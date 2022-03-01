UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE
Business
Partner Content

Most Popular

  1. UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for March 2022 announced

    Energy10 hours ago

  2. LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Talks yield no breakthrough as Russians close in

    World17 hours ago

  3. UAE labour law: New penalties for late payment of salaries announced

    Legal1 day ago

  4. Covid: No Green Pass to enter Abu Dhabi from today, masks now optional

    coronavirus2 days ago

  5. UAE labour law: 7 new penalties firms face for delaying salaries

    Jobs14 hours ago

  6. Covid in UAE: Masks no longer mandatory at Expo 2020 Dubai

    Expo 20201 day ago

  7. UAE fuel prices increase for March 2022: How much it will cost to get a full tank

    UAE8 hours ago

  8. Covid in UAE: Masks no longer mandatory in open spaces

    coronavirus3 days ago
What's Rising
How to compute taxable profits in the UAE

Finance

How to compute taxable profits in the UAE

Under the direct method of calculating taxable profits, we can calculate the taxable profits directly by deducting the cost of goods sold, tax allowable expenses and other allowable deductions from the gross income of the corporations

Finance1 day ago

Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion
Why isn’t e-commerce benefiting the Arab world?

Opinion

Why isn’t e-commerce benefiting the Arab world?

To benefit from greater exposure to international trade via digital platforms, a country still needs to have a comparative advantage in certain industrial sectors, as well as widespread access to advanced digital infrastructure. Mena countries lack one or both.

Opinion1 day ago

UAE News

LONG READS
Topic What you need to know
Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Long Reads

Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.

Long Reads1 week ago

Powered by
Partner Content
Soukchic - No. 1 UAE's Marketplace for Women

PARTNER CONTENT

Soukchic - No. 1 UAE's Marketplace for Women

Introducing Soukchic, a solution for women tired of scouring countless websites in search of new products. Soukchic is the first of its kind in the UAE. It is an online marketplace dedicated to women's empowerment and providing women with the products they need.

PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
New UK law to track ‘dirty money’

Business

New UK law to track ‘dirty money’

The Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill will be introduced in parliament on Tuesday, following growing concerns and demands that the UK government act against Russian and other foreign individuals who allegedly launder ‘dirty money’ through the purchase of property and other assets in Britain through opaque ownership structures and offshore accounts

Business3 hours ago

Sports
Masters Champions League
Videos
KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

Videos

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos2 months ago

Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.59 INR
1 AED 47.34 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7,017.04 AED
24K231.50 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Partner Content