Technology giant to launch #MealsForReels campaign across Mena region and beyond
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
They collided when one partly dislodged from cable
Asia3 hours ago
The mega event expedited the recovery of the local economy after the Covid-19 pandemic
Travel5 hours ago
Last week, a number of vehicles were damaged in a blaze that broke out in Al Qusais Industrial Area 1
Legal6 hours ago
Zelensky says Moscow could resort to chemical weapons
World10 hours ago
Pink-coloured visa sticker on passports earlier served as primary residency document
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 hours ago
Through ‘Endowment Sukuk’ individuals, companies can contribute to health, educational and humanitarian programmes
UAE2 hours ago
The utility service provider attracted Dh315 billion in demand for the IPO
Markets6 hours ago
Al Ghurair Properties Ramadan Offer
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
This will allow vehicle owners to save 30 fils on SMS
Transport1 day ago
The victim experienced mental, physical fatigue and heard strange murmurs in the middle of the night
Crime1 day ago
The 62-year-old, who was found guilty of fraud, became 'heir' to the Singh family's fortune shortly after meeting them
Offbeat21 hours ago
The resolution is one of several adopted by the UAE Cabinet on Monday
Government1 day ago
Dubai: Can landlords increase rents in the first three years?
Property1 day ago
She was buried today at Al Hudiabah Cemetery in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE17 hours ago
Last week, Rashid Hospital performed the first operation using this technology on a 20-year-old patient
Health23 hours ago
Sharif was sworn in on Monday after being elected with 174 votes
Asia20 hours ago
Recent increase in electric scooter-related accidents raised concerns over the heightened risk to riders and other pedestrians
Transport1 day ago
BA.4 and BA.5 cases have been identified in some regions
coronavirus19 hours ago
The National Commission on Violence Against Women and civil society groups first proposed the idea of legislation a decade ago
World7 hours ago
'Donors will benefit from the IMF's tested infrastructure to quickly deliver authenticated payments'
World10 hours ago
The Modi-Biden virtual meeting on Monday lasted for about an hour
World8 hours ago
The award ceremony will be held on the sidelines of the International Government Communication Forum 2022
UAE28 minutes ago
Dubai Next — launched in May 2021 and managed by Dubai SME — is attracting innovators and has already enabled eight startup concepts raise the required funds.
Business38 minutes ago
IPL update with Ayaz Memon. Which teams have come out stronger: Sunrise Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals
Videos39 minutes ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Authorities urge motorists to adhere to lane discipline
UAE3 days ago
Supermarkets are offering customers a range of reusable options, including jute and cloth bags
Environment5 days ago
The 'Be a Real Hero' campaign aims to raise funds for charities in the GCC and encourage recycling of electronic waste
UAE5 days ago
Tablets have been installed in police stations for users
UAE4 days ago
The national team scored the full mark of 12 points after winning four matches
Sports4 days ago
It also said that the company has withdrawn the suspect products in European countries as a precautionary measure
UAE2 days ago
The airport retailer continues to actively support important social and charitable initiatives during the holy month
Ramadan 20223 days ago
The food parcels include grilled meat, rice, dates, fruits, salad, juice and water
Ramadan 20223 days ago
The data was collected from September 1, 2021, till November 30, 2021
UAE3 days ago
The parcels contain staples such as flour, rice, oil, sugar and dates
UAE4 days ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads1 week ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads1 week ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads1 week ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads2 days ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads2 days ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads3 days ago
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads4 days ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
For the first time, the singer-songwriter wrote a couple of songs fully in Spanish.
Music5 hours ago
Break your fast at one of these top spots around the country
Ramadan 20226 hours ago
The film will now release on April 22.
Movies1 day ago
As crowds start returning to India's theatres after two years, cinema realigns itself to post-pandemic realities and new box office equations.
Movies1 day ago
The combination of mango, mint and a tinge of spice is refreshing and one of the best drinks in summer
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Selected from over 24,000 nurses from 184 countries, out of these 10 finalists, one nurse would win the grand award
Health1 day ago
The statement comes after Mohap recently issued a warning about the drug
Health1 day ago
According to UNESCO, the Emirate is the only city in the Mena region that has issued a framework for cultural statistics
Arts and Culture1 hour ago
He had been diagnosed with DMD, a rapidly progressive form of muscular dystrophy
Health2 hours ago
Over 1 million titles will be on sale, with prices starting from Dh2
Books22 hours ago
The move comes after a series of successful pop-ups at schools and key locations in the Capital
Books1 day ago
Eminent Emirati and Arab authors were celebrated at the three-day event
Books1 day ago
This fragrant curry is sure to bring a taste of the Lucknow Nawabs to your Iftar table
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Deal marks one of the largest transactions in the district cooling industry in the Mena.
Business2 hours ago
The island nation's foreign reserves stood at a paltry $1.93 billion at the end of March
Economy5 hours ago
ADC Acquisition Corporation (ADC) plans to raise Dh367 million through IPO.
Business1 hour ago
Amana built the state-of-the-art showroom and workshop for servicing motor vehicles, powered by renewable energy
Auto1 hour ago
dans is one of the key contributors to supporting the growth of Dubai’s economy, especially the aviation sector that handles the businesses brought by over 92 international carriers that connects more than 290 key cities on the planet.
Business1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT 5 hours ago
Hardik's unbeaten 50 went in vain after he steered his side to 162-7
Cricket16 hours ago
What's making the difference for RCB is that their old and new players have delivered, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket16 hours ago
West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite thinks more teams may employ the tactic in Twenty20 cricket
Cricket22 hours ago
History augurs well for Native Trail who is 2-2 at the Rowley Mile track
Horse Racing16 hours ago
Spectators gave Woods a standing ovation for his astonishing return to golf 14 months after a car crash that left him hospitalised for weeks
Golf1 day ago
Bangladesh were bowled out for 80, losing their remaining seven wickets inside an hour
Cricket1 day ago
West Indies big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer hit an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls and lifted Royals from 67-4 to 165-6
Cricket1 day ago
Meanwhile, Paul Stirling hailed the UAE senior national squad as the world's best ICC associate member team
Cricket1 day ago
With seven games left for both teams there is still plenty of work to do
Football1 day ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos2 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos2 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events2 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events3 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup3 weeks ago
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Videos3 weeks ago
They are facing a total penalty of nearly $160,000
Offbeat3 days ago
The 62-year-old, who was found guilty of fraud, became 'heir' to the Singh family's fortune shortly after meeting them
Offbeat21 hours ago
The private collection is estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros
Offbeat1 day ago
The game was interrupted for a few minutes as security chased the fan
Cricket1 day ago
The robbers posed as government officials attached with the irrigation department
Offbeat2 days ago
