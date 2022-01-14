Covid-19: Parents express concern as some Dubai schools return to onsite learning on Monday
They hope for students to continue e-learning in light of a recent rise in cases
Education5 hours ago
A slew of new laws were passed at the first Cabinet meeting of 2022, which was held at Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE2 hours ago
Residents are encouraged to book appointments elsewhere using the SEHA app
coronavirus3 hours ago
The airline's most daring 'crew member' is back with another death-defying stunt
Expo 20203 hours ago
The new classification will come into effect on January 16
Travel4 hours ago
The new procedures aim to protect public health
coronavirus6 hours ago
Legislation put in place to attract and retain best talent, promote energy sustainability
UAE1 hour ago
Effective immediately, all close contacts will receive a text message to conduct a PCR test
coronavirus4 hours ago
Patients and their close contacts are split into two different categories and must follow the updated rules accordingly
coronavirus5 hours ago
The closure goes into effect from January 21 for students in grades 1 to 9
coronavirus5 hours ago
Freezing a company's assets through the execution court guarantees employee rights even before a final court verdict
Legal6 hours ago
Having served in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Germany, Iraq, Kosovo, Sir Nick Carter is renowned for his extensive knowledge of the Middle East
UAE5 hours ago
"Our goal is to establish the best, most flexible and diversified business environment," the Dubai Ruler said.
Government9 hours ago
The UK PM held the mass event on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral
World4 hours ago
All tickets will remain valid for the new date
Local Events4 hours ago
UAE was the first country to reopen by applying strict safety, precautionary measures throughout the country
UAE1 day ago
The bridge 300 metres long and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions
Transport1 day ago
DMCC projects include improved infrastructure by constructing a new road network and landscaping works.
Property1 day ago
Around 170 inmates benefitted from scientific courses last year, while 191 benefited from educational courses reached in 2020
UAE2 days ago
Italy aims to become a leader in digital development by ensuring at least 70 per cent of the population gets proper digital skills in order to realise an inclusive and equal digital transition
Business2 days ago
Services will be suspended from today, January 12
Transport2 days ago
By joining the Alliance, members commit to gradually implementing credible and transparent sustainability strategies within their organisations.
Business1 day ago
The revised dates are expected to complement international markets, the majority of which follow the Monday-to-Friday work schedule
Events1 day ago
Government has taken steps to give the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis
Business1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
UAE based business setup company, Creative Zone launched the first edition of its comprehensive '2022 Business Setup Guide' for companies and entrepreneurs seeking to set up and operate in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
2021 was most certainly the year memecoins, thanks to Dogecoin and other dog-meme currencies, but it was also the year of crypto gamification.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The legal system is perhaps the only field that has not evolved much through the decades.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
In this space between money and technology, lies a new momentum taking the world by storm. No, it's not cryptocurrencies.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The day promises to be one to remember, with a slew of one-of-a-kind events to entertain and educate
Expo 202010 hours ago
The carrier will operate a daily service on Dubai-Karachi sector from January 15
Travel15 hours ago
New service is offered as the extension of the 50% discount plan on traffic violations is scheduled to expire soon
Transport1 day ago
The time saved over 20 years will be worth about Dh45 billion
Transport1 day ago
All tickets will remain valid for the new date
Local Events4 hours ago
Filipino national Mary calls her prize money the ‘rainbow after the rain'
UAE8 hours ago
This closure coincides with the opening of Infinity Bridge to traffic on Sunday
Transport10 hours ago
A police union in the country called the colour choice 'perplexing'
coronavirus6 hours ago
Freezing a company's assets through the execution court guarantees employee rights even before a final court verdict
Legal6 hours ago
Having served in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Germany, Iraq, Kosovo, Sir Nick Carter is renowned for his extensive knowledge of the Middle East
UAE5 hours ago
"Our goal is to establish the best, most flexible and diversified business environment," the Dubai Ruler said.
Government9 hours ago
The UK PM held the mass event on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral
World4 hours ago
However, nationwide average is still rising, with more than 750,000 cases per day
coronavirus34 minutes ago
The Serbian now faces deportation – two days before the start of the Australian Open
Tennis44 minutes ago
Central banks all over the world — including in the UAE — are exploring the launch of a digital form of money to reduce friction in cross-border payments, improve efficiency in payments and counter the growing popularity of crypto currencies
Long Reads50 minutes ago
Ras Al Khaimah International Airport has signed an agreement to establish its airfield as the operational base for new aviation adventure tourism business
UAE Attractions8 hours ago
Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa
UAE3 days ago
Service seeks to achieve a set of goals, including contribution to raising the level of security and safety in the emirate
UAE4 days ago
High demand for affordable villas was also noted in Mirdif followed by Akoya Oxygen and JVC.
Property4 days ago
Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country
Legal1 week ago
The bridge 300 metres long and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions
Transport1 day ago
DMCC projects include improved infrastructure by constructing a new road network and landscaping works.
