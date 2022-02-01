China pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai starts celebrating the Chinese New Year
Expo 202010 hours ago
'This is the fourth time we are running this initiative on the Lunar New Year'
UAE58 minutes ago
All your questions answered about eligibility, exemptions and more
Finance16 hours ago
FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data.
coronavirus2 hours ago
The 33-year-old driver was among the six people injured in the explosions of ADNOC's petroleum tankers in Mussafah on January 17
UAE15 hours ago
The 2021 laureate will be announced in October.
coronavirus2 hours ago
Tax rate for taxable income up to Dh375,000 to support small businesses and startups
Business14 hours ago
Temperatures to slightly increase in parts of the country today.
Weather3 hours ago
US official says Iran’s nuclear programme was nearing “breakout” toward nuclear weapons capability, leaving just “weeks” to reach a deal
Americas7 hours ago
Dr Anwar Gargash meets James Cleverly in Abu Dhabi, discusses bilateral ties
Government12 hours ago
China pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai starts celebrating the Chinese New Year
Expo 202010 hours ago
Police say the death of Cheslie Kryst, who worked as an entertainment correspondent for the TV show
Americas9 hours ago
David Hurley renews his condemnation for the Houthi attacks on the UAE, expresses his country's solidarity
Government10 hours ago
The CDC now lists nearly 130 countries and territories with Covid-19 cases as 'Level Four: Very High'
coronavirus9 hours ago
He was accompanied by First Lady Michal Herzog
UAE12 hours ago
The move comes weeks after BlackBerry pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones
Tech11 hours ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions2 days ago
As well as flying with Etihad Airways since 2012, the 28-year-old's music has been performed at orchestras worldwide
UAE2 days ago
Dubai Ruler expresses appreciation for medical professionals as he visits Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition.
Events4 days ago
Road and Transport Authority chief outlines future commuting methods.
Transport4 days ago
The centre will be open from Monday to Friday from 1am until 8pm.
Health4 days ago
Dh70.5 billion to be raised in partnership with the private sector.
UAE4 days ago
"Dubai’s new FDI milestones underscore Dubai’s position as one of the world’s safest and most stable investment destinations," said Sheikh Hamdan.
Business1 day ago
Arif Masood Naqvi, Waqar Siddique are prohibited and restricted from performing any function in or from the DIFC
Business4 days ago
37,000 residential units, including 5,900 villas, were delivered in 2021
Property4 days ago
24K opens at Dh219.75 per gram
Markets5 days ago
The 33-year-old driver was among the six people injured in the explosions of ADNOC's petroleum tankers in Mussafah on January 17
UAE15 hours ago
The 2021 laureate will be announced in October.
coronavirus2 hours ago
Temperatures to slightly increase in parts of the country today.
Weather3 hours ago
US official says Iran’s nuclear programme was nearing “breakout” toward nuclear weapons capability, leaving just “weeks” to reach a deal
Americas7 hours ago
Tax rate for taxable income up to Dh375,000 to support small businesses and startups
Business14 hours ago
'This is the fourth time we are running this initiative on the Lunar New Year'
UAE59 minutes ago
All your questions answered about eligibility, exemptions and more
Finance16 hours ago
FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data.
coronavirus2 hours ago
Even during a pandemic, President Luis Abinader’s policies have brought unprecedented economic growth, good governance, legal security, a boost in investments and international trust.
Dominican Republic4 days ago
With timely measures and strategic management, they have managed to turn the country into one of the region’s most attractive business destinations.
Dominican Republic5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 15 hours ago
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month
Energy20 hours ago
The RTA made the adjustment of peak times in accordance with the decision to change the days of the weekend
Transport23 hours ago
Although most students have returned for in-person classes, private schools have said they will continue with the hybrid learning model
Education17 hours ago
Bahrain is the only GCC country that has not introduced the corporate tax
Finance15 hours ago
Yemen is a lost cause for the Houthis, so this is their attempt to spread their brand of violence into the UAE
Editorial13 hours ago
The move comes weeks after BlackBerry pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones
Tech11 hours ago
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month
Energy20 hours ago
BA.2 cases account for roughly 82 per cent of cases in Denmark
coronavirus13 hours ago
Many schools are allowing students to enter the school cafeteria only in limited numbers
Education16 hours ago
Police say the death of Cheslie Kryst, who worked as an entertainment correspondent for the TV show
Americas9 hours ago
David Hurley renews his condemnation for the Houthi attacks on the UAE, expresses his country's solidarity
Government10 hours ago
The CDC now lists nearly 130 countries and territories with Covid-19 cases as 'Level Four: Very High'
coronavirus9 hours ago
He was accompanied by First Lady Michal Herzog
UAE12 hours ago
The dollar index was trading 0.05% lower.
Markets4 minutes ago
Spot gold was little changed at $1,799.89 per ounce at 9.10am UAE time.
Markets23 minutes ago
Nations urge the global community to take a decisive stance to stop these terrorist attacks.
Gulf45 minutes ago
Bahrain is the only GCC country that has not introduced the corporate tax
Finance15 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 Pocket
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
The victim was assaulted and threatened with a firearm
Crime5 days ago
The authorities clamp down on violators during an inspection drive in December
UAE5 days ago
The system will help ensure wages are paid on time
Government5 days ago
Sharing such clips put the military systems and other vital installations at risk
UAE5 days ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions2 days ago
As well as flying with Etihad Airways since 2012, the 28-year-old's music has been performed at orchestras worldwide
UAE2 days ago
Dubai Ruler expresses appreciation for medical professionals as he visits Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition.
Events4 days ago
Road and Transport Authority chief outlines future commuting methods.
Transport4 days ago
The centre will be open from Monday to Friday from 1am until 8pm.
