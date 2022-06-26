Eid Al Adha 2022: Indian MP calls for urgent action over 'unprecedented' hike in airfares from Gulf region
Ticket prices will almost quadruple from July 1
Travel11 hours ago
PTI chairman says he will address gatherings in Rawalpindi and Islamabad
Asia2 hours ago
Legislation to toughen background checks for youngest buyers, keep firearms from domestic violence offenders
World8 hours ago
Oil cargoes that were due last week delayed, says minister
Asia6 hours ago
Suspect confesses to killing due to personal differences with victim
Crime46 minutes ago
A confluence of factors have created a perfect storm of demand and supply
Spotlight1 hour ago
Recent surge in cases globally indicates current strain of virus highly contagious
coronavirus7 hours ago
The money will be used to build a mosque and dig wells in a needy country
UAE12 hours ago
Graduate Programs in Fall 2022
When one screen won't do the job, Asus treats us by giving another one in a powerful portable package.
Who tells funny jokes and is an undercover superhero? Dad of course!
Etihad Guest is a thoughtful travel and lifestyle brand, allowing residents and guests to earn and spend miles - the most rewarding loyalty currency in the UAE - everywhere, every day
The jury had announced its verdict on June 1, largely siding with Depp after a sensational trial
Entertainment14 hours ago
Staycations are passé; it's time to check in to an art hotel in your neighbourhood and get your fix of culture, art and luxury
Vacations14 hours ago
They will make the journey unsupported and will be entirely self-sufficient
Environment14 hours ago
The quake’s epicentre was in the Southern region of the country
MENA16 hours ago
Seek medical intervention if changes last longer than two weeks
UAE11 hours ago
US had placed a $5 million bounty on Sajid Majeed Mir, who is one of India's most-wanted terrorists
Asia12 hours ago
Authorities seize two firearms in connection with crime that killed two, injured 14
World13 hours ago
The cryptocurrency is nothing more than a string of digital codes, report says
Currency Exchange4 hours ago
Drive also broadcasts information in Arabic, English and Chinese
UAE10 hours ago
Over 168.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus11 hours ago
The chairman of NCEMA wishes her "a speedy recovery and good health"
Emergencies15 hours ago
With no sign of the US authorities relaxing their rule requiring all visitors to be vaccinated, the 35-year-old admitted that Wimbledon will be his last Slam of 2022
Sports1 hour ago
Canadian Summer McIntosh beat fellow teen Katie Grimes of the United States to collect the 400m medley title
Sports1 hour ago
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
Platform will make clinical data more accessible and enhance treatment quality
UAE3 days ago
Ministry of Finance announces revenue, spending of federal authorities in first quarter
UAE3 days ago
Leaving hand sanitisers, perfume in vehicles could be dangerous amid the recent rise in temperature
UAE3 days ago
Flags to be raised today
Sheikh Khalifa4 days ago
Employees at state-run military contractor EDGE Group share their experiences
UAE3 days ago
Low-cost carrier gearing up to welcome three million passengers
Aviation3 days ago
No reason why they can't excel in male-dominated fields, says Dr Suad Al Shamsi ahead of International Women in Engineering Day
UAE3 days ago
Ameena committed to her new treatment, toured Expo 2020 Dubai and visited all the pavilions
Health3 days ago
For sneakerheads and foodies, the restaurant's collaboration with adidas is a moment to savour
Spotlight4 days ago
Other winners drove away in luxury vehicles
UAE3 days ago
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Britain’s honours system with ancient origins has many categories, the most coveted and known being Knighthood, OBE, CBE and MBE. But there are also rows, refusals and demands that the ‘E’ that stands for Empire in the titles be replaced with Excellence
Long Reads1 week ago
When we look at adolescents in 'gritty thrillers' that topline streaming and TV shows, they give deviant grown ups a run for their money — in the name of 'adulting': violent, scheming, lying, blackmailing, sexualised, manipulative — and even murderous. How far removed is this from reality?
Long Reads1 week ago
An exponential rise in prices is leading to an unprecedented lower economic growth across the world amid the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rate by 75 basis points
Long Reads1 week ago
India’s ties with the Arabian Gulf and peninsula date back to several millennia
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most eagerly anticipated is another classic final between top seed Novak Djokovic and second seed Rafael Nadal as 40-year-old Federer, recovering from his third knee surgery, misses Wimbledon for the first time since his debut in 1999
Long Reads3 hours ago
There are startling reveals about our online searches for medical information: we are Googling symptoms, self-diagnosing, and, most times, misdiagnosing. In the process, our stress levels and paranoia have hit the roof
Long Reads1 day ago
The central banks have been caught napping on the inflation front as US and Western economies contract
Long Reads2 days ago
The loyalty to the pulpy fruit runs deep and fierce, but its variants that abound in India are yet to become a pet squeeze in the US and the Western world
Long Reads6 days ago
The socially rewarding network continues to expand, offering a multitude of fun and lucrative games
The event intends to provide guidance and facilitate students in getting college admission for UG and PG study options in the new academic year, starting from September 2022
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Whether it's the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, creators have more choices than ever before.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
He went down memory lane and also shared details about his latest film Pathaan.
Movies8 hours ago
The K-pop band announced last week that they were taking a break
Entertainment3 days ago
The Bollywood superstar is celebrating 30 years in the film industry
Entertainment12 hours ago
Bale served as the Dark Knight in three films
Entertainment14 hours ago
Through the lens, lightly
Writer's Corner2 days ago
The influence of heavenly bodies pervades our car culture in more ways than one
Lifestyle2 days ago
In a world focused on extroverts, here are a few tips on how the quiet ones can stay true to their nature, and use it to make their place under the sun
Wellness2 days ago
Roundup of the finest properties for a relaxing stacay
Lifestyle1 day ago
Cake & Sprinkles will also feature dessert cafe, children's play area, mini-golf course
Arts and Culture1 day ago
They say that these people might require long-term rehabilitation or care
Health1 day ago
The Argentinian film is a psychological thriller that puts the Biblical “an eye for an eye” under the lens
Entertainment2 days ago
Research shows that four in five managers in the GCC do not feel fully equipped to have meaningful conversations with their teams on well-being, especially on mental health
Lifestyle2 days ago
The country has already issued licences for more than 30 exchanges to be set up.
Business7 hours ago
High net worth individuals, millionaires and entrepreneurs will drive growth in luxury property market
Property17 hours ago
Neelam Verma strongly feels that pandemic underscored the need for financial literacy among women.
Business2 hours ago
Goldman Sachs looking to raise $2 billion from investors to buy distressed assets from Celsius
Currency Exchange2 hours ago
A Dubai-based (AI)-driven platform aims to build a future-proof business to help free up human time to achieve more
Start-ups3 hours ago
The cryptocurrency lending company froze withdrawals and transfers earlier this month
Cryptocurrency1 day ago
Minister says the launch is to achieve pharmaceutical and health security in the country
Business1 day ago
Munch:On will stop daily operations and the offering will be rebuilt on the Careem app.
Business1 day ago
Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord’s Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans
Sports7 hours ago
Kohli, who has been enduring a prolonged lean patch, decorated his innings with five boundaries and two sixes in an impressive 67 off 98 balls
Sports1 hour ago
Pandya’s elevation to the captaincy came on the back of his performance in leading IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans to this year’s title
Sports1 hour ago
They equalled the mark set by England in 2012
Sports8 hours ago
The UAE qualified for this year's Women's Asia Cup by reaching the final of the Asian T20 Championships in Kuala Lumpur
Cricket1 day ago
The tourists were on 168-5 and led England by 137 runs when rain brought a premature halt to the day’s play
Sports1 hour ago
Their epic rivalry includes three successive Wimbledon finals from 2006 — the first two won by Federer and the last by Nadal in unforgettable fashion in 2008
Sports1 hour ago
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
Emergencies3 weeks ago
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Videos3 weeks ago
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Videos1 month ago
As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together
Videos1 month ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special
Food1 month ago
The giant stingray, weighing 300kg, was caught in the Mekong River by a local fisherman
Offbeat5 days ago
Orchestral arrangements of 'Wellerman Sea Shanty,' 'No Roots' among those to be released on CD, vinyl
Offbeat1 day ago
The room, created by concept artists, has no walls, ceiling or doors
Offbeat2 days ago
Clement Piard travelled across 10 countries to reach his final destination
Offbeat2 days ago
As the mercury soars to highs of mid 40s, we round up some jobs that involve braving the extremes
Offbeat3 days ago
