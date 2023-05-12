No more printed boarding passes for Emirates' Dubai flights: What to do if your phone runs out of battery
Here's a guide to the airline's new digital policy, which will come into force on May 15
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival, which runs until May 14, is an annual event dedicated to promoting a love for reading and learning among kids
Renovation work has already begun at the site, according to the municipality
Final shows of this record-breaking attraction are scheduled today until May 14
Some said they had studied for hours every day for an entire year, while other toppers admitted that they prepared for only a month
Clause-by-clause guide is meant to assist readers with gathering the government’s intention and aid in interpreting the law
Abu Dhabi-based Sidharth Puthiyedathu scores 100 per cent in three subjects
The two were returning to Dubai from Al Ain after a day trip when the husband dozed off while driving
Earlier reports speculated that Yaccarino would take the role after she left her position as advertising chief at NBCUniversal
Looking to make some extra cash while helping a friend in their real estate journey? Look no further.
How can companies create scalable, resilient and agile supply chains that can quickly respond to global disruptions and uncertainty?
HONOR continues to surprise us all! The smartphone maker has come out with the next iteration of its popular Magic Series flagship line, the all-new HONOR Magic5 Pro.
If you're interested in the stock market but don't know where to begin, you're not alone.
Raids were conducted at 29 locations across the country in the case against the former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede and three others
While a rigid study routine was a crucial factor, the guidance of parents and teachers was a big help for these students, too
Arrangements for tournament, which is to start in October, remain shrouded in mystery, with the BCCI so far failing to release match schedule, list of venues
Staff members were reportedly informed of the payout in a heartfelt e-mail from the group's chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum
The pilot also got his licence suspended for three months because of the safety violation
He uploaded a video showing himself jumping out of his aircraft with a parachute as multiple cameras on the exterior of the craft documented its crash
This will reduce the risk of lost or misplaced boarding passes
Spread over 10,000sqft, it is touted to be among the world’s largest indoor snow parks, with 12 exciting rides and 17 attractions
In a video, the Dubai ruler explains the journey of the launch and the hurdles they had to overcome to make one of the world's most popular airlines
With diets ranging from fish and penguins to seals, sea lions, and even whales, these predators sit atop the food chain and utilise teeth up to four inches in length
Mariam AlMheiri elaborates how the UAE is harnessing technology to ensure food security and address the challenges of climate change
The airline has moved from pandemic recovery to growth phase this year, hiring over 17,000 employees
As the season of Indian mangoes comes to an end, vendors are eagerly looking forward to the arrival of fruits from Pakistan
Movies aren’t the only thing to watch. The film festival has made red carpet waves since “being seen” became mainstream.
From improving composition to repositioning the subject in a photo, Magic Editor will make your job easy by using generative AI, Google says
A trip to the salon is inevitable after you see these nail art designs
Visitors to this 1-kilometre-long climate-controlled street will be able to watch it rain, and even snow, on demand — all while enjoying a hot cup of coffee
He says, 'Govt is committed to providing advanced community services with integrated policies, high-quality services, and easy access for all beneficiaries'
People run together at the same time from all over the globe to support the cause for spinal cord research
Talabat launches ChatGPT-powered AI grocery shopping assistant for some of its users
Victim was assaulted by the accused, who stole Dh5,000 in cash and important documents
Moderate to brisk winds may cause blowing dust and sand, leading to significantly reduced visibility
The same penalty shall apply to whoever interferes with a public job or service
The anti-narcotics team worked in cooperation with Dubai and Ajman Police to apprehend a gang of 24 Arab and Asian nationals
Residents urged to stay away and restricted from taking photographs
Orca whales are usually not a threat; however, authorities have urged people to keep a safe distance from the marine creature
Authorities have asked residents to exercise caution while travelling in the area
Temperature in Abu Dhabi is forecasted to reach 40ºC, while in Dubai, it is expected to be around 38ºC
The group is expected to handle diamonds, jewellery and gems worth around Dh100 million this year
'It is an honour to be part of this great campaign, and a delight to see the community-wide response to it,' says CEO
Just three months after his ODI debut, Inzamam-ul Haq was picked for the 1992 World Cup by Imran Khan. And the rest, as they say, is history
A closer look at the world's thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone that's taking the market by storm
is not just another smartphone, and there are many reasons why.
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Technology is revolutionising the world and shaping the future in ways we have never imagined before.
The Portugal Golden Visa programme has increased in popularity in the UAE and GCC specifically over the last few years
In conversation with Mark Penfield, Cluster Conservation Manager at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts, discovering the history and natural wildlife of UAE's Arabian Wildlife Park
Introducing Holiday Factory Premium - the game-changing brand for high-end, all-inclusive holidays in the UAE
The ‘Queen of Couture Cakes’ will be in city to oversee special cakes for King Charles' coronation
A hotel in Yas Island is offering packages that include two tickets each
He gave a shout out to fans on Instagram
May 4 is an informal commemorative day observed annually to honour the famous film franchise
The age of digital intelligence is here to stay. How are you adapting?
Amit Ramkumar recently made headlines for breaking a world record dedicated to kids with autism. Through his recent achievement, Amit's parents seek to shift the narrative and forge greater acceptance for neurodiversity in the society
One nurse says that the job is demanding, requires a lot of hard work but is very rewarding as one gets to make a difference in the lives of people
Christiana Maxion talks about what it takes to be an expert mediator between potential couples
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
Notes to help cut through the confusion of what to keep in mind when buying a second-hand vehicle
A number of hotels and resorts in the UAE are offering packages that are rooted in promoting health and well-being
A father who she only saw with a severe illness became the man she has now immortalised by documenting his creative works
Revealed: Locations of top three plots, sold for Dh300 million, Dh148.25 million, and Dh128 million
Congressional Republicans are playing Russian roulette with America's primacy in the global financial system
Messi was back in training on Monday after being suspended for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia
Fifth-placed Liverpool is making a late charge for the top-four in the Premier League
The men's and women's champions will receive 2.3 million euros each
Lucknow, having lost two of its last three matches, will take a huge step forward if it gets past Aiden Markram's team
The programme aims to provide a platform for young footballers aged 11-16 across Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The Women's Big Bash will remain unchanged from its 59-game season
Roma youth product Bove stabbed in the winner on the rebound in the 63rd minute for his first European goal
Inter needs to avoid a collapse in the second leg of its all-Italian tie in order to reach a clash with either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
Its owner said that it was 'just sitting' in the factory since it is not allowed to be driven on city streets
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
AI artist makes a compilation of images with noteworthy people celebrating the festival
Can you imagine Spider-Man wearing a thobe? Or Iron Man in a red kurta? Iconic characters from the DC Universe, like Superman and 'Habibi Hulk', are part of the series, too
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it