Diagrams on the truck show how to say simple phrases in sign language
Asia6 hours ago
The game was due to take place at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on May 28.
Football32 minutes ago
Another winner intends to use his prize money to clear debts and buy gifts for friends and family
UAE2 hours ago
Unvaccinated students over 16 must still take a PCR test every seven days
coronavirus3 hours ago
RTA advised motorists to use alternative roads to reach their destination early
Transport5 hours ago
Birla’s speech in his mother tongue resonated quite like India’s former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s iconic speech in Hindi on October 4, 1977, at the 32nd UNGA
UAE44 minutes ago
A Ukrainian government adviser said on Friday he expected Russia to try to break into Kyiv during the day
World1 day ago
Classes remain unaffected
Education16 hours ago
Khan had gone to Moscow with the aim of enhancing economic ties with Russia at a time when Pakistan’s energy needs are rising fast
World3 hours ago
Two out of three children orphaned are adolescents aged 10 to 17 years
coronavirus4 hours ago
The Ministry of Public Health of Qatar has announced a set of updates to its Covid-19 travel and return policy
Travel3 hours ago
Temperatures are expected to hit 30°C today
Weather7 hours ago
The stark difference between an employee’s expectations and their current pay may lead to the Great Resignation
UAE19 hours ago
Covid rules have been eased for travellers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
Travel21 hours ago
“We do not know if this basement is enough for us to survive,” one said.
Asia4 hours ago
Cops vow to end distribution of massage centre cards; say illegal parlours are a serious threat
Crime2 days ago
Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going to the mountains during daytime
Emergencies2 days ago
Airlines have been updating travel requirements online today.
coronavirus2 days ago
The Dubai Ruler wished the ambassadors success in their missions to boost cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries
Government3 days ago
Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document
Crime1 week ago
12-year-old had endured persistent pain in the stomach, lacked appetite, and suffered weight loss
Health1 week ago
On Sunday, the gold was trading at $1,897.36 per ounce.
Markets5 days ago
IMF commends UAE’s successful efforts to address the effects of Covid-19
Economy6 days ago
Intensive efforts for digital transformation and investment in information technology infrastructure have contributed to enabling business innovation within the health insurance sector
Business1 week ago
Consumers are now more comfortable navigating the world through a digital lens, experts said
Business1 week ago
The Galaxy S22 series boasts premium features, superfast connectivity and long-lasting batteries
1 hour ago

Dubai
2 days ago

Introducing Soukchic, a solution for women tired of scouring countless websites in search of new products. Soukchic is the first of its kind in the UAE. It is an online marketplace dedicated to women's empowerment and providing women with the products they need.
3 days ago

