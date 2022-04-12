Authorities are investigating the cause
Emergencies5 hours ago
Authorities are investigating the cause
Emergencies5 hours ago
Sharif was sworn in on Monday after being elected with 174 votes
Asia3 hours ago
Last week, Rashid Hospital performed the first operation using this technology on a 20-year-old patient
Health7 hours ago
The resolution is one of several adopted by the UAE Cabinet on Monday
Government10 hours ago
Thousands of civilians are believed to have died there
World18 hours ago
The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid
Ramadan 20221 hour ago
She was buried today at Al Hudiabah Cemetery in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE1 hour ago
AA8, 111 and F55 are among the plates that will be auctioned off to support the 1 Billion Meals initiative
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
Al Ghurair Properties Ramadan Offer
PARTNER CONTENT 11 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 15 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
This will allow vehicle owners to save 30 fils on SMS
Transport12 hours ago
The victim experienced mental, physical fatigue and heard strange murmurs in the middle of the night
Crime14 hours ago
The man was arrested in possession of local and foreign currencies he made during the first few days of the holy month of Ramadan
Crime1 day ago
Dubai: Can landlords increase rents in the first three years?
Property13 hours ago
Users can apply for the free permit on RTA website
Transport1 day ago
In a speech he made earlier, he said the outgoing government of Imran Khan had mismanaged the economy
Asia7 hours ago
This will allow vehicle owners to save 30 fils on SMS
Transport12 hours ago
The initiative has successfully reduced negative phenomena by 40 per cent over five years
UAE8 hours ago
Applicants won’t need to leave their passports behind at immigration offices for the visa stamping
UAE1 day ago
Khadija feels that not eating has never taken a toll on her work
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
Over 1 million titles will be on sale, with prices starting from Dh2
Books6 hours ago
The statement comes after Mohap recently issued a warning about the drug
Health13 hours ago
He has been thoroughly examined by a physician
Asia6 hours ago
History augurs well for Native Trail who is 2-2 at the Rowley Mile track
Horse Racing2 minutes ago
What's making the difference for RCB is that their old and new players have delivered, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket8 minutes ago
Hardik's unbeaten 50 went in vain after he steered his side to 162-7
Cricket20 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Authorities urge motorists to adhere to lane discipline
UAE3 days ago
Supermarkets are offering customers a range of reusable options, including jute and cloth bags
Environment4 days ago
The 'Be a Real Hero' campaign aims to raise funds for charities in the GCC and encourage recycling of electronic waste
UAE4 days ago
Tablets have been installed in police stations for users
UAE4 days ago
The national team scored the full mark of 12 points after winning four matches
Sports3 days ago
It also said that the company has withdrawn the suspect products in European countries as a precautionary measure
UAE2 days ago
The airport retailer continues to actively support important social and charitable initiatives during the holy month
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The food parcels include grilled meat, rice, dates, fruits, salad, juice and water
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The data was collected from September 1, 2021, till November 30, 2021
UAE3 days ago
The parcels contain staples such as flour, rice, oil, sugar and dates
UAE4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads1 week ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads1 week ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads1 week ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads2 days ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads2 days ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads3 days ago
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The star delved into the magic of pan-Indian cinema and director SS Rajamouli's vision in a chat.
Movies1 day ago
The Iftar at OUMSIAT, a Ramadan experience at Courtyard Meydan, offers a mix of authentic Middle Eastern, Asian, and European dishes
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Break your fasts with these top spots around the country offering delectable treats
Ramadan 20221 day ago
As crowds start returning to India's theatres after two years, cinema realigns itself to post-pandemic realities and new box office equations.
Movies14 hours ago
The statement comes after Mohap recently issued a warning about the drug
Health13 hours ago
The move comes after a series of successful pop-ups at schools and key locations in the Capital
Books1 day ago
Eminent Emirati and Arab authors were celebrated at the three-day event
Books1 day ago
Over 1 million titles will be on sale, with prices starting from Dh2
Books6 hours ago
Last week, Rashid Hospital performed the first operation using this technology on a 20-year-old patient
Health7 hours ago
The combination of mango, mint and a tinge of spice is refreshing and one of the best drinks in summer
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
Selected from over 24,000 nurses from 184 countries, out of these 10 finalists, one nurse would win the grand award
Health13 hours ago
This fragrant curry is sure to bring a taste of the Lucknow Nawabs to your Iftar table
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Master Chef winner Mehmet Cubuk's Jumeirah bistro offers unique dishes from Turkish cuisine
Food2 days ago
Celebrate the holy month with these memorable offerings
Ramadan 20223 days ago
The markets players have high expectations for Dewa IPO, which is expected to start trading on the exchange on Tuesday
Markets6 hours ago
Over the past few years, TikTok has unlocked real-world opportunities for businesses, creators, and consumers across a wide variety of industries
Business6 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s international offices focuses their efforts on attracting promising companies that can support the development of Dubai’s digital economy
Business5 hours ago
The group reported profit attributable to the shareholders of the company of Dh619.49 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to Dh347.55 million in the previous year
Business5 hours ago
The phone is being produced at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn
Tech5 hours ago
Dubai businesses signaled a boost to client demand — often linked to the lifting of Covid-19 curbs
Business5 hours ago
PSX gains 1,700 points to close at 46,144 points while the rupee gains 0.96% against the US dollar
Business6 hours ago
The Abu Dhabi-based lender said net profit rose 115 per cent in 2021 and it’s financial position remained sound with the customers’ deposits increasing by one per cent to reach Dh16.4 billion
Finance7 hours ago
The venture provides access to more than 1,000 fruits, vegetables, and microgreens
Business7 hours ago
Hardik's unbeaten 50 went in vain after he steered his side to 162-7
Cricket20 minutes ago
What's making the difference for RCB is that their old and new players have delivered, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket8 minutes ago
West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite thinks more teams may employ the tactic in Twenty20 cricket
Cricket6 hours ago
History augurs well for Native Trail who is 2-2 at the Rowley Mile track
Horse Racing2 minutes ago
Spectators gave Woods a standing ovation for his astonishing return to golf 14 months after a car crash that left him hospitalised for weeks
Golf11 hours ago
Bangladesh were bowled out for 80, losing their remaining seven wickets inside an hour
Cricket11 hours ago
West Indies big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer hit an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls and lifted Royals from 67-4 to 165-6
Cricket1 day ago
Meanwhile, Paul Stirling hailed the UAE senior national squad as the world's best ICC associate member team
Cricket11 hours ago
With seven games left for both teams there is still plenty of work to do
Football11 hours ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos2 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos1 week ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events2 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events3 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup3 weeks ago
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Videos3 weeks ago
They are facing a total penalty of nearly $160,000
Offbeat2 days ago
The 62-year-old, who was found guilty of fraud, became 'heir' to the Singh family's fortune shortly after meeting them
Offbeat5 hours ago
The private collection is estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros
Offbeat1 day ago
The game was interrupted for a few minutes as security chased the fan
Cricket1 day ago
The robbers posed as government officials attached with the irrigation department
Offbeat1 day ago
|1 AED
|20.65 INR
|1 AED
|49.58 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,130.81 AED
|24K
|235.25 AED