets
Sports19 hours ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos3 weeks ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos4 weeks ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos4 weeks ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos3 weeks ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos3 weeks ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos2 months ago
The inmate has been discharged and is back in the prison
Offbeat1 day ago
They were first spotted by lucky tourist guides on a safari drive
Offbeat15 hours ago
They also recorded the incident on mobile phone to upload it on social media and become famous.
Offbeat16 hours ago
British-Belgian pilot is one stop short of completing her round-the-world journey
Offbeat1 day ago
Authorities in Xianyang suddenly ordered lockdown, leaving the woman unable to return home from her date
Offbeat1 day ago
|1 AED
|20.25 INR
|1 AED
|47.14 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,763.81 AED
|24K
|223.00 AED