Effective from May 1, 2023, authorities in the country will have the jurisdiction to manage unruly and disruptive passengers that land in the country
Combined use of satellites to improve performance of power generation and water desalination plants
They will also receive a 'financial honour' in appreciation of their efforts in helping spread the values of tolerance
As many as 116 beggars — including 59 men and 57 women — were arrested in the emirate in the first half of the holy month
Ahmed Darweesh's video of cooking a huge meal with his four-year-old son to feed labourers went viral
Embassy reaffirms country's position on working towards a peaceful resolution to the crisis
Saudia says the Airbus A330 bound for the kingdom 'was exposed to gunfire damage... with guests and crew on board'
Airlines say they are closely monitoring the situation of civil unrest in Khartoum
The actor recollects an incident from his college days while promoting his upcoming Eid Al Fitr release
Imtiaz Developments has plans to launch the second phase of their residential development Westwood Grande by Imtiaz, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.
OC Home, a leading home furniture and decor brand in the UAE, is excited to announce its Eid Half Back Offer on the latest collection
Scoliosis is a deformity of the spine affecting two to three per cent of the population.
The Saudi representatives have reportedly made a request to allow Indian players to play in the new League
Some travel agents have confirmed that blacklisted people will be banned from entering the emirates and other GCC countries
Army say paramilitaries attack its bases in Khartoum and elsewhere
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
The authority says the ruling was approved by majority of Muslim scholars and leading Islamic schools
Fans have now begun recirculating an old video on social media featuring them both at a Jean Paul-Gaultier show where they can be seen interacting
"If he plays well in every game, then the chances of RCB winning increase," the former India captain says
He is among the highest paid African footballers, and is said to make over $215,000 per week
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
Full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, according to airport officials
Driving around Deira area? Here's a guide to the integrated plan that the RTA has mapped out to ensure smooth traffic flow
Art of Living is solely dedicated to luxury furniture and interior design
The law specifies how speed limits are determined, how licences can be obtained, and how roads and routes are demarcated
RTA announced that the key route in Deira will be closed in both directions starting April 17
Traffic will be back to normal on the affected streets from April 18
Check out how these stars are living in style in the ultimate destination for the rich and famous
This holiday is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar
Over 9 million trips were made via ride-hailing app Hala in 2022
The move aims to enable employees and their families to enjoy the festive season
The increase is calculated based on a number of factors including the Irtiqaa inspection score
The convicts monitored residents using ATMs of banks and targeted them
Instructions guide students to understand that generated content may not be accurate and should be revised, not to plagiarise texts
Billed as one of region's most sustainable buildings, Beeah's sand-dune shaped headquarters is subject of upcoming documentary
Traffic patrols around prayer grounds have been increased to enforce action against drivers who commit violations
Strong turnout recorded on day one as many families opted to remain in the country and not travel during Ramadan
New shopping centre will have more than 190 retail and food and beverages outlets, 1,000-plus parking spaces
The balloon caused an uproar in Washington and damaged US-China ties when it flew over the US in January and February
There were no reports of casualties or material losses
Secretary-General urges warring parties to preserve security and safety of civilians
Sustainability has become a pressing issue in today's world, with a compelling need to balance current resource demands with those of future generations.
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Mellow AI, a new revolutionary AI assistant has now launched within Tawasal SuperApp.
Martin Rueegg Group CEO of NLGIC Group, talks about business focus: future of NLGIC Group in 2023 and beyond, towards building the region's leading multi-line insurer, and expanding into other lines of business
Insurance is predominantly an inexpensive way to recover losses arising from incidents or occurrences that lead to claims, including additional compensation for legal expenses and any other associated costs.
Otis launches Otis ONE IoT digital service solution in Middle East
The actor and singer will be performing at the Coca-Cola Arena as part of Eid in Dubai celebrations
Explore these options for Iftar from around Dubai
Ramirez plays Mike Valentine, an ex-cop in Philadelphia who falls from grace because of a gambling addiction
The Imperial Ice Stars will bring the classic tale to life in a new and exciting way
Although this term refers mainly to fashion, we can’t deny that the fashion industry has often been a barometer for many social and economic changes
Inspiring home decoration ideas for the festive season
Reduced physical activity during spring break could be another reason why a number of children fell sick upon returning to classrooms, expert says
Her first Dubai exhibition, ‘Curated by Zahraa’, breaks down the art of fashion curation
A majority of people living with the disease first exhibit symptoms between the ages of 20 to 40
50 years later, the genre is still going strong
A glance at the Guide suggests that the urge to get people to bite their tongues rather than use language which some may find “politically incorrect” has now crossed all reasonable limits
He has reportedly bought thousands of powerful, costly computing processors and hired engineering talent as part of an AI project at Twitter
Report says primary message display, compose setup, new topic button, and the thread panel under direct messages have seen small adjustments
Data extends downward trend that signals cooling in the economy
Revenues were down sharply from last year
Financial institutions are likely to become somewhat more cautious in this environment, says US Treasury Secretary
Many people are withdrawing dollar deposits or rushing to buy the US currency amid concern about the country’s economic fragility
Airlines say they are closely monitoring the situation of civil unrest in Khartoum
Vintage cars have risen 185% in value over the past decade, outstripping the growth of watches and art, according to a report
Star batsman Virat Kohli scores another half-century
I think this is my 27th or 28th time in India and I can only tell so much about life here but they experiencing it in person surely will be very special and will stay with them for long, the all-rounder said
The inaugural edition of the WPL was held from March 4 to March 26 this year across two venues in Mumbai
Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery next week, also for a lower back injury
The Englishman scores first century of this edition as Aiden Markram's side win by 23 runs
Leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma could play a big role for RCB
Fast bowler Haris Rauf took career best figures of 4-18
The Saudi representatives have reportedly made a request to allow Indian players to play in the new League
The 23-year-old is Gujarat's most prolific batsman this season, and fifth in the list of leading scorers, with 183 runs from four matches including two half-centuries
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it
The viral video garnered praise for the Imam, who did not pause or flinch in his recitation
The businessman shared that it was just the Captcha verification procedure that stopped the chatbot from completing the process on its own
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
Some of the items were not returnable and landed at her doorstep before the order could be cancelled
In his latest surprise, Elon Musk has replaced the iconic logo — which serves as a home button on Web — with the 'doge' meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency