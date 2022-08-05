The victims were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries
The victims were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries
Friends, family can enjoy concessional travel and cargo benefits across airline's network
Thanks to Sheikha Latifa bint Ahmed Al Maktoum, the mixed breed finds a new loving home
All you need to know about new amendments made to the WPS
Of the five deceased, two were residents of Sharjah, two from Fujairah and one from Ras Al Khaimah
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust
Studio-level 108MP Triple Camera with a Versatile 5G Experience
Franklin Templeton's investment professionals across asset classes focus on the second half of the year and share where income-seeking investors may find opportunities
Over the course of 15 years, the UAE-based education provider continue to deliver the highest standards of education whilst inspiring a love for learning among its students
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
Authority acted on a tip-off about one of the suspects distributing 'business cards'
ESE announced an alteration to the design to provide comfort to students
When the water entered their houses, some residents could only take their passports before fleeing to safety
Dad-of-five Sajjad Khan had set aside the money to buy his dream house
It is set to open on October 25
They spend at least 3-4 hours daily practising and perfecting their craft
Authorities urge residents to keep away from valleys, flooded areas and rain water catchments
Red alert issued in south Indian state by Met Department
System will also lower environmental pollution, say officials
Families are still cleaning up the sludge left behind by heavy rains that hit the Emirates last week
'The more content restrictions appear, the greater the demand,' says report
Announcement will free up federal funding and resources to fight the disease
The change applies to all pupils from kindergarten to grade 12
The deformity had caused him pain all his life
Amna Salem Saleh Altaee was also awarded 1 year free membership to the Royal Society of Biology, London
Inspirational website aims to bring together people from across nations
Authority explained the risks of not paying attention while driving and using mobile phones
The 9,000-km trip is the first step towards launching a regional accelerator programme for food and desert tech start-ups in the region
Royal Gulf Industries set to make Dh62.4 million investment to add state-of-the-art lead acid battery recycling unit to its industrial ecosystem
Harnaaz also said that she broke down several times after seeing people's negative comments
Two-day cadaveric training sessions held at Mohamed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences with speakers from MENA and South Africa on the latest orthopedic procedures
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Food from the island nation is finally getting the love it deserves in Dubai
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
Ahead of Friendship Day on August 7, we take a look at the shifting nature of bonds between individuals and how they cannot be taken for granted
In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party
How parents adapt to a sense of loss, grief and anxiety as their children fly abroad to pursue higher studies after the pandemic-induced disruption
Over two years ago, Covid ushered in a new set of life rules which we thought would be around for good. Now, with the world returning to (almost) normal, we are having to press the reset button all over again
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
Chefs of different nationalities speak in one voice about what it takes to work in tandem to rustle up gourmet delights peppered with multicultural hues
Over the long term, it's important to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
From fashion, athleisure and pharmacy to beauty products, keep scrolling down to check out the tonnes of incredible deals this summer
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
Rassem Zok, CEO of
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
The show currently airs on STARZPLAY and a new season will begin in September.
The action thriller proves all fight and not much substance
The Gully Boy actor will be seen playing the role of Hamza, Badrunissa’s husband (played by Bhatt), in
Enjoy delicious treats this Thursday at these top spots in the country.
The Austrian capital oozes old-world charm alongside a gush of modern, tech-driven infrastructure, making it an equally delightful destination for travellers
Satiating my hunger for arts at a dinner show in Dubai
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
You must break free of everything that’s holding you back and you must question these limiting beliefs that society has programmed you to believe as truth
A neo-Western, set in the early 1960s, where a middle-aged couple — with crackling chemistry — pick up cudgels (and guns) to rescue their grandson from a terrifying mafia-like family
The Indian space spy scandal involving Nambi Narayanan was a personal tragedy, not a national one
The reporter started a non-profit after she realised that journalism can’t make a difference in the lives of those you are reporting on
One doesn’t just wake up to IBS. It is a condition that builds over time, and there is always an underlying cause
The company reported available liquidity of $2.7 billion, saying that its new capital commitments for aircraft purchases was $750 million
Gold and silver prices are solidly higher already on safe-haven demand as China-Taiwan-US tensions have escalated this week
Occupier demand has been strong on the back of a buoyant local economy where companies are crystallising their expansion plans, and amid an influx of senior executives, business owners and High Net-worth Individuals
Oil revenues surge 90 per cent compared to a year ago
The demand outlook remains clouded by increasing worries about an economic slump in the United States and Europe, debt distress in emerging market economies, and a strict zero Covid-19 policy in China
The extension of the contract will see dnata continue to provide a range of passenger, ramp and baggage services to the airline, ensuring a seamless airport experience for over 19 million passengers
Serb star's unvaccinated status means he will probably miss US Open
Tejaswin Shankar wins country's first-ever medal in men's high jump
Mohali will host the first T20I against the Aussies, with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively
27-year-old Australian fired 12 aces, saved the lone break point he faced to oust Giron in 59 minutes
The opener scored 76 in 44-ball, while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 33
21-times Grand Slam winner has previously refused to take the jab
Minimum two games assured between the teams
India has so far won five gold, three silver, and bronze medals in the games
Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy snares six wickets
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Memoranda of Understanding were in the fields of business, education and space, among others
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Earlier, a video of a Chennai bridge painted like a chessboard went viral on social media
It was the fourth most-watched and broadcast game on the day it launched on Twitch
Semitruck steered 58-year-old woman onto road shoulder, say police
Video was largely underground but took root after being aired on public billboards
Owner says pet calico Bandit possibly saved his life after two tried to break into his home
The country is on high alert after an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease in Indonesia