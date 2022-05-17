Huda Al Matroushi beats gender stereotypes to open a garage in Sharjah
UAE4 hours ago
Huda Al Matroushi beats gender stereotypes to open a garage in Sharjah
UAE4 hours ago
The UAE Capital has been ranked as the safest city for six years straight
Sheikh Khalifa5 hours ago
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed posted the adorable images
UAE8 hours ago
Flights will be scheduled once visibility improves
Gulf5 hours ago
Business and expatriate community leaders are coming forward in droves to share their happiness, excitement and aspirations about the country’s future
UAE1 hour ago
The memorial services for late President underscore tolerant and secular ideals of the people’s leader on the lines of his late father Sheikh Zayed
Sheikh Khalifa2 hours ago
Saudi Crown Prince offered his condolences to UAE leaders
UAE2 hours ago
The trip marks the highest-level visit by Biden administration officials to Abu Dhabi
UAE2 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Creating Fusion Recipes Perfect for Every Palette
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The gentle wafting waves of the scented perfumes by Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. resonates with the UAE culture of using aromatic oils and perfumes to this day
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Heartwarming gestures by the world leader that went viral in recent years
Government10 hours ago
Yemeni boys were 'conjoined in several organs', and 24 doctors were involved in the operation
Gulf6 hours ago
Firms say that Dubai Government's first law on virtual assets are encouraging them to move in this direction
Business10 hours ago
Heads of government offered condolences to the sons of the late leader
UAE5 hours ago
He believed in the power of education to increase understanding, create opportunities and move society forward
Education8 hours ago
An awareness video released by the force says that it is the leading cause of death worldwide
Transport8 hours ago
South Asian nation currency breaches 194-mark against the greenback over looming economic and political uncertainty
Business9 hours ago
Over 159.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus10 hours ago
Firms say that Dubai Government's first law on virtual assets are encouraging them to move in this direction
Business10 hours ago
Colleagues remember him as a hardworking journalist who never refused work
UAE6 hours ago
Heartwarming gestures by the world leader that went viral in recent years
Government10 hours ago
Yemeni boys were 'conjoined in several organs', and 24 doctors were involved in the operation
Gulf6 hours ago
They will reopen on Tuesday, May 17
Sheikh Khalifa12 hours ago
The ICC-sanctioned T20 tournament brought together a wealth of talent from both Test-playing teams as well as associate members of the world cricket’s governing body
Cricket41 minutes ago
While Umran’s return to wicket-taking form has given SRH some hope, the road to redemption for SRH is paved with umpteen hurdles
Cricket43 minutes ago
This new era has been launched based on solid foundations developed through years of hard work, experience and dedication to reach a day where the UAE celebrates exporting the last oil barrel
Opinion1 hour ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Grand Prize of AED 10 million, second prize of AED 1 million and AED 300,000 in raffle prizes are up for grabs
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE1 week ago
She was the founder of Arab Unity School
Education1 week ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime1 week ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy1 week ago
Representatives of leading government and private entities on both sides to hold meetings
Economy6 days ago
The accused held a knife to the child's neck
Crime6 days ago
Officials said they used drones to detect congestions and direct patrols at hotspots
Transport1 week ago
Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8
UAE1 week ago
More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each
UAE1 week ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads5 days ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads1 week ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads1 week ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads1 week ago
Bollywood actor's social comedy comes with a strong message of female empowerment
Entertainment4 days ago
The Bollywood actor will perform as part of Dubai Comedy Festival on May 13
Entertainment5 days ago
Hadi Baba and Charles Anouzi talk about the making of Turn On Your Favorite Show.
Music5 days ago
We strolled innumerable times through that magnificent stomping ground, one of the highlights of our childhood and teenage existence in Dubai.
Life and Living6 days ago
...where time slows down and you get a chance to absorb the arts
Arts and Culture4 days ago
Even if you didn’t know the term, you’re surely using homonyms all the time
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words4 days ago
Now enjoy gastronomic affairs of flavours and pairings with non-alcoholic spirits. The rise of non-alcoholic revolution has led to the presence of high-quality beverage options available in the region
Lifestyle4 days ago
The Louvre will also host a series of seminars and panel discussions featuring Nobel laureates, eminent authors and critics
Books3 days ago
Global research has shown that mental health issues have increased since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic
Mental Health3 days ago
3 yogic principles to deal with stress
Wellness4 days ago
She tells us how she outgrew this feeling to become an advocate for social change
Beauty4 days ago
The 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo isn’t scared to get its wheels dirty
Lifestyle4 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health4 days ago
The company has 850 restaurants and employs 62,000 people in the country
Asia7 hours ago
South Asian nation currency breaches 194-mark against the greenback over looming economic and political uncertainty
Business9 hours ago
Taking place on May 17 in Dubai, the third edition of the event will take a deep dive into how organisations can prepare for any future uncertainty, where growth opportunities lie, and how CFOs can play a critical role in influencing business resilience and change
Finance3 hours ago
Precious yellow metal price outlook is uncertain in the medium to long term due to geopolitical tensions and global economic slowdown
Markets4 hours ago
Flights will be scheduled once visibility improves
Gulf5 hours ago
The tech giant also teased a tablet to be launched in 2023 and a smartwatch that will go on sale late this year
Tech5 hours ago
The world’s largest airport event starts at Dubai World Trade Centre from May 17; Co-located events include Airport Security Middle East, ATC Forum and the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum
Aviation10 hours ago
The multilateral financial institution embarks on new chapter of its transformation journey amidst shifts in the energy and finance sectors
Business10 hours ago
Prices find some support as EU officials express optimism about reaching a deal on a phased embargo of Russian oil
Energy10 hours ago
With a place in the playoffs so near, players will obviously be under a lot of pressure, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket12 hours ago
First at the scene, Townson started doing CPR on Symonds but didn't get much response
Cricket16 hours ago
Queensland Police says an investigation into the crash has been opened
Cricket1 day ago
IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans earlier confirmed their spot in Qualifier 1 with a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings
Cricket23 hours ago
PM Modi hails historic victory
Sports1 day ago
City move four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table, but the quadruple-chasing Reds have a game in hand away to Southampton
Football1 day ago
The Serb won his sixth Italian Open title with an easy win over Tsitsipas
Tennis1 day ago
'Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends'
Cricket1 day ago
Sheikh Mohammed carries forward the legacy of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as a sports-loving head of state
Sports1 day ago
Allison Poerner conducts water tasting sessions for restaurants, which involves pairing and contrasting water with food. Water does have taste, which is determined by its Total Dissolved Solids, she says.
Videos1 week ago
The actress talks about playing a pilot and working with Ajay Devgn in the aviation thriller
Videos2 weeks ago
One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.
Videos2 weeks ago
We visit Al Baik’s new branch in Mall of the Emirates which is based in the food court close to Ski Dubai
Videos2 weeks ago
The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.
Videos2 weeks ago
More than a charity drive, cooking up all these meals every Ramadan has been a devotion for Shareefah Al Hosani
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
The pilot had become 'incoherent' following a medical emergency
Offbeat5 days ago
The fake banknotes feature paintings depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires
MENA2 days ago
A former employee sued his supervisor for using the word to insult him
Offbeat3 days ago
The vehicle was headed towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop due to a medical incident
Offbeat3 days ago
Media reported the impersonator was being interviewed by police
Offbeat3 days ago
|1 AED
|21.06 INR
|1 AED
|51.56 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,639.03 AED
|24K
|219.00 AED