Xiaomi have traditionally been the brand with giving users an affordable smartphone with all the tapings of premium features. The Redmi Note 11 continues that pattern.
1 week ago
Ukrainian expats fear for their loves ones as Russia launches full scale invasion
World23 hours ago
Within minutes of Putin’s televised address, explosions ripped through Kyiv and other major cities
Asia22 hours ago
New wave of novel programmes and change in application patterns being witnessed in UAE
Education20 hours ago
Since opening in November, the aquarium has welcomed over 100,000 visitors.
UAE Attractions20 hours ago
Two-hour tour is divided into five exhibits located on different floors: OSS Hope (Orbiting Space Station), Heal Institute, Al Waha (Oasis), Tomorrow Today and Future Heroes
UAE Attractions1 day ago
Globally, spot gold jumped above $1,950 in the afternoon to trade at $1,955.85 at 2pm UAE.
Markets23 hours ago
Flights had been avoiding Ukrainian airspace for the past few days after Russian tensions escalated
Aviation1 day ago
Dubai Ruler posted photos of his visit to the two pavilions on Thursday
Expo 202019 hours ago
Sally Kellerman received an Academy Award nomination for her role in 'Mash'
Entertainment10 minutes ago
It searches for infectious diseases and common genetic disorders in the the couple
Health20 minutes ago
The brand-new store is distinct in its designs and features, the highlight being a waterfront promenade offering stunning views of the city's skyline
Tech19 hours ago
State bears costs of appointing lawyer if they are unable to appoint one for themselves due to financial constraints.
Legal1 week ago
Customers in the Emirates can order and get delivery on the same day.
Fashion1 week ago
Karak tea lovers said they were unhappy with the price rise
UAE1 week ago
There will be a significant decrease in temperatures
Weather1 week ago
2 weeks ago
Dubai -
Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.
Long Reads1 week ago
Romances can brew in strange places, under extraordinary circumstances. Call it serendipity or a meeting place for soulmates — Cupid’s arrow can strike anywhere. And what better time to uncover ‘love spots’ than on Valentine’s Eve?
Long Reads1 week ago
Emojis can be implanted as a time-saving tactic.
Long Reads1 week ago
Smileys and thumbs ups were earlier used for effect; now they are used for communication. We find out if an emoji can indeed be worth a thousand words.
Long Reads1 week ago
The magic of music has long enthralled us, but some numbers are special: they are hard-wired into the system, you can never have enough of them, even after decades they can come back in vivid detail.
Long Reads7 hours ago
Physically and emotionally, what does it do to women who become mothers late in life? Are there choppy waters to be navigated — or is that just a social bias?
Long Reads5 days ago
Some say being a long-time ‘loyal’ employee has its benefits; some say being a job hopper is the only way you can be a smart careerist.
Long Reads6 days ago
Studies have shown that workers who stay with a company for longer than two years get paid up to 50 per cent less than new hires.
Long Reads6 days ago
3 days ago
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
4 weeks ago
Dubai
3 weeks ago
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
3 weeks ago
Actress speaks ahead of the release of the Bollywood magnum opus
Entertainment2 days ago
The actor talks to us about the brutal love story of a runaway couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary, streaming now on ZEE5 Global.
OTT1 hour ago
The popular American band will perform in the city in May 2022.
Local Events2 days ago
The event will also feature stars like Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha, among others.
Local Events2 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health17 hours ago
Through the lens, lightly
Writer's Corner17 hours ago
She wouldn’t let the pandemic stop her high-end balloon décor and events company, Balloonsiaga, from taking off and soaring to dizzying heights
Lifestyle17 hours ago
It searches for infectious diseases and common genetic disorders in the the couple
Health20 minutes ago
The Galaxy S22 series boasts premium features, superfast connectivity and long-lasting batteries
1 hour ago
Funds raised from the event will be donated to the UAE University in Al Ain for continuing Terry Fox funded cancer research projects
UAE17 hours ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health17 hours ago
It’s not too late to resolve, especially when it comes to hair resolutions. We’ve got your mane covered
Beauty17 hours ago
How to take care of your tresses in conscious way
Beauty17 hours ago
Achieving perfection hough imperfection
Home17 hours ago
The two markets aim to facilitate bilateral direct market access (DMA) links between brokers, allowing AIX brokers to access ADX and vice-versa.
Business12 hours ago
In 2020, the UAE attracted FDIs worth some $20 billion, an increase of 17 per cent compared to 2019.
Business12 hours ago
The Galaxy S22 series boasts premium features, superfast connectivity and long-lasting batteries
1 hour ago
On Thursday, key indices crashed by nearly five per cent
Business5 hours ago
The issue of cutting Russia off the global interbank payments system could be revisited, says the US president
World11 hours ago
The total number of electricity and water accounts reached 2,021,508 by the end of 2021.
Business12 hours ago
During 2021, the Etisalat UAE subscriber base reached 12.7 million subscribers, while aggregated subscriber base reached 159 million, representing a year over year increase of three per cent.
Business12 hours ago
Project is part of ongoing efforts to boost Dubai’s economy and enhance the efficiency of the logistics sector
Infrastructure17 hours ago
Al Habtoor Group and Rashid Al Habtoor are two separate entities.
Business18 hours ago
The headline act, of course is the bout between multiple world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and Vincent Astrolabio with the WBC international bantam weight title on the line
Sports13 hours ago
Opener Muhammad Waseem’s swashbuckling knock of 112 powered UAE to a seven-wicket win with eight balls to spare
Sports13 hours ago
Eight-race winner faces history-seeking Star Safari in Dubai Millennium Stakes
Sports14 hours ago
The Serbian's shock defeat to Czech world No.123 Jiri Vesely will see Medvedev become the first man since 2004 outside the “Big Four” — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray — to occupy the No.1 ranking on Monday
Sports13 hours ago
In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Rublev posted a photo on Instagram of two characters featuring the colours of the two nations' respective flags hugging each other
Sports19 hours ago
F1 said in a statement that it is “closely watching the very fluid developments” but made no further comment on whether the race in Sochi would be cancelled
Sports19 hours ago
Pogacar retains the Red Jersey and extends his lead in the General Classification by 2" courtesy of an intermediate sprint, awarding a time bonus
Sports21 hours ago
Russia are set to host the Champions League final at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg in May
Sports21 hours ago
The Olympic Truce, which began seven days before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4, ends seven days after the closing of the March 4-13 Paralympic Games
Sports21 hours ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos2 months ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos2 months ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos2 months ago
CCTV cameras captured the heart-stopping footage
Offbeat6 days ago
All Kohlis wore a grey suit and white sneakers
Offbeat2 days ago
Mechanic spends half a million rupees to transform his car into chopper
Offbeat5 days ago
The company’s website says the rifle “also looks, feels, and operates just like Mom and Dad’s gun.”
Americas6 days ago
