No UAE visa stamping on passports: How to prove your residency with new process
Pink-coloured visa sticker on passports earlier served as primary residency document
Visa and Immigration in UAE6 hours ago
Through ‘Endowment Sukuk’ individuals, companies can contribute to health, educational and humanitarian programmes
UAE4 hours ago
Traffic patrols cordoned off the street leading to the burned vehicle for the civil defence personnels
Emergencies2 hours ago
Technology giant to launch #MealsForReels campaign across Mena region and beyond
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
Zelensky says Moscow could resort to chemical weapons
World11 hours ago
Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute
Americas1 hour ago
Police said they would issue at least another 30 fines for people who attended gatherings
coronavirus1 hour ago
The utility services provider’s shares jumped 21.7 per cent to Dh3.05 in the first couple of minutes of opening the trade
Business1 hour ago
Al Ghurair Properties Ramadan Offer
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
This will allow vehicle owners to save 30 fils on SMS
Transport1 day ago
The victim experienced mental, physical fatigue and heard strange murmurs in the middle of the night
Crime1 day ago
The 62-year-old, who was found guilty of fraud, became 'heir' to the Singh family's fortune shortly after meeting them
Offbeat23 hours ago
The resolution is one of several adopted by the UAE Cabinet on Monday
Government1 day ago
Dubai: Can landlords increase rents in the first three years?
Property1 day ago
BA.4 and BA.5 cases have been identified in some regions
coronavirus20 hours ago
The National Commission on Violence Against Women and civil society groups first proposed the idea of legislation a decade ago
World8 hours ago
'Donors will benefit from the IMF's tested infrastructure to quickly deliver authenticated payments'
World12 hours ago
The Modi-Biden virtual meeting on Monday lasted for about an hour
World10 hours ago
Last week, a number of vehicles were damaged in a blaze that broke out in Al Qusais Industrial Area 1
Legal7 hours ago
The utility service provider attracted Dh315 billion in demand for the IPO
Markets8 hours ago
The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid
Ramadan 202218 hours ago
Rupee falls below 76 against the US dollar
Markets9 hours ago
Bursting with flavour, this dish is very filling and great to snack on
Ramadan 202222 minutes ago
They warn that there is also a real cost to delaying treatment
Health35 minutes ago
The new service will bw launched on April 15 and brings the number of destinations served by the carrier in the Kingdom to seven
Aviation44 minutes ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
It also said that the company has withdrawn the suspect products in European countries as a precautionary measure
UAE3 days ago
The airport retailer continues to actively support important social and charitable initiatives during the holy month
Ramadan 20223 days ago
The food parcels include grilled meat, rice, dates, fruits, salad, juice and water
Ramadan 20223 days ago
The data was collected from September 1, 2021, till November 30, 2021
UAE4 days ago
The service is live now for schools that start their academic year in April
Education3 hours ago
He had been diagnosed with DMD, a rapidly progressive form of muscular dystrophy
Health3 hours ago
It is in line with the government's digital agenda
UAE2 hours ago
Actions to be taken include practical and field training for veterinarians and carrying out a series of workshops
UAE1 hour ago
The national team scored the full mark of 12 points after winning four matches
Sports4 days ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads1 week ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads1 week ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads1 week ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads2 days ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads2 days ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads3 days ago
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads4 days ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The actress recounts the emotional making of the late actor's slice-of-life swansong.
Movies1 hour ago
For the first time, the singer-songwriter wrote a couple of songs fully in Spanish.
Music7 hours ago
Break your fast at one of these top spots around the country
Ramadan 20228 hours ago
The film will now release on April 22.
Movies1 day ago
Over 1 million titles will be on sale, with prices starting from Dh2
Books1 day ago
Last week, Rashid Hospital performed the first operation using this technology on a 20-year-old patient
Health1 day ago
The combination of mango, mint and a tinge of spice is refreshing and one of the best drinks in summer
Ramadan 20221 day ago
According to UNESCO, the Emirate is the only city in the Mena region that has issued a framework for cultural statistics
Arts and Culture3 hours ago
Selected from over 24,000 nurses from 184 countries, out of these 10 finalists, one nurse would win the grand award
Health1 day ago
The statement comes after Mohap recently issued a warning about the drug
Health1 day ago
The move comes after a series of successful pop-ups at schools and key locations in the Capital
Books1 day ago
Between October and December 2021, over 3.7 million videos were removed for violating YouTube’s community guidelines
Tech1 hour ago
DMCC attracts 665 new companies in first quarter of 2022 — the highest Q1 performance since 2002 inception
Business1 hour ago
The new service will bw launched on April 15 and brings the number of destinations served by the carrier in the Kingdom to seven
Aviation44 minutes ago
Region’s largest shipping and integrated logistics company continues to deliver on its growth strategy, a critical enabler of ADNOC’s broader expansion plans.
Business53 minutes ago
The IMF report comes as nations around the world are considering the best way to regulate the $2 trillion crypto market, with the level of oversight varying greatly from one country to another
Cryptocurrency54 minutes ago
The Abu Dhabi market is expected to see steady rise this year after a modest recovery in 2021
Property1 hour ago
The dividend distribution will result in approximately 49.7 per cent of group’s net profit being paid out.
Business1 hour ago
The historic transaction solidifies EFG Hermes’ unrivaled position as the region’s leading equity capital market advisor in FEM markets to both public and private sector corporations
Business1 hour ago
Hardik's unbeaten 50 went in vain after he steered his side to 162-7
Cricket18 hours ago
What's making the difference for RCB is that their old and new players have delivered, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket17 hours ago
West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite thinks more teams may employ the tactic in Twenty20 cricket
Cricket1 day ago
History augurs well for Native Trail who is 2-2 at the Rowley Mile track
Horse Racing17 hours ago
Spectators gave Woods a standing ovation for his astonishing return to golf 14 months after a car crash that left him hospitalised for weeks
Golf1 day ago
Bangladesh were bowled out for 80, losing their remaining seven wickets inside an hour
Cricket1 day ago
West Indies big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer hit an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls and lifted Royals from 67-4 to 165-6
Cricket1 day ago
Meanwhile, Paul Stirling hailed the UAE senior national squad as the world's best ICC associate member team
Cricket1 day ago
With seven games left for both teams there is still plenty of work to do
Football1 day ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos2 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos2 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events2 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events3 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup3 weeks ago
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Videos3 weeks ago
They are facing a total penalty of nearly $160,000
Offbeat3 days ago
The 62-year-old, who was found guilty of fraud, became 'heir' to the Singh family's fortune shortly after meeting them
Offbeat23 hours ago
The private collection is estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros
Offbeat1 day ago
The game was interrupted for a few minutes as security chased the fan
Cricket1 day ago
The robbers posed as government officials attached with the irrigation department
Offbeat2 days ago
