  UAE announces VAT changes in gold, diamond sector

  Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur passes away at 21

  UAE: New system cuts job contract processing from 2 days to 30 mins

Boosting local talent

Boosting local talent

Leading the way in Emiratisation, Maryam Buti Almheiri, CEO of Meethaq Employment Agency, explains why it is the right option for the economy and the nation

Trump's a bully, ignore him

Trump's a bully, ignore him

The person being ignored will find himself alone on a battlefield he created, with only his own voice bellowing around him. Linger on that image for a moment — Donald Trump all alone in the wilderness, with only his own voice to keep him company

Scotland: A question of independence

Scotland: A question of independence

The Scots voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. The issue was revived when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but as part of the United Kingdom it followed the country out of the EU. As the next general election nears, a crisis is clearly brewing

Rishi Sunak as PM is mainly a British success story

Rishi Sunak as PM is mainly a British success story

Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.34 INR
1 AED 60.75 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,503.24 AED
24K214.50 AED
How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.

Inside Dubai's 'dynamic' flight attendant training facility

Inside Dubai's 'dynamic' flight attendant training facility

We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean

This spot in Sharjah is heaven for dessert lovers

This spot in Sharjah is heaven for dessert lovers

Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype

Solo living has its downsides

Solo living has its downsides

In 1960, just 13 per cent of American households had a single occupant. But today it is approaching 30 per cent. For households headed by someone 50 or older, that figure is 36 per cent

Who runs the world? Ants

Who runs the world? Ants

The insects are an example for humanity to emulate. Over tens of millions of years of evolution, they have figured out how to become astonishingly numerous without depleting the world around them