Health4 days ago
Dh70.5 billion to be raised in partnership with the private sector.
UAE4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
How Indian cuisine has remained not just relevant and reinvented, but is still pandering to hungry palates
Long Reads1 week ago
Do connections we form come with a shelf life? And are relationships only for a reason or a season? Or can they also be for a lifetime?
Long Reads1 week ago
During the Arab occupation of Iberian Peninsula their language spread throughout the area and entered Latin.
Long Reads1 week ago
Global spread of English is closely tied to the history of the British Empire.
Long Reads1 week ago
We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.
Long Reads2 days ago
JRD Tata will always be remembered as the stalwart who reached for the skies — in more ways than one.
Long Reads3 days ago
As Air India, and its Maharajah, readies for a second takeoff with the Tata Group, a look at what the brand has meant to millions of travellers — and followers — around the world
Long Reads3 days ago
New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.
Long Reads4 days ago
In a joint venture with DP World, Grupo Puntacana will develop the biggest free zone and logistical park in the Caribbean.
Dominican Republic5 days ago
With the best locations, high quality materials, complete property management and attractive prices they have become the top firm for real estate investments in the region.
Dominican Republic5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Crowdfunding is a thing of the past. There's a new way to organize projects involving large funds and hundreds of strangers that agree to your own rules and decisions-all based on a blockchain.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Technical Analysis (TA) often comes in handy when you want to buy or sell bitcoin, Shiba Inu or other crypto assets.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
But will his flawed 'Suicide Squad' superhero finally get redemption?
Entertainment1 day ago
It's a happier version of 'Sabki Baaratein Aayi', originally featured in the 1999 film 'Jaanam Samjha Karo'.
Music17 hours ago
The British singer spoke to City Times ahead of his gig in the city on January 29.
Local Events1 week ago
She plays Lilith Ritter in Guillermo del Toro's lushly composed love letter to noir.
Movies2 days ago
A complete no-screen policy 30 mins before bed time is advised.
Health2 days ago
Robust precautionary measures have been taken to ensure safety and well-being of donors and medical staff
Health2 days ago
Al Futtaim Health is the first chain of primary care clinics to achieve international accreditation in the UAE
Health3 days ago
The elderly, in particular, reported improvements in their mental and physical health
coronavirus17 hours ago
From real fears sparked by side-effects, to fake studies and conspiracy theories, we take a look at anti-vax sentiment over the ages
Health21 hours ago
Curtains came down on the lavish production on Saturday
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The exhibition, open daily from 10am to 8pm, will run until June 13
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Gorgeous and chic workwear in the mornings that transforms into glamorous and stylish wear by evening. here’s a guide on how to wear the leggings, every season, every occasion
Fashion4 days ago
The celebrated author will be in Dubai for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature next month
Books4 days ago
Geometrical patterns with a monochromatic colour scheme can bring dramatic effect
Home4 days ago
Jyotiraditya Scindia says airports will be built in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra
Aviation8 hours ago
The group reported net profit of Dh1.448 billion in Q4’21, an increase of 13 per cent quarter on quarter.
Business10 hours ago
The dollar index was trading 0.05% lower.
Markets4 minutes ago
Spot gold was little changed at $1,799.89 per ounce at 9.10am UAE time.
Markets23 minutes ago
Minister says El Salvador has complied with all financial transaction and money laundering rules
Finance7 hours ago
The $3.6-billion deal comes weeks after Microsoft unveiled a landmark $69 billion pact to acquire “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard
Tech7 hours ago
Tax experts in the UAE said employees will not directly be impacted by this new taxation but there could be an indirect impact if the corporate, in a knee-jerk reaction, raise consumer prices.
Business10 hours ago
According to Tax Foundation, three countries — Bangladesh, Argentina and Gibraltar – increased their corporate income tax rates while 17 countries reduced their corporate tax rates in 2021.
Business11 hours ago
The move comes weeks after BlackBerry pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones
Tech11 hours ago
UAE beat Ireland by eights to win the Plate final on Monday
Cricket9 hours ago
UAE got their campaign back on track with back-to-back wins in Group A over Lebanon and Syria
Football9 hours ago
The French Open will be Nadal's next target and few would dismiss his chances of adding a 14th title on the Parisian clay
Tennis15 hours ago
Fast bowler David Willey's superb two overs at the death helped Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators
Cricket9 hours ago
Eriksen, who collapsed during Denmark's game against Finland and was given life-saving CPR treatment, has signed for Brentford as a free agent
Football14 hours ago
Nadal, 35, battled back from two sets down to defeat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a gruelling 5hr 24min in Melbourne
Tennis1 day ago
Holder finished with a career-best return of five for 27 in 2.5 overs
Cricket16 hours ago
Nadal beat Medvedev in fine sets in the Australian Open final
Tennis1 day ago
It was his first Rolex Series triumph and his second on the DP World Tour
Golf1 day ago
Nadal, 35, battled back from two sets down to defeat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a gruelling 5hr 24min in Melbourne
Tennis1 day ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos1 month ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos1 month ago
Kyle Hippchen was the real winner of SpaceX's first-of-its-kind sweepstakes
Offbeat4 days ago
Pillow Fight Championships took place in Florida where 16 men and eight women competed for the titles
Offbeat13 hours ago
As Bidens add a tabby cat to their pets, here's a history of pets in the White House, from ponies to cows and a raccoon
Offbeat3 days ago
The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance
Americas3 days ago
Shaheena Attarwala shares her journey on social media after watching her old home in the slums in a Netflix series.
Offbeat3 days ago
|1 AED
|20.20 INR
|1 AED
|47.93 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,576.64 AED
|24K
|217.00 AED