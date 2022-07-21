Currencies of both countries hit record lows against US dollar
Currencies of both countries hit record lows against US dollar
New policy will come into effect from January 2023
Suppliers must submit evidence to justify hike in cost of essentials like milk, bread, rice
His goal is to scale the highest peaks in 7 continents
Dubai Ruler signs book as he exchanges pleasantries with them
She is the first tribal woman to be head of the country
DXB maintains the first place in the world in international passenger traffic
The four-day event is taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
PARTNER CONTENT
Rassem Zok, CEO of Standard Bank MENA
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
PARTNER CONTENT
All rates rise by 50 basis points
The DGCA has assigned officers to conduct a preliminary investigation
Delayed or lost check-in baggage is one of the most common mishaps faced by travellers
Users can monitor and control the system remotely and receive an early warning on the phone
Residents urged not to respond to any 'important and urgent' message links
The Garden City has been under a rainy spell this season
Over 175.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Tickets to the Maldives to start at Dh319
Financial expert discusses pros and cons of both options, explains benefits of investment in gold.
Authorities warn residents against posting videos, images of illegal acts on social media
Currently, if passengers do not complete web check-in and request a boarding pass at the airport counter, they are billed extra
The city finds creative ways to commence life-long bonding and togetherness
Recruitment consultants suggest that workers ask for more benefits
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
At Jeddah Summit, the President highlights UAE's belief that peace, dialogue and coexistence are the way to secure the future of generations
His mother had placed the tooth in milk, preventing it from drying out
High probability of stronger growth due to higher oil production and government pledge to double manufacturing sector’s size by 2031
The UK has announced that GCC nationals will be the first to benefit from its new electronic travel authorisation scheme
According to TikTok Travel Index 2022, the Emirate is emerging as the most viewed destination, with #Dubai garnering 81.8 billion views
Thousands of expats, citizens rush to cooler climes, especially the European countries, during the summer vacations
It will allow Indian students from British universities to apply for postgraduate qualifications or take up government jobs
Health officials monitoring the situation closely
Electric-car manufacturer disclosed in February 2021 that it had invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency company
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Numbers. We use them to count, calculate and communicate. Numbers are also technology, the key to a better, more sustainable future. And numbers are art.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
A doctor’s bedside manners — or the lack of them — is a huge determining factor in how a patient responds to clinical treatment. And, these days, with healthcare being largely viewed as a ‘commercial operation’, medical practitioners’ ability to be emotionally invested has become a game-changer
His will to win comes from hardships in his childhood in Serbia, he says
How smart financial planning and taking them to a logical conclusion works
The Englishman, who passed away on July 2, was one of the greatest theatre directors of the 20th century
Over the long term, it's important to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
On the Isle of Wight is a story of India's reverse influence on the coloniser
Makeover tutorials and challenges have become part of Gen Z's social media curriculum. Most of these are non-verified and harmful, also wreaking havoc on impressionable young minds
Higher transport costs and food prices are having a cascading effect on monthly budgets
The city recently won the title of City of Culture 2025, and is on the way to rebrand itself to join global ranks of buzzing geographies of culture
PARTNER CONTENT
UAE is one country pressing down its effort to position itself at the forefront of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, although many other top countries are welcoming them with mixed emotions.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT
The two-and three-day hikes on Jebel Jais will offer hikers and nature enthusiasts a thrilling adventure atop UAE’s highest peak.
He's known for his transcendent blend of EDM with other genres.
The blockbuster film has found a wider audience on Netflix.
From a jazz night to kids' activities and a date festival, we bring you our top picks.
Whether it’s between pages of a book, over soothing music, or on the walls — we bring to you, a round-up of what’s happening in the city
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Languages don’t have to always be rational, but English probably wins the irrationality prize
The city finds creative ways to commence life-long bonding and togetherness
A surge in infections has been reported since early May
We get sucked in by triggers of relationships, work stress, health issues (both physical and mental), big life changes and other traumatic situations in life
It explores the bleak underbelly-ish Mumbai landscape over one night when a pair of lovers get hauled up by the ‘moral police’
Once upon a ride in Paris...
Your pet's new way around town
Round-up of the hottest eateries around town
Multi-award-winning journalist Nilanjana Bhowmick’s book,
The DGCA has assigned officers to conduct a preliminary investigation
Currently, if passengers do not complete web check-in and request a boarding pass at the airport counter, they are billed extra
Integrating Sage with Microsoft business products will help companies save time and boost productivity
Users can monitor and control the system remotely and receive an early warning on the phone
Electric-car manufacturer disclosed in February 2021 that it had invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency company
'Dubai Sprinters' will feature exciting offers, benefits connected to the real world as well as a metaverse project
US airline Delta had agreed to purchase 100 MAX-10 planes in a blockbuster $13.5-billion deal
Airline will also introduce fourth weekly trip for the end-of-year holidays
|1 AED
|21.76 INR
|1 AED
|59.85 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,213.31 AED
|24K
|205.00 AED
He will stay with the Test side in Sri Lanka, where his initial rehabilitation and management will continue under the supervision of the team’s medical staff
Vengsarkar wants out-of-form Kohli to learn from Tendulkar who had overcome a similar batting crisis with a brilliant double hundred in 2004
Pogacar now trails overall leader Jonas Vingegaard by two minutes and 18 seconds
Shafique hit a fantastic hundred as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets on the thrilling fifth day of the first Test
The legendary Sri Lankan who ironically ended his career with the same number of Test wickets as Lillee, also praises Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi
Reliance Industries Limited, which owns IPL's most successful team Mumbai Indians, bought the Newlands franchise
Jake Wightman won the world championship 1,500m gold with his proud father Geoff calling him home as the stadium announcer
The Serb, who retained his Wimbledon crown recently, said he was prepared to miss Grand Slams rather than take the Covid-19 vaccine
Four months ago Yaroslava Mahuchikh took a three-day car trip to flee her hometown in Ukraine and get away from the bombing
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
We meet the popular Dubai-based restaurant's managing director, Waheed Abdul Hameed, to understand how they will benefit from the tie-up.
Zeeshaan Shah, a multi-award winning entrepreneur talks to Khaleej Times about property market in the emirate
Bageri Form is a Scandinavian-inspired bakery that has an open-style kitchen. Every guest that enters the bakery is greeted with the incredible aroma of freshly baked breads, pastries, and desserts. The cinnamon bun is one of the most popular items on their menu and this is how it’s made.
Aid kits carry 20,000 masks, tens of thousands of vitamin C and fever-reducing tablets
Meta shares some of the most used emojis across its platforms
Authorities say he collided with a guardrail, suffered minor injuries
They arranged fake Bangladeshi nationality documents to procure dual citizenship
Russian businessman bought 850 restaurants in May after US fast-food giant left amid Ukraine conflict
Couple was travelling to Australia via Dubai