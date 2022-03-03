UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE
Business
Partner Content
Swaying to the K-Culture

PARTNER CONTENT

Swaying to the K-Culture

Inspired by the KOREAN lifestyle AND culture, The Grace & Co. and The Gallery Grace are bringing the K-Art exhibition to Dubai

PARTNER CONTENT 5 hours ago

Most Popular

  1. Popular Indian vlogger found dead at Dubai home

    Crime1 day ago

  2. Look: Abu Dhabi-Dubai railway line now complete

    Transport2 days ago

  3. UAE: Indian expat wins Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw for second time

    UAE1 day ago

  4. LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Kherson not captured, fighting continues

    World1 day ago

  5. UAE flights: No Covid PCR tests for vaccinated; do passengers need a booster shot?

    Aviation1 day ago

  6. Colin Farell on playing The Penguin in 'The Batman'

    Entertainment22 hours ago

  7. Pakistan's Javed Afridi in race to take over Chelsea from Abramovich: Report

    Football20 hours ago

  8. Abu Dhabi-Dubai railway line: What you need to know

    Transport1 day ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
Topic What you need to know
Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Long Reads

Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.

Long Reads1 week ago

Powered by
Partner Content
Innovating Sustainable Energy

PARTNER CONTENT

Innovating Sustainable Energy

Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Sports
Masters Champions League
Videos
Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.58 INR
1 AED 47.47 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7,068.42 AED
24K233.25 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Partner Content
Innovating Sustainable Energy

PARTNER CONTENT

Innovating Sustainable Energy

Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago