Petrol costs in the country have been raised for the last two consecutive months
Celsius owes $4.7 billion to its users, according to a court filing earlier this month
Reader asks: Can visit visa holders drive in UAE with Bahrain licence?
'I felt like I was the most hated man in the world', he says
Pakistan extends condolences over the loss of lives
Explained: Categories of employees who are exempted
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
From fashion, athleisure and pharmacy to beauty products, keep scrolling down to check out the tonnes of incredible deals this summer
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
Rassem Zok, CEO of
Teenage prodigies Abdulrahman Mohammad Al Taher and Mohammed Saeed Laily teamed up with veteran Othman Moussa to secure a 3-1 victory for the UAE
DFWAC aims to support UAE's efforts to curb the crime around the world
Winds will be light to moderate, causing blowing dust, sand
Complaint was filed against Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear in federal court in Washington
Consulate officials coordinating with police, government bodies for more details
Several find it challenging to file insurance claims as offices are closed
'Most of its devices were ablated and destroyed during re-entry,' says China Manned Space Agency
Donation will help over 600 people, says Ministry of Community Development
UAE digital art market is still growing in comparison to global numbers
Residents say restaurants' buffet spreads have become smaller in recent months
The word art piece features the words 'Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum' written over 200,000 times
They are also prepared to deal with other such disasters in future, ministry says
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
At Jeddah Summit, the President highlights UAE's belief that peace, dialogue and coexistence are the way to secure the future of generations
There are eight dry fish stalls, four fruit and vegetable stalls, and three commercial kiosks
High probability of stronger growth due to higher oil production and government pledge to double manufacturing sector’s size by 2031
The UK has announced that GCC nationals will be the first to benefit from its new electronic travel authorisation scheme
According to TikTok Travel Index 2022, the Emirate is emerging as the most viewed destination, with #Dubai garnering 81.8 billion views
Numbers. We use them to count, calculate and communicate. Numbers are also technology, the key to a better, more sustainable future. And numbers are art.
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
Chefs of different nationalities speak in one voice about what it takes to work in tandem to rustle up gourmet delights peppered with multicultural hues
How parents adapt to a sense of loss, grief and anxiety as their children fly abroad to pursue higher studies after the pandemic-induced disruption
Over two years ago, Covid ushered in a new set of life rules which we thought would be around for good. Now, with the world returning to (almost) normal, we are having to press the reset button all over again
Food from the island nation is finally getting the love it deserves in Dubai
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
Over the long term, it's important to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
A chat with the Pakistani singer-songwriter who was in the city to promote his new track.
The Bollywood actor will be busy promoting his upcoming release 'Raksha Bandhan'
The upcoming project marks the director and the Oscar-winning actor's sixth collaboration
The Bollywood couple were showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai
Indian actor Vivek Oberoi’s unannounced presence at the event was a pleasant surprise
Mobile application aims to help residents cope with pandemic challenges among others
Disease leads to paralysis and respiratory failure
The World Health Organisation has also sounded the highest alarm
Through the lens, lightly
‘Having a chronic condition doesn’t mean you are dead’ believes Monsarrat
She is the first American-Indian woman to join the Hindi film industry and made her debut in 1980 with Ek Baar Phir, for which she won her first Best Actor award, and has since appeared in over 90 films
Package offers 10GB of data that can be used to access apps
The bank's customer deposits grew by 2 per cent to reach $47.1 billion compared to $46 billion for the same period last year.
The feminine hygiene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 per cent to Dh2.28 billion by 2026.
Consultants can bridge gap between clients and flexible talent needs
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez score for The Reds
Creates new Games record with 88kg in the snatch section
Trawlerman's victory in the Summer Handicap was the sixth success for Team Godolphin at the five-day annual festival
The 24-year-old Briton clocked a best lap in one minute and 17.377 seconds to outpace Carlos Sainz in the leading Ferrari by 0.044 seconds
England take on Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday
Captain Rohit Sharma scored a half-century and Dinesh Karthik played a neat cameo as India posted 190-6
The Chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1927 with a record number of countries in action
The explosion happened at a match between Pamir Zalmi and Band-e-Amir Dragons in the country’s domestic T20 league, held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
The boy made a quick move without waiting for the stipulated time
It has now gathered more than 2.8 million views on Instagram
She apparently sought retribution against her ex-boyfriend
Surveillance video shows man prying open filing cabinet
Team of 28 doctors in Saudi Arabia conducted five-hour-long surgery to separate baby girls
She says that people love to help each other