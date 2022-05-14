He served as the nation's leader since 2004
The US, Russia, Saudi Arabia and India were among those who sent in congratulatory messages
The decision coincides with the mourning period for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
He pioneered multiple programmes to foster a sense of inclusion within the UAE
Sharif had said in a previous message that the late ruler laid the foundation of the nation
The 61-year-old leader will be the country’s third president
He succeeds his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on May 13
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
Creating Fusion Recipes Perfect for Every Palette
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
The gentle wafting waves of the scented perfumes by Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. resonates with the UAE culture of using aromatic oils and perfumes to this day
“The UAE has lost a dear citizen, a leader of its empowerment phase, and the custodian of its journey," says the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
“His leadership has inspired this nation to become a beacon of harmony and tolerance," says the statement
They express their condolences on the loss of a visionary leader
Key facts about the second president and 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi
The UAE President passed away on May 13
Over 158.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Macron will travel to the Emirates on Sunday, according to a statement by his administration
Supreme Council Members paid tribute to the late leader in their respective emirates
The flag will be flown at half-mast during this period
Among his many interests, he is known for his unwavering commitment to enhance educational standards in Abu Dhabi
The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced an official mourning period of 40 days
He was elected by the Federal Supreme Council on Saturday afternoon
The move comes days after the telecom company said it was looking to expand into new markets
The country has been reeling under the effect of sanctions reimposed by the US in 2018
Grand Prize of AED 10 million, second prize of AED 1 million and AED 300,000 in raffle prizes are up for grabs
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
She was the founder of Arab Unity School
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Representatives of leading government and private entities on both sides to hold meetings
The accused held a knife to the child's neck
Officials said they used drones to detect congestions and direct patrols at hotspots
Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8
More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Bollywood actor's social comedy comes with a strong message of female empowerment
The Bollywood actor will perform as part of Dubai Comedy Festival on May 13
Hadi Baba and Charles Anouzi talk about the making of Turn On Your Favorite Show.
We strolled innumerable times through that magnificent stomping ground, one of the highlights of our childhood and teenage existence in Dubai.
...where time slows down and you get a chance to absorb the arts
Even if you didn’t know the term, you’re surely using homonyms all the time
Now enjoy gastronomic affairs of flavours and pairings with non-alcoholic spirits. The rise of non-alcoholic revolution has led to the presence of high-quality beverage options available in the region
The Louvre will also host a series of seminars and panel discussions featuring Nobel laureates, eminent authors and critics
Global research has shown that mental health issues have increased since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic
3 yogic principles to deal with stress
She tells us how she outgrew this feeling to become an advocate for social change
The 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo isn’t scared to get its wheels dirty
Making sense of the world we inhabit
In 2021 the economy crossed international economic expectations by registering the highest rate in the region of Dh1.489 trillion.
Tesla chief wanted details of the number of spam accounts on the social media platform
Campbell Wilson was also the founding CEO of low-cost carrier Scoot
Falling interest rates led to many more savers investing in stocks, real estate and cryptos, leading to price surges across these asset classes
Parag Agrawal's statement comes hours after the Tesla chief declared that the $44 billion takeover was on hold
Inflows cross $3 billion in a month for the first time as overseas Pakistanis remit more money for Ramadan and Eid festivities
Robosafe can also use artificial intelligence to carry objects around unsafe sites, recognize faces
The Tesla chief also said he wanted a 'less divisive candidate' in the 2024 US elections
His contribution to sport will be greatly missed, writes Leslie Wilson Jr
The T20 tournament in Dubai brings together a wealth of talent from both Test-playing teams as well as ICC associate members
Madrid Open winner Jabeur and Russia’s Kasatkina play their semifinal later on Saturday
The event was due to be held in 10 cities from June 16 to July 16 next year
Kings were put in to bat and amassed a challenging total of 209 for nine in 20 overs
Ten Hag comes to United after five seasons at Ajax, where he led the side to three league titles and two Dutch Cup triumphs
As a mark of respect to the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we have called off the event, said Global Titans co-owner and CEO, Uday Singh
The legendary Spain goalkeeper kicked off the World Cup trophy tour with Brazil icon Kaka in Dubai on Thursday
KKR batsmen must raise the bar considerably for their team to win against SRH, writes Ayaz Memon
Allison Poerner conducts water tasting sessions for restaurants, which involves pairing and contrasting water with food. Water does have taste, which is determined by its Total Dissolved Solids, she says.
The actress talks about playing a pilot and working with Ajay Devgn in the aviation thriller
One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.
We visit Al Baik’s new branch in Mall of the Emirates which is based in the food court close to Ski Dubai
The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.
More than a charity drive, cooking up all these meals every Ramadan has been a devotion for Shareefah Al Hosani
The pilot had become 'incoherent' following a medical emergency
The fake banknotes feature paintings depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires
A former employee sued his supervisor for using the word to insult him
The vehicle was headed towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop due to a medical incident
Media reported the impersonator was being interviewed by police
