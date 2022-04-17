I plan to liquidate some of my assets back home, but that will take some time
Legal1 hour ago
I plan to liquidate some of my assets back home, but that will take some time
Legal1 hour ago
'All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives will be spared'
World5 hours ago
Iconic single-digit plate number AA8 fetches Dh35 million
UAE13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on Thursday, April 14 in an intimate ceremony
Entertainment1 hour ago
Companies also avoid meetings over lunch and coffee to ensure that fasting colleagues do not feel uncomfortable
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
The technology giant recently opened its fourth store in the Emirates
Jobs1 hour ago
Some friends told me it would be considered a ‘conflict of interest’. Please advise
Legal1 hour ago
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,739,250
UAE1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
GeForce RTX 30-Series laptops
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Al Ghurair Properties Ramadan Offer
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Former PM reiterates he is not anti-US or anti-India; urges supporters to demand fresh elections
World10 hours ago
"When you are talking all day without a single drop of water, sometimes the words don't flow," says Jordanian expat Amir Al Naqeeb
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Officials stress the importance of collaboration between the public and police to ensure security
UAE1 day ago
One described the experience as “eye-opening” as much as challenging
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
Travel agents have warned residents to book their tickets soon as possible
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Earlier this week, a British teacher was jailed for 10 years in the UK for sexually abusing two children in UAE
UAE19 hours ago
Over 1 million titles up for sale, with prices starting from Dh2
Books5 days ago
Over 2,000 high-level delegation members visited the site from October 2021 to March 2022
UAE Attractions23 hours ago
She had stolen body cream, perfume bottles and hair clips
Crime3 hours ago
Former PM reiterates he is not anti-US or anti-India; urges supporters to demand fresh elections
World10 hours ago
The UAE’s Ministry of Economy recently approved a new policy regarding the pricing of basic consumer goods
UAE16 hours ago
Johnson will use the two-day visit to drive progress in the FTA negotiations launched earlier this year
World10 hours ago
Islamabad has repeatedly asked Afghan authorities to act to stop them, but to no avail
World6 minutes ago
At least nine people, including eight police officers, were injured and are being treated in hospitals
Asia18 minutes ago
Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson take on three formidable ladies with a strong historical presence
Entertainment1 hour ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Cannons are stationed in five locations across the Emirate
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The most prominent of these is the Elite Award, which is given to government entities that score 600 points or more
Government23 hours ago
"One of the greatest gifts we can give is to feed a hungry human being," he says
Ramadan 202221 hours ago
"When you are talking all day without a single drop of water, sometimes the words don't flow," says Jordanian expat Amir Al Naqeeb
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Iconic single-digit plate number AA8 fetches Dh35 million
UAE13 hours ago
Officials stress the importance of collaboration between the public and police to ensure security
UAE1 day ago
Further announcement will be made once a reopening date is set
UAE Attractions1 day ago
Earlier this week, a British teacher was jailed for 10 years in the UK for sexually abusing two children in UAE
UAE19 hours ago
As a festive atmosphere returns to the Emirate after Covid-19, residents are hosting gatherings and enjoying cultural activities
Ramadan 20221 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads1 week ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads1 week ago
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads1 week ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads2 weeks ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads12 hours ago
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads1 day ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads2 days ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The All Stars Football Club will also feature Aparshakti Khurana among others
Entertainment3 days ago
For the first time, the singer-songwriter wrote a couple of songs fully in Spanish.
Music5 days ago
How food has been a lifesaver in my relationship with my husband.
Life and Living4 days ago
Julian Castaldi is the first Dubai-based artist to create artwork of this kind
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Jyo John Mulloor, who is currently enjoying social media virality, talks about the idea and the ideal that informed his stunning creations
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Beauty entrepreneur and social media star Huda Kattan believes women can gain financial independence by understanding and investing in this domain
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Earlier this week, a British teacher was jailed for 10 years in the UK for sexually abusing two children in UAE
UAE19 hours ago
Here's a modern take on the classic Indian curry
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Pursuing the art forms connects the seeker and practitioner not just to the scripture, but also provides additional means of contemplation, memorisation of Quranic passages and oral recitation
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Technology is helping to make art profitable again, but fraudulent imitations and plagiarism is becoming are a major issue
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Veteran Indian journalist and columnist’s book Capture the Dream: The Many Lives of Captain C.P. Krishnan Nair is a fascinating insight into the life and times of the hotelier, who wore multiple hats during his long and distinguished career
Books1 day ago
This ‘entry-level’ sports convertible from Italy gets the ‘M’ treatment
Auto1 day ago
Through the lens, lightly
Writer's Corner1 day ago
Emirates to engage with industry partners on Web3 strategy, recruit talent for its pipeline projects.
Business1 day ago
Social media firm has adopted a so-called shareholder rights plan
Tech1 day ago
The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has so far 11 fully licensed and approved in-principle virtual asset players in its community.
Business13 hours ago
Personal hygiene products have also shown a rising trend even in rural India.
Business14 hours ago
The market was due to reopen on Monday after being shut all week
Markets21 hours ago
MoU envisages development of projects with potential capacity of up to 1 gigawatt (GW)
Business1 day ago
Registration to safeguard the Summit’s trademark in 125 member countries
Business1 day ago
This ‘entry-level’ sports convertible from Italy gets the ‘M’ treatment
Auto1 day ago
Karthik's 34-ball 66 helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs
Cricket12 hours ago
Liverpool reach FA Cup final with a 3-2 win over Manchester City
Football15 hours ago
Pandya seems to have imbibed the best qualities of leadership from the former Indian captain, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket11 hours ago
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul led his team to an impressive 18-run victory with a brilliant century
Cricket16 hours ago
Ronaldo scored his second Premier League hat trick of the season
Football15 hours ago
The 31-year-old Rahul Tripathi, who plays first-class cricket for Maharashtra, is the most productive among uncapped players on the IPL circuit, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket11 hours ago
Spurs' lead over Arsenal in the battle for fourth place in the Premier League remains three points, but the Gunners now have two games in hand
Football18 hours ago
The island nation is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948
Cricket18 hours ago
Stuart Broad is the second favourite to replace Root as Test captain
Cricket18 hours ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos2 weeks ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos3 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos2 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events3 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events4 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup4 weeks ago
The private collection is estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros
Offbeat6 days ago
Zoo celebrates 50 years of its panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government
Offbeat13 hours ago
“Running really changed my life,” she says
Offbeat2 days ago
The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, say officials
Offbeat2 days ago
The 62-year-old, who was found guilty of fraud, became 'heir' to the Singh family's fortune shortly after meeting them
Offbeat5 days ago
|1 AED
|20.57 INR
|1 AED
|48.79 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,248.25 AED
|24K
|239.00 AED