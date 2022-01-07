UAE

Must-have smart devices

Must-have smart devices

Choose from a range of top-selling smartwatches and electronics that are guaranteed to enhance and improve your experience

PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago

Pump up the volume

Pump up the volume

Liven up every moment by choosing from these top selling home audio and headphone products

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Ensuring Data Protection

Ensuring Data Protection

Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

What's New

This Year, I Resolve...

Long Reads

This Year, I Resolve...

For most of us, New Year resolutions used to be passing fancies. But after a pandemic-charged year, we are now seeking changes to give our lives more purpose and meaning

Long Reads6 days ago

EB-5 Applications Filed Prior to Program Lapse

PARTNER CONTENT

EB-5 Applications Filed Prior to Program Lapse

A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.

PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago

Videos
First-of-its-kind Korean food at Expo 2020 Dubai

First-of-its-kind Korean food at Expo 2020 Dubai

We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.

Videos1 month ago

