After hikes in June and July, oil prices have been slashed for three consecutive months, much to the relief of residents
There are many places in the emirate that operate only during the colder months, and allow people to experience the beauty the city has to offer outdoors
Here is how those moving to the country can avoid getting scammed by fake job offers
Physicians argue that it is possible to have a fun, festive day, while keeping your children's health in control
The Federal Tax Authority earlier announced that as of Sunday, October 30, the eDirham platform will no longer be accepted
This is following a jurisdiction issue raised before the British Court with relation to divorce proceedings issued by the wife
The draw has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 205,000 winners in a span of two years
The city's airlines, bars, restaurants, shopping malls and other attractions now hope to benefit from the inbound travel
During its largest-ever participation as the Diamond Sponsor of Gitex Global 2022 this year, Huawei revealed the future of the digital universe demonstrating its commitment to drive sustainable development for the ICT ecosystem and support the growth of the digital economy in the region.
Romantic, floral patterns from 'Monet's Garden' encapsulate the artist's vibrant prints in effortlessly chic, modern designs from Shein
When Susan Boyle sang, I dreamed a dream, and became a global overnight sensation it was because the words and sentiments came from the heart.
His father expressed gratitude to the police for their swift and generous response and for fulfilling his child's wish
The new technology simulates any stereoscopic or three-dimensional model and creates an exact image of it
The country has also expressed solidarity with the Republic of South Korea over the horrific stampede, and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured
A KT reader asks if it is mandatory to be physically present in the city to invest here
This includes granting monthly allowance to inmates' families, paying tuition and housing rents, and more
He has been sentenced to prison for a month and will be deported
The gang said that the workers were under arrest and stole cash, their phones and fled
They measure Grade 12 students’ skills and knowledge as they complete their general education and move to their higher education
Group employees exhorted to adopt fitness routines as they assemble on Marsa Plaza beach on Day-1 of Dubai Fitness Challenge
His late wife Huma's 'last selfless, unconscious act' was curing him of his drug problem
This special report looks into a British-era document that reveals how the Sunak clan lived in the small town of Gujranwala
From a ‘ghost village’ to a ‘haunted villa’, these places have been called the spookiest corners of the UAE
Meet the Dubai resident who toils on decor to get spooky this Halloween
The match is set to be held on Saturday at Rashid Stadium
He highlights the importance of gardens and light, and how an architect can create space that unites the past and looks toward the future
The gesture aimed to thank the staff for their dedication ahead of the attraction opening for its 27th season tonight
'I have been welcomed very warmly and I really appreciate it,' the robot tells Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview during the Culture Summit
Guided by the Dubai Future Labs and the Ministry of State for Artificial Intelligence, the students were able to assemble their rover prototype in three months
'The banner of our pride, glory and sovereignty will remain high in the sky,' the UAE Vice-President says in a tweet
The firm said the defendant was in charge of collecting money from customers who rented cars
Expat Krishna Prasad Rao told doctors his life's story while undergoing an extremely rare procedure
US oil giant will have a 6.25 per cent share in Qatar’s North Field South project, part of the world’s biggest proven natural gas reserves
The move began to be implemented as of Saturday October 29, 2022, covering all mosques in the UAE, provided that the refund applications are submitted within time limits based on the completion date of the mosque’s construction
Lungi Ngidi took four wickets for South Africa after India won the toss and elected to bat
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
Mahzooz celebrates its upcoming 100th weekly draw by doubling its top prize to Dh 20 million
Festivals are the perfect moment to celebrate your family and loved ones.
Western Union is offering its best online exchange rate on its digital channels for customers in the UAE who send money into bank accounts in India.
Over a century of providing cutting-edge solutions has made us a preferred partner for households all over the world
Catch him this weekend in the UAE capital
There's lots happening in town for Halloween
The film starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne releases on Netflix October 26
Hayat programme works in collaboration with several strategic partners locally and globally
Naturalised Emirati and doting mother of two, realises her dream of dabbling in baking after being a homemaker for nearly three decades
Yaw Owusu’s works, which are on display at Efie Gallery till December 20, are an exposition of a provocative dialogue around the transient nature of currencies
Many headed out to running tracks and cycling lanes across the city to complete their first 30 minutes of exercise
It’s time to take a closer look at the culture of working late hours, sleep debts, erratic sleep routines and more
Quick medical intervention helped patient recover early, says expert
The quintessential full-size American SUV tricked out for offroad outings
Comedian and actor Nitinn R. Miranni on shattering stereotypes and playing a serious character that stands in contrast to his comic persona
Residents in the UAE have access to various domestic as well as international term insurance schemes. But before choosing a term insurance policy, we should understand a few things about it to make an informed decision
Ahead of his acquisition of the platform, reports circulated saying he will cut headcount, some saying 75 per cent of the workforce at the company could be cut
The construction of the substations and jobs related to new customers resulted in a total of 404,712 man hours
Marketplace launched by husband-and-wife duo stops discarded furniture from ending up in landfills, gives them new lease of life
|1 AED
|22.31 INR
|1 AED
|59.30 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,044.49 AED
|24K
|199.50 AED
There were 37 balls remaining at the end of the 92-run chase
The defending champions face a crunch game against giant-killer Ireland on Monday
Victory pushed Bangladesh to four points in Group 2 with two games remaining
Man City go top, one ahead of Arsenal, who host Nottingham Forest on Sunday
The first game was between Team India and Team Pakistan which was cheered by supporters from both the nations where Pakistan got the better of India
Pace ace Trent Boult grabbed four wickets
Former Pakistani stars, including Shoaib Akhtar and Javed Miandad, described team's batting as 'shameful' during loss to Zimbabwe
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
The Russian tennis legend has over 12 million fans following her every move at red carpet events, fashion shows and the world’s most exotic holiday destinations
Jamie Carragher, former defender for Liverpool and now commentator, and Nicola Hart have been married for close to 25 years
The garter snake turned up shortly after the flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport
Upla village council land records mention 32 acres of land in the name of all monkeys residing in this rural area
Authorities say the facility will be sealed as a probe is launched into the incident
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive
Authorities warn traffickers are now hiding fentanyl in candy wrappers, manufacturing them in rainbow colours
The duo's debate on who was the better cricketer suddenly turned into a violent brawl, causing a stir on Twitter
Hordes of nostalgic milennials — who seemed to have misunderstood the news about the Warner Bros merger — pour their hearts out on social media, bidding farewell to the beloved kids’ channel
Page Six quoted a Hypebeast report to say that these would retail at around $1,800 — as against a mere $4 for what the chips cost