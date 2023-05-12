UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Most Popular

  1. Revealed: Where in Dubai, Sharjah, you get fresh, ripe mangoes for as low as Dh3/kg

    uae

  2. UAE: Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping boy 'several times' since he was 11 years old

    uae

  3. Video: Emirati mourns death of Indian worker who had been with his family for over 40 years; tribute post goes viral

    uae
Partner Content
MORE TOP STORIES
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
Life and Living

UAE News

What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion
LONG READS
Venice is saved! Or is it, really?

long-reads

Venice is saved! Or is it, really?

After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?

long-reads

Karl Lagerfeld: Celebrating a legacy

long-reads

Karl Lagerfeld: Celebrating a legacy

Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life

long-reads

Partner Content
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.32 INR
1 AED 78.06 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7,387.71 AED
24K243.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Sports
Videos
Offbeat