Property1 day ago
Around 170 inmates benefitted from scientific courses last year, while 191 benefited from educational courses reached in 2020
UAE2 days ago
Italy aims to become a leader in digital development by ensuring at least 70 per cent of the population gets proper digital skills in order to realise an inclusive and equal digital transition
Business2 days ago
Services will be suspended from today, January 12
Transport2 days ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
Recipients of honorary awards who later become British nationals can apply to convert their awards to substantive ones
Long Reads1 week ago
Britain’s honours system has evolved over more than 650 years, recognising and rewarding exceptional service and achievements, but there are growing demands for reform, not least to replace Empire with Excellence in the titles
Long Reads1 week ago
Gandhi sent a crocheted, cotton lace with the words ‘Jai Hind’ at the centre, created from yarn he had personally spun to Queen Elizabeth ll
Long Reads1 week ago
After the fall of the Colston statue in Bristol, many local institutions that carried his name decided to drop it, while others reviewed their histories
Long Reads22 hours ago
Performing arts are as old as civilisation, but they have also evolved with time. As we become consumed by customised digital content, will the pure form of theatre survive?
Long Reads5 days ago
Millennials are now opting to live in the suburbs, and commute to work/study in the city. They believe being in ‘a quiet place’, away from the urban jungle, is worth their while
Long Reads6 days ago
A lot goes into starting and scaling a business to 7 figures.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 10 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
'Awaken', produced by local company Dubai Film, is now on Apple TV.
Movies1 day ago
Dee airs his views on the importance of comedy during tough times, a multi-cultural audience, cancel culture, and more.
Local Events2 days ago
The actor who is currently in the city talks about expectations from his famous surname, and his new film Velle, streaming now.
Movies3 days ago
A combination of the right book, creators, actors and global reach ensured its success.
OTT4 days ago
How does our relationship with food evolve over the years? Sudha Menon’s new book has the answers
Food22 hours ago
He was someone who kept reaching out to opposite ends of the political spectrum to find consensus, compromise and dialogue, says the author
Books22 hours ago
The findings 'strongly suggest' that its infection is 'a cause and not a consequence of MS'
Health1 hour ago
Accessing ancient oriental wisdom for practical modern living
Wellness21 hours ago
The weather is just perfect for a walk around the city to take note of the latest art installations on display
Arts and Culture21 hours ago
The global fashion influencer on why it's necessary to separate the two
Fashion22 hours ago
Manuscripts, ceramics and coins all vie for your attention, but don’t miss the mosaic inside the central dome detailing the zodiac constellations
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Can’t get hold of very peri? Here are the hues that come closest to capturing the essence of Pantone’s Colour of the Year
Home1 day ago
Global payments processor reaches $40 billion valuation, raising total of $1.8 billion to date
Business1 day ago
The group was stopped from boarding a flight after reportedly refusing to properly wear a mask
coronavirus2 hours ago
A person is said to have ‘funded’ a discount if that person has borne the cost of such discount
Business3 hours ago
Under the Malaysia Digital initiative, the Government and MDEC will also be introducing two initial catalytic projects, namely DE Rantau and Malaysia Digital Trade
Business3 hours ago
Musk has often endorsed dogecoin and said it is better for transactions
Cryptocurrency9 hours ago
Acino is focused on providing access to affordable healthcare in emerging markets.
Business1 day ago
The new projects aim to improve water security locally, regionally and globally
Weather1 day ago
Two of the funded VRIs will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates University
Tech1 day ago
Judge Anthony Kelly said a new court and new judge would have to hear the challenge
Sports5 hours ago
On Friday, the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time
Sports6 hours ago
The world No.1 could also face hurdles when travelling to the three other Grand Slams
Sports5 hours ago
It was a tense chase, with South Africa having to work for almost every run after being set to make 212 on a pitch which gave assistance to the fast bowlers
Sports5 hours ago
The Carnival gets underway with the opening rounds of the 1600 metre (Dirt) Al Maktoum Challenge series
Horse Racing23 hours ago
The UAE will face Canada in their first match on Saturday
Cricket21 hours ago
Television viewers heard several players complaining within range of the stump microphone after what seemed a straightforward leg before wicket decision was reversed
Sports22 hours ago
Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap in one of the most controversial finishes in F1 history
F122 hours ago
Sixty boats from six countries are expected to participate in the first-of-its-kind international rally
Sports14 hours ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos3 weeks ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos2 weeks ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos2 weeks ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos2 months ago
We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.
Videos2 months ago
Plant-based chef Maya Badran gives us all the insights
Food2 months ago
Imagine being on a first date you couldn't end
Offbeat1 day ago
Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No. 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit
Offbeat14 hours ago
There was so much girl talk — on various WhatsApp groups, especially the women-only ones — on how watchable it is that I got gaslit
Offbeat1 day ago
