In 2011, Saeed Al Memari became the first Emirati man to reach the peak
Life and Living8 hours ago
Ahead of the reality show’s premiere next week, local women offer their perspective on the series teaser, explaining what the role of a housewife
Lifestyle21 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Police's operation 'Poison Stones' thwarts smuggling attempt
Crime6 hours ago
Fund delays $6 billion programme revival, stresses removal of subsidies on fuel and energy
Economy5 hours ago
The UAE has been the third largest export market of India for wheat
Economy1 hour ago
Fans will arrive in Qatar in the morning and depart in the evening, with no hotel accommodation required
Aviation1 hour ago
Residents will have a chance to save up to 90 per cent on a variety of items
Events2 hours ago
Here are the visa requirements, Covid rules and cost of each travel package
Travel6 hours ago
Organic milk is sourced directly from farms in Europe and comes to us right after it's been bottled.
PARTNER CONTENT 7 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Organic milk contains calcium and protein that are necessary for children's normal growth and bone development.
PARTNER CONTENT 7 hours ago
The HONOR X9 is affordable and yet comes out unflinchingly well - not just on its build quality but for the features inside as well.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
120 people, including 106 Indians, were injured in the incident
UAE1 day ago
Provides services to employees at their workplace, process takes between 15 and 30 minutes
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 day ago
Ramos kills 19 students, 2 teachers at elementary school
Americas1 day ago
Majid Alamry, whose message on the trailer of the reality show went viral this week, deconstructs his message
Lifestyle1 day ago
Three categories have been announced and will go into effect from June
UAE1 day ago
In part two of our five-part series, Khaleej Times examines the highly volatile world of cryptocurrencies and how you can buy and sell them
Tech20 hours ago
Charges for residency holders or freelancers for two years also amended
UAE1 day ago
Dozens of people dead while hundreds of thousands have been displaced
Government10 hours ago
Health ministry lists out tips to stay safe; reveals treatment and vaccination protocol
UAE1 day ago
Massive manhunt was launched for Timmy MacColl, but he was not found
UAE11 hours ago
They also threatened to kill the victim if he didn't pay back the $30 million they lost by investing in the digital currency
Crime8 hours ago
Incident comes after 18-year-old kills 19 children, 2 teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde
Americas11 hours ago
Health official assured that the transmission rate of monkeypox among humans is relatively low
coronavirus20 hours ago
Newly formed business group aims to enhance the competitiveness of local steel companies and support the sector’s growth and development
Business8 minutes ago
The initiative aims to develop new business accelerators that will prepare the UAE’s national economy to embrace business activities focused on the new economy and enhance its readiness to enter tomorrow’s markets, utilizing the latest technological means
Business31 minutes ago
A shockwave was felt in southwestern regions bordering Chile
Americas35 minutes ago
Private sector companies that follow labour rules, exceed targets to benefit
UAE1 day ago
The busiest quarter was recorded this year since 2020
Travel2 days ago
Three of the staff members injured in the blast are in serious condition
Emergencies2 days ago
The NCM has issued a dust storm alert, with varying intensities expected
UAE2 days ago
The edition will be launched at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair on May 28
Books50 minutes ago
Emirati Zakaria Doleh lives in a quaint Chinese Pagoda-inspired house he built by trial and error over 17 years
Spotlight2 days ago
Over 100 injured in the blast during lunchtime at a popular restaurant
Emergencies2 days ago
Authorities urge residents to follow safety measures
UAE2 days ago
NFT project will enable fans and movie audiences to experience art, digital works, avatars and posters of the actor's new film
Entertainment2 days ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads2 weeks ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads3 weeks ago
The taxi service is roaring back in favour, much to the delight of the purists
Long Reads4 days ago
Younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both investment-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads5 days ago
wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads6 days ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads2 weeks ago
It will be held May 28 and 29 in the city.
Local Events1 hour ago
He will now perform on October 8 and 9, 2022.
Local Events5 hours ago
They talk about why the Anubhav Sinha film that focuses on India’s North East region, is important in any era.
Movies1 day ago
Make the most of the weekend with our guide to the best events and activities around town.
Local Events8 hours ago
They also did not adhere to the fair's participation conditions
Books1 day ago
More than 600 children with cancer have been evacuated from the war-torn country
Health2 days ago
The purchased materials will be distributed to school libraries
UAE2 days ago
So far, 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of the disease have been reported
World2 days ago
Britain has offered vaccines to some healthcare workers
World2 days ago
The WEF hosted the expert dialogue titled “Transitioning to a green Middle East,” on the collaborative action Middle East leaders must take to navigate between net-zero ambitions and socioeconomic realities.
Business44 minutes ago
Healthcare sector one of the biggest beneficiaries of the deal
Economy1 hour ago
Newly formed business group aims to enhance the competitiveness of local steel companies and support the sector’s growth and development
Business8 minutes ago
The initiative aims to develop new business accelerators that will prepare the UAE’s national economy to embrace business activities focused on the new economy and enhance its readiness to enter tomorrow’s markets, utilizing the latest technological means
Business31 minutes ago
The rating agency has lowered global growth projections for both 2022 and 2023 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and pandemic lockdowns in China add to supply shocks and stoke inflation
Business36 minutes ago
For the UAE, the economic recovery is projected to continue in 2022, with growth anticipated to reach 4.7 per cent driven by oil and non-oil sectors, according to the latest issue of the World Bank’s Gulf Economic Update
Business41 minutes ago
Exclusive event to bring prominent speakers and experts on one platform to cover different aspects of infection prevention and control, leading to sustained healthcare systems and improved patient outcomes.
Business2 hours ago
The world No.2, who made the quarterfinals in 2021, goes on to face Miomir Kecmanovic for a place in the last 16
Sports1 hour ago
Bangalore will play Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier on Friday in Ahmedabad, with the winners taking on Gujarat Titans in Sunday’s final at the same venue
Sports19 hours ago
The Afghan is perhaps the most coveted T20 player not just in the IPL, but leagues across the world
Sports18 hours ago
The UAE will compete in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (CWCL2) against the USA and Scotland in Houston, Texas from May 31 to June 4
Sports18 hours ago
Reigning champion Novak Djokovic eases past Alex Molcan
Sports18 hours ago
Reigning Fifa Club World Cup winners will be sold for 2.5 billion pounds - the highest price ever for a sports team
Football1 day ago
The decision by the ATP and WTA to remove the sport's most prestigious tournament of ranking points has prompted some players to say they may skip Wimbledon
Sports1 day ago
The South African’s unbeaten 68 off 38 balls earned him the man-of-the-match award
Cricket1 day ago
Karrar Hayder Abbas Ghalwah, one of Iraq's top players, has a bronze medal in men's doubles event from the West Asia Para Games
Sports1 day ago
As a result of his regular interaction with the public, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has left Emiratis, expats impressed by his simplicity, humility and his down-to-earth nature
Videos1 week ago
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced
Videos1 week ago
Funeral prayer for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was offered after the Magrib prayer at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai on Friday
Videos1 week ago
In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.
Business2 weeks ago
7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022
Videos2 weeks ago
Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, famously known as BeerBiceps talks about love, marriage, and why he quit engineering to be a full-time content creator
Videos2 weeks ago
The fake banknotes feature paintings depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires
MENA1 week ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat5 days ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat6 days ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat1 week ago
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat1 week ago
|1 AED
|21.07 INR
|1 AED
|53.83 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,771.15 AED
|24K
|223.25 AED