Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the 34 ministers
Asia1 hour ago
Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the 34 ministers
Asia1 hour ago
Change was part of sweeping reforms announced to the Emirates' entry and residency visa scheme
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 hour ago
Shopping centres have extended their timings to continue Ramadan festivities for longer hours into the night
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
60 per cent of the country's employees want to change their industry for a better salary
Jobs3 hours ago
Changes in the residency permit to reduce job-hopping, improve quality of talent
Jobs32 minutes ago
The country has made major improvements to its residency system, introducing new five-year permits called the Green Visa
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 hours ago
Residency schemes to make the Emirates more attractive for short as well as long-term residents and professionals
Visa and Immigration in UAE8 minutes ago
The Emirates condemns the act and reiterates the need to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence
UAE52 minutes ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
GeForce RTX 30-Series laptops
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Al Ghurair Properties Ramadan Offer
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Sharif’s former political rivals are also part of his coalition government
Asia6 hours ago
Vehicles sporting empty number plates have been spotted all across the Emirate
UAE5 hours ago
The break will begin from Saturday, April 30
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
When Khaleej Times approached one of the sellers, he agreed to reduce the selling price to Dh8,000
Expo 20201 day ago
Though Indian expat Ashraf Korambil Padhinepurayil misses his family back home in Kerala, he says he is grateful for his colleagues' company
Ramadan 202221 hours ago
The country has introduced 10 types of entry visas, among other initiatives, under the new schemes
Visa and Immigration in UAE5 hours ago
New website serves to provide a push for financial accountability
Finance6 hours ago
Can residents stay in the country for up to six months after visa cancellation?
Visa and Immigration in UAE20 hours ago
Fed rate hike outlook boosts dollar index
Markets7 hours ago
Egypt has also announced a long break
Ramadan 20226 hours ago
'Soon I began to notice the physical and mental benefits'
Ramadan 20225 hours ago
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack
World6 hours ago
Over 152.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 hours ago
Residency schemes to make the Emirates more attractive for short as well as long-term residents and professionals
Visa and Immigration in UAE8 minutes ago
To minimise risk of infection from air travel, the BCCI has confined this season's league phase to the western state of Maharashtra
Cricket27 minutes ago
Changes in the residency permit to reduce job-hopping, improve quality of talent
Jobs32 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
In the agricultural sector, the new activities include beekeeping training, breeding reptiles and amphibians
UAE21 hours ago
The initiative is supported by Indian missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
UAE22 hours ago
Iconic single-digit plate number AA8 fetches Dh35 million
UAE2 days ago
The jewel with greenish and dark-purple hues could fetch up to $120 million
UAE3 days ago
The country has made major improvements to its residency system, introducing new five-year permits called the Green Visa
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 hours ago
The country has introduced 10 types of entry visas, among other initiatives, under the new schemes
Visa and Immigration in UAE5 hours ago
Several testing activities will be carried out for equipment used for power production, safety-related systems and others
Energy22 hours ago
The two sides discuss strategies relations between their countries
UAE21 hours ago
'The Diplomacy Lab Dialogues' will include a line-up of high-profile speakers that will share their experiences and engage in panel discussions
UAE21 hours ago
The station operates on the Red Line of the Dubai metro network
Public Transport in UAE22 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads1 week ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads1 week ago
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads1 week ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads2 weeks ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads2 days ago
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads3 days ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads4 days ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
She recently released her second album, 'Simple'.
Music1 day ago
As per the actor's Instagram post, 'Dunki' will release in 2023.
Movies2 hours ago
100+ amazing artworks from UAE-based artists will be on display.
Local Events2 hours ago
Indulge in some memorable culinary experiences with varied fare from around the country.
Ramadan 20226 hours ago
Many are revising family budgets and cutting corners amidst rising inflation
UAE1 day ago
This year's event will run for 12 days under the theme 'Create Creativity'
Local Events1 day ago
Now open 24 hours a day, get up to 80% off on books
Arts and Culture2 days ago
Shopping centres have extended their timings to continue Ramadan festivities for longer hours into the night
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
The events are held at night so that fasting staff can participate
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
Enjoy with a side of green chutney
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
Timely intervention by healthcare professionals avoided the need for a major neurosurgical operation
UAE22 hours ago
Earlier this week, a British teacher was jailed for 10 years in the UK for sexually abusing two children in UAE
UAE3 days ago
Here's a modern take on the classic Indian curry
Ramadan 20223 days ago
Pursuing the art forms connects the seeker and practitioner not just to the scripture, but also provides additional means of contemplation, memorisation of Quranic passages and oral recitation
Arts and Culture3 days ago
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, on Tuesday said Empower IPO is due but not anytime soon
Business3 hours ago
Banks are making profits with low default rates and surplus liquidity but on the other hand, political instability and adverse global conditions pose risks to the domestic financial system
Finance4 hours ago
The World Bank President David Malpass on Monday trimmed the growth outlook as the International Monetary Fund voiced concern that the war is causing financial stability risks for the world and poses questions about the longer-term impact on economies and markets
Business33 minutes ago
Europe, the Middle East and Africa region emerges as a strong growth market for Italian luxury sports car brand
Auto43 minutes ago
Terminus Group is exploring with UAE strategic partners to bring its world-class innovation and manufacturing capabilities to the UAE by setting up an innovation hub and factoring site.
Business1 hour ago
The overall gross domestic product of the second-largest Arab economy for 2021 at constant prices increased 3.8 per cent to Dh1.489 trillion at a growth rate exceeding the estimates of international institutions
Business1 hour ago
As part of achieving the short-term goals of its smart grid strategy 2014-35, Dewa replaced electricity and water metres with smart metres between 2015 and 2020.
Business5 hours ago
Bitcoin also manages to find its feet, trading around $40,800
Markets5 hours ago
New website serves to provide a push for financial accountability
Finance6 hours ago
Ronaldo revealed on social media on Monday that his newborn son had passed away
Football1 hour ago
To minimise risk of infection from air travel, the BCCI has confined this season's league phase to the western state of Maharashtra
Cricket27 minutes ago
'It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel'
Sports18 hours ago
In RCB, the senior pros need to draw inspiration from Karthik if this year's campaign is to be meaningful, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket16 hours ago
Other positive cases, including among the support staff, are all 'asymptomatic', according to a statement
coronavirus19 hours ago
36 years ago, Javed Miandad played one of the greatest one-day knocks in history
Cricket1 day ago
Team physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive last week
Cricket1 day ago
The Portugal international is expected to train today, a club source said
Football1 day ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos2 weeks ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos3 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos3 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events3 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events1 month ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup1 month ago
The 62-year-old, who was found guilty of fraud, became 'heir' to the Singh family's fortune shortly after meeting them
Offbeat1 week ago
Families attending the Easter Hop were in for a surprise
Offbeat1 day ago
Zoo celebrates 50 years of its panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government
Offbeat2 days ago
“Running really changed my life,” she says
Offbeat4 days ago
The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, say officials
Offbeat4 days ago
|1 AED
|20.74 INR
|1 AED
|48.58 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,248.25 AED
|24K
|239.00 AED