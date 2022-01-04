Iranian Revolutionary Guards downed the Ukraine International Airlines plane near Tehran two years ago, killing 176 people onboard
World7 hours ago
Kejriwal has isolated at home.
coronavirus1 hour ago
Apple shared the $2 trillion market value club with Microsoft Corp, which is now worth about $2.5 trillion
Markets8 hours ago
Dubai plans billion-dollar projects in Kashmir, including industrial parks, medical college, specialty hospital and logistic centres.
Business10 hours ago
Strong winds to cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.
Weather2 hours ago
Iconic tower turns 12 today; millionaires drawn to Dubai as the emirate is now one of the safest cities in the world against the pandemic.
Property22 minutes ago
Another expatriate from India went home with the Dh2 million prize
UAE12 hours ago
Most coronavirus infections on Capitol Hill have been occurring among the vaccinated
coronavirus8 hours ago
The cabinet announces the ban will be effective from January 9 to February 28
coronavirus9 hours ago
A joint statement by the world powers says it is their primary responsibility to avoid war between the nuclear states and to reduce strategic risks
World11 hours ago
A media report says one crew member in the Panther helicopter sustained moderate injuries and two others were rescued from the water
MENA7 hours ago
Photos of the wintry landscape showed kids being pulled on sleds around the Capitol, a snow-covered Korean War Veterans Memorial and a reveller out for a run
Americas9 hours ago
Ontario premier says retail stores will be limited to 50 per cent capacity, expects a tsunami of Omicron cases
coronavirus10 hours ago
The summons demands their testimony in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices
10 hours ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE14 hours ago
Priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services
UAE1 day ago
Authorities are doing all they can to keep Emiratis and expats safe
coronavirus1 day ago
Here's how to claim overtime for additional hours of work each day
Legal1 day ago
Each Emirate is empowered to frame its own regulations for consumption, possession and dealing with and trading in alcoholic beverages
Legal1 day ago
He was instrumental in revolutionising mass media communications in the country
UAE21 hours ago
The stake was sold for an estimated Dh5.5 billion
Property21 hours ago
The dollar index increased by 0.19% to 96.85.
Markets23 hours ago
Spot gold fell to $1,824.71 per ounce at 9.25 am UAE time.
Markets23 hours ago
Acquisition of Ayadi Home Healthcare supports Mediclinic’s goal to become an integrated healthcare provider across the continuum of care
PARTNER CONTENT 38 minutes ago
Dates are subject to change, depending on the crescent sighting
UAE22 hours ago
The NCM reported rains in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah
Weather21 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi ordered transfer of the boy to America to get the necessary medical attention
UAE21 hours ago
Elluswamy is a software engineer associated with the company for over eight years
Tech22 hours ago
The mild weather makes it the perfect time to find hidden treasures at the country's bazaars
UAE11 hours ago
The authority had earlier cleaned rainwater drainage holes to drain the accumulated rainwater
Weather12 hours ago
He took help of social media platform Douyin and shared a hand-drawn map of his native village
Offbeat13 hours ago
More than 200 tanks were on standby to deal with any additional water clogging.
Weather52 minutes ago
FDA says everyone 12 and older who’s eligible for a Pfizer booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months
coronavirus13 hours ago
Company's appeal on the sanction was rejected by the Central Bank
Banking in UAE4 days ago
Winds may cause blowing dust reducing visibility over some Western areas
Weather5 days ago
The convicts will be deported from the country after completion of their sentence
Crime4 days ago
Working hours at the Customer Happiness Centres will be from Monday to Friday
UAE1 day ago
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads2 weeks ago
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Research shows that those more exposed to tobacco imagery across the media — particularly the young — are twice as likely to start smoking
Long Reads2 weeks ago
While there’s a global effort on to curb the menace, New Zealand’s new plan to outlaw smoking for the young by 2025 is the latest radical bid
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Gandhi sent a crocheted, cotton lace with the words ‘Jai Hind’ at the centre, created from yarn he had personally spun to Queen Elizabeth ll
Long Reads2 days ago
For most of us, New Year resolutions used to be passing fancies. But after a pandemic-charged year, we are now seeking changes to give our lives more purpose and meaning
Long Reads3 days ago
Self-love is the power to acknowledge that you come first; it’s only then that you can truly be compassionate about others around you
Long Reads1 week ago
All of us dream of having a healthy body and mind but not all of us live the dream. It is because of several factors like health issues, tight work schedules, etc. that often restrict us from achieving our fitness goals.
Mandy and husband Taylor Goldsmith plan to tour next year in support of their second album together.
Music22 hours ago
No matter what, we will continue to draw resilience from the communications we can engage in.
Life and Living22 hours ago
Can we expand our New Year’s resolutions beyond losing weight and saving more?
Life and Living1 day ago
Hopeful thinking just might be what we need to plough through the unknowns of the year.
Life and Living1 day ago
We speak to the gallerists behind new art galleries that opened across Dubai this year to find out the thought process behind setting up these creative spaces
Arts and Culture5 days ago
Emergency departments will work round-the-clock on all days
Health14 hours ago
New system will be effective as of December 30, 2021 and applies to newborns across the emirate
UAE4 days ago
Visit aimed at strengthening ties between South Indian state, Thumbay Group and Gulf Medical University (GMU)
Health5 days ago
Well-known comedian Nitinn R. Miranni weighs in
Lifestyle5 days ago
GMDC manages 55 branches across the city.
Business12 hours ago
GMBF Global — the business forum with over 500 global members — is engaged in creating sustainable, mutually beneficial business opportunities.
Business13 hours ago
Federal prosecutors depicted Holmes as a charlatan obsessed with fame and fortune.
Tech2 hours ago
Haitham al-Ghais will serve as the new secretary-general of the international organisation
Business14 hours ago
Culture is ranked amongst the top three most important future of work 2021 trends
Corporate14 hours ago
The strategic partnership will support the ambition of both companies to diversify their portfolios
Finance16 hours ago
Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, playing in his second Test, took four for 31
Cricket13 hours ago
The 47-year-old Frenchman finished three minutes and 28 seconds ahead of the Toyota driver
Sports16 hours ago
India were without captain Virat Kohli, who was a late withdrawal because of what stand-in captain KL Rahul said was an upper back spasm
Cricket18 hours ago
Mayweather has taken part in two exhibition fights since retiring from the sport with an incredible 50-0 record
Cricket19 hours ago
'I have earned and accomplished more than I had initially envisaged'
Cricket23 hours ago
Stand-in captain KL Rahul, who won the toss and decided to bat, said Kohli had suffered an upper back spasm
Cricket21 hours ago
At stumps on day three Bangladesh were 401 for six in reply to New Zealand's 328, a lead of 73 with four wickets in hand
Cricket20 hours ago
It left Manchester City 10 points clear from Chelsea at the top of the Premier League with Liverpool a further point back
Sports1 day ago
With 46 points from 20 games, Real Madrid are still top but are not as comfortable as before
Sports1 day ago
World No.3 Alexander Zverev beat up-and-coming Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2), 6-1
Sports1 day ago
Plant-based chef Maya Badran gives us all the insights
Food1 month ago
The fair is an annual week-long festival
UAE1 month ago
The new law comes as part of the government’s drive to rein in CO2 emissions
Offbeat3 days ago
He took help of social media platform Douyin and shared a hand-drawn map of his native village
Offbeat13 hours ago
Phrases related to Covid-19 dominated the previous list, the latest line-up was more conversational
Offbeat13 hours ago
He is the second winner of the $1 million prize.
Offbeat21 hours ago
Officials said the creatures were acting aggressively and posed a serious safety threat
Asia1 day ago
