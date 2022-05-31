Enjoy our faster App experience
Most Popular

  1. UAE announces 3 new cases of monkeypox

    UAE2 days ago

  2. Monkeypox: UAE’s isolation, quarantine procedures for positive cases, close contacts explained

    UAE1 day ago

  3. Inflation in UAE, GCC countries set to spike this year

    UAE2 days ago

  4. Look: Missing plane with 22 on board crashed in Nepal, army locates wreckage

    Asia1 day ago

  5. 1,000 shooting stars per hour: Will meteor storm be visible in UAE skies?

    UAE1 day ago

  6. Nepal plane crash: At least 14 dead, rescue operations continue

    Asia1 day ago

  7. UAE: Are field employees eligible for fuel, parking allowances?

    Legal2 days ago

  8. Watch: Dubai royal becomes first woman to pilot tiltrotor

    UAE1 day ago
UAE: Leaderships that defined the nation

Long Reads

UAE: Leaderships that defined the nation

Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Long Reads5 days ago

KT one-on-one with Adnan Kazim, CCO of Emirates

Business

KT one-on-one with Adnan Kazim, CCO of Emirates

In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.

Business2 weeks ago

1 AED 21.09 INR
1 AED 53.21 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,796.84 AED
24K224.25 AED
