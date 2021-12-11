UAE

BitOasis to add 12 New Tokens to its Exchange Platform

BitOasis to add 12 New Tokens to its Exchange Platform

BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.

Why are SHIB, DOGE different from alleged scams like SQUID

Why are SHIB, DOGE different from alleged scams like SQUID

Even with increased security measures, developers of dubious cryptocurrency protocols manage to escape with investors' funds. Such incidents, known as "rug pulls" often leave crypto investors questioning even legitimate exchanges for listing such tokens.

BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.

KT Edit: More than a plastic solution: global efforts, local action

KT Edit: More than a plastic solution: global efforts, local action

Many governments have banned single-use plastic and encouraged the use of local, indigenous alternatives such as jute and leafbased products. Globally, the multilateral environment agreements called BRS (Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm) Conventions took effect from January this year to help tackle global trade in plastic, which has seen wealthy nations dump contaminated plastic waste on poorer countries. Over 60 countries — coastal and landlocked — have signed up to the UN Environment Programme’s ‘Clean Seas’ campaign to fight marine litter and plastic pollution. Here are some leading country initiatives:

Age of femme finance

Age of femme finance

Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women

How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.

How the FansOnly Marketplace Will Change the Content Creation Game

How the FansOnly Marketplace Will Change the Content Creation Game

A few months ago, many people didn't have any idea what NFTs were. And then suddenly, at the beginning of the year, news broke about NFT transactions worth millions of dollars. NFTs became a hot topic, and the more people learned about the space, the more attractive it became.

