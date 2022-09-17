'Mabrook Madabart' programme provides digital services to facilitate marriage and supports youth to cut costs and make the process easier
'Mabrook Madabart' programme provides digital services to facilitate marriage and supports youth to cut costs and make the process easier
A Twitter post by the authority has advised motorists to remain cautious while driving
The expat says they usually buy new phones every year and, this time, they all decide to splurge on Apple
The nine-letter landmark that beams down on Tinseltown turns 100 years old in 2023
Less than two hours after its release in the UAE, one unit hit a popular classifieds website at a premium of nearly Dh1,500
Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon
PM Modi will release eight cheetahs brought from Namibia as part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat
Members of the public braved waits that at one point were estimated to be up to 24 hours
The global fashion powerhouse is launching its physical pop-up, and you know it'll be packing your favorite trends and styles. So, get ready!
The private healthcare group to become the first UAE company to embark on the HRO journey
Some of the Actual beGalileo Kids Across the world
Are you a proud owner of a Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster or maybe Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? Or maybe you're a jeweller looking for the best cleaning kit for luxury watches to offer your customers?
The Crown Prince, who is also known as 'Fazza', shared these unseen images on his Instagram Stories
Citing the health ministry, the country's state media says the patient in question was returning from abroad when he was diagnosed
There were long queues outside the store as hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on the brand-new gadget
He talks about witnessing optimistic growth after the signing of CEPA with the UAE
More than 100,000 Abu Dhabi drivers were earlier penalised for this offence, which is punishable by a Dh800 fine
Some customers have been waiting outside the mall since 4am to get their hands on the latest gadget
Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, announced on Thursday that he would retire after next week's Laver Cup
He is a British national wanted by Danish authorities for alleged tax fraud and money laundering
Buyers will need a National Investor Number, fill out the relevant fields and specify the amounts, before authorising their applications
'Dynamic Island', and Apple getting rid of the SIM card trays on phones are among some of the more impressive updates on new devices
Guests at the largest Jewish event in the country’s history included prominent ambassadors and dignitaries
Scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18, the sporting event in Qatar is expected to bring thousands of fans to the Emirates
The Dubai tournament was very close to his heart and I had so many great photoshoots with him, writes Jorge Ferrari
Her first state visit over 40 years ago was historic, helping greatly to strengthen ties between the two countries
Experts see a rise in this issue particularly in children, adolescents
Residents must avoid leaving bicycles at the racks designated for the metro and tram riders for more than 24 hours
Slow drivers must not use the left-most lane of roads, highways
Direct flights will connect both cities daily starting from October 31
The decision had come into force on June 15 and continued for 92 days, banning work under the sun or in uncovered areas from 12.30 pm to 3 pm daily
From kids trapped in locked cars to a toddler who went missing in the mountains, there have been several instances when officials and bystanders saved the day
The annual job fair will feature top employers like Central Bank of the UAE, Etisalat, National Marine Dredging Company, Al Fahim Group and Al Masaood Group
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
The group is revolutionising traditional education by seamlessly infusing modern technology into everyday learning.
The one day event promises to keep the excitement and thrill at peak levels for all the ardent fans and visitors, revving up a new biking revolution
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
From music and food to parties and fashion, there is plenty to do over the weekend in the country.
Fierce, intense, powerful and fearless, the tough cop avatar surely suits the suave actor
It follows 10 millionaires who are living their wildest dreams in the Bling City
Westlife will take the stage at Etihad Arena on September 29.
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating clean can be a tough business… Especially if you consider yourself a foodie
The storied British auction house is bullish about the emergence of Dubai as the leading art market amid plans to boost growing regional interest in African art
Most people bringing up young children in a tech-smitten world echo similar nervousness
It is giving people a chance to come alive on billboards without having to shed their true skin
The global fashion powerhouse is launching its physical pop-up, and you know it'll be packing your favorite trends and styles. So, get ready!
This time, the Delhi Police unit tries to solve a case where wealthy senior citizens are being bludgeoned to death and their houses robbed
Of clouds, wind, and snow
Watching Romeo and Juliet and falling in love, once again, with Georgian ballet and Sergi Prokofiev’s magic
Users can edit their collages with different grids, move photos around, and even choose a background
New app allows users to share authentic moments with friends and family
The substantial increase in the shares offered by the company provides investors with a highly attractive value proposition
According to the Forbes list, his net worth rose by $5.2 billion — a hike of 3.49% — as he inched past French magnate Bernard Arnault
The seizures come as the country is scrambling to wean itself off its dependence on Russian fossil fuels
All three major US stock indexes slid to levels not touched since mid-July, with the S&P 500 closing below 3,900
The first edition of the expo saw the participation of around 100 brands and over 20,000 people.
|1 AED
|21.57 INR
|1 AED
|62.95 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,114.22 AED
|24K
|201.75 AED
Eight teams will battle it for the two remaining berths in the ICC Women's T20 Qualifier
The League will be staged at the Al Wasl Stadium in Jaddaf in January, 2023
There are interesting anecdotes and interviews with legends of the game who have conducted coaching camps
South African Boucher will lead the Mumbai Indians, while Australia's Trevor Bayliss will take charge of the Punjab Kings
About 2,000 male and female competitors from more than 70 nations are expected to take part in the prestigious event, which is being held in the capital for the third straight year, from October 29 to November 8
Trevor Penney will be the assistant coach, while James Foster will be the batting and wicketkeeping coach
He officiated in 64 test matches, 139 one-day internationals and 28 Twenty20s
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Al Thiqa Pharmacy made modifications inside the store to create a separate area to offer jabs
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
County in US gets messages meant for the new Crown Prince of England as they have the same name
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'
The ceremony for 18 men who were granted divorce after long-drawn legal battles will be held on September 18
Fusilier Shenkin IV of the Third Battalion of The Royal Welsh gets a salary, a rank and a regiment number
He travelled for about 320km, after it became untethered and flew away while he was using it to harvest pine nuts from a tree