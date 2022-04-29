Urges UAE residents to continue to follow Covid-19 safety measures during the festivities
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
The medical professionals say many workers become dehydrated and face gastric issues due to a lack of healthy food
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
Farah Khan stands accused of acquiring assets 'beyond legal means'
Asia3 hours ago
The world’s richest man tweeted that he doesn’t plan any further sales of the company’s shares
Tech4 hours ago
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month
Energy45 minutes ago
The update is effective from Friday, April 29
coronavirus9 hours ago
This is not the first time the service has faced technical issues on a global scale
Tech9 hours ago
West believes besieged Mariupol remains main target
World4 hours ago
Zubin Karkaria Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VFS Global Group
Dubai Police urged parents to keep children away from firecrackers
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
No free service in 7-day parking zones
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
The latest addition provides hassle-free travel for tourists and residents to this destination
Travel17 hours ago
Several locations around the Emirates will light up the night sky with spectacular fireworks
Ramadan 202214 hours ago
Increase in demand for flights to popular routes like Baku, Tbilisi, Maldives and Sarajevo
Ramadan 202213 hours ago
Rain to hit parts of the country today
Weather18 hours ago
Authorities developed an integrated action plan to enhance traffic safety and secure the mosques, tourist attractions and shopping malls
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
Technical testing, Happiness Centres to be closed from Saturday, April 30
Ramadan 202215 hours ago
Dubai Ruler honours major donors of the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign
UAE14 hours ago
Parking fees will be reactivated from May 7
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
'Wherever there is a war, the highest price is paid by civilians,' lamented Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
World21 minutes ago
Travis Scott's lawyers have expressed concerns that the documentary could 'taint the jury pool' for ongoing lawsuits
World37 minutes ago
Business set up consultancy Creative Zone has become something of a staple for new business owners coming to the UAE.
Food items are being distributed to refugees, displaced persons and crisis-stricken communities around the world
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Residents can call the number 901 for queries and 999 for emergencies
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The force also provided 1,000 copies of the Holy Quran to prisoners
Ramadan 20224 days ago
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirms that the UAE continues its efforts to enhance Arab cooperation
UAE4 days ago
Airline expects high number of travellers departing from Dubai from April 30
Aviation2 days ago
The milestone comes as daily infections continue to decline
coronavirus2 days ago
These will be available from April 28
Transport2 days ago
The campaign aims to ensure that the city's appearance is maintained
UAE2 days ago
The court ruled that the transfers would not have happened if the personal details of the client were not leaked
Legal2 days ago
45 patients to be enrolled in study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pioneering new technology
Health2 days ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads1 week ago
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads1 week ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads12 hours ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads5 days ago
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads6 days ago
It is 20 years since the iconic Bend It Like Beckham was released. It reflected change and continuity in an increasingly multicultural Britain, going on to inspire generations of Asian women footballers, and challenge stereotypes, while continuing to move audiences across the globe
Long Reads1 week ago
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 52 minutes ago
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 4 weeks ago
The actress hopes her new aviation thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, impresses UAE fans.
Movies2 days ago
The Danish actor is entering the Wizarding World for the first time.
Movies2 days ago
Go for a taste of authentic dishes served in traditional Koli households at Vasai Local.
Local Events2 days ago
A sense of nostalgia sweeps over me sometimes, for all the neatly arranged rooms that have brought me happiness in the past.
Life and Living2 days ago
Mental Health14 hours ago
Mental Health14 hours ago
The gold standard of hot hatches returns in its eighth avatar
Lifestyle14 hours ago
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 52 minutes ago
With the long break around the corner, these multi-cuisine delicacies will spice up your festive mood
Ramadan 20228 hours ago
Spoilt for choice? Here's the home-shop edition
Lifestyle14 hours ago
The chef talks about his move to the city and how losing his London job in the pandemic helped him carve a fresh niche for himself
Lifestyle14 hours ago
Looking for ways to spend the time off? Here are some things you can check out
Lifestyle14 hours ago
Concepts like that of waitographer, connecting with the subject, the perfect headshot, counts more than ever
Arts and Culture14 hours ago
Memories that shape us
Writer's Corner14 hours ago
The bank's underlying profit before tax increasing five per cent on a constant currency basis while ncome grew 11 per cent during Jan-Mar quarter
Finance16 hours ago
RAK Properties has made a steady start to the year with reported profits of Dh30.48 million during the first quarter of 2022. The company’s total assets stood at Dh6.24 billion in Q1 compared to Dh6.21 billion in the previous quarter.
Property17 hours ago
Rera share new progress report for Marina 101 with the investors
Property17 hours ago
The bank said higher revenue across net interest and other operating income, underpinned by solid loan growth, generated a robust increase in net profit
Finance17 hours ago
The boxer inspired near-religious adulation for over two decades amongst his thousands of followers
Sports12 hours ago
Kuldeep demolished the top order with 4-14 and Mustafizur picked up three wickets in the final over to restrict Kolkata to a modest score
Cricket12 hours ago
While LSG are ahead in all-round depth, KL Rahul knows success cannot be taken for granted against his former team, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket11 hours ago
Malik's rise from the Jammu region of Indian-administered Kashmir to the Indian Premier League has been nothing short of a fairy-tale
Cricket17 hours ago
Juffali will again be part of the SPS Automotive Performance team for the season-opening race in Estoril
Sports15 hours ago
Root stepped down earlier this month after England won one of their previous 17 Tests
Cricket21 hours ago
Fury knocked out Whyte on Saturday to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterwards it was unlikely he would fight again
Cricket16 hours ago
Barcelona will play next season's games at Camp Nou but will relocate to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic for the following campaign
Football17 hours ago
Sindhu beat Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi of Singapore 21-16 21-16 in 42 minutes to set up a clash with fifth seed He Bingjiao of China
Sports19 hours ago
The Art Maze, a first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri, was officially unveiled on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad on March 23.
Videos3 weeks ago
The Ravindra Jadeja-led team lost their third match of the season against Punjab Kings on Monday
Sport3 weeks ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos3 weeks ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos4 weeks ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos1 month ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos4 weeks ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat1 week ago
The tweets come after the billionaire's buyout of microblogging site Twitter
Offbeat1 day ago
Walter Orthmann has a piece of advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life: Do what you love
Offbeat6 days ago
The man 'kept trying to talk' to the former heavyweight boxing champion, according to reports
Americas1 week ago
Extra products are repurposed into baskets and distributed to the needy in the country
Ramadan 20221 week ago
