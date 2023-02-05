The Pink Caravan Ride, which sees horse riders riding for breast cancer awareness, will be crossing through the city today
The Pink Caravan Ride, which sees horse riders riding for breast cancer awareness, will be crossing through the city today
The court also told the man to pay for the plaintiff's legal expenses
Residents flock to get free screenings at Pink Caravan mammogram units
Travel agents explain answers to common questions about staying past the validity date on a visit visa
Astronomy expert explains how the important the concept of time is to Islam, and how lunar months are determined in the country
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times
The suspected spy balloon was downed off the Carolina coast and operation is underway in US territorial waters to recover debris
The employer demanded Dh120,000 in compensation for the damages
PARTNER CONTENT
Westwood Grande by Imtiaz sets out to redefine luxury and affordability in Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
We all hope to walk down the aisle of life with someone by our side, and yet, we often do not know how to make it happen. This leap of faith to find a partner can bring us a lifetime of love and companionship.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The hospital carries out frequent audits of surgical outcomes - exceeds international benchmarks
PARTNER CONTENT
Sultan Al Neyadi is set to launch on February 26 to carry out the first Arab long-duration astronaut mission
It is understood that the UAE with three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah — are favourites to host the tournament but the decision has been withheld for the time being
Departures, arrivals have been paused because of a 'national security effort'
Shamsa Fadhil, who reforms children who joined criminal gangs, plans to use the $1 million awarded to make an even bigger difference in her community
The bride was seen dressed in an elegant, pink lehenga for her big day
Travel agencies are flooded with enquiries as families start planning their overseas trips for the next long weekends
Customs staff at the Delhi Airport intercepted the Indian passenger, who was travelling from Sharjah
The Bollywood superstar takes to Twitter to answer fan questions with his signature style and wit
At the home centre, ceramic vases and candleholders are being offered at a promo price of two pieces, one onion
The food piled up quickly at the family's home after the kid used his father's phone to play some games before bed
The blacklisting of the website comes days after the Telecom Authority degraded Wikipedia services for 48 hours
Failing without fighting is an easy option. And I don’t want to take that route
At 9pm on Friday, passengers still await an alternative flight, which was reportedly scheduled for 9 pm and has been delayed to 1.50am on Saturday
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
MyAster app aims to provide hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies services with direct access to an integrated portfolio of medical services
The parliamentarian has also applauded the alliance for promoting trade and tourism between the two nations
The early registration period is available through the EmaraTax platform from January 2023 to May 2023 for certain categories of companies operating in the Emirates
The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process and the awardees will be announced in January 2024
'Extreme Weekends' to take place at the racing area behind the Al Wathba Souq at the Festival grounds and will showcase some stunning freestyle stunts
Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023
The fee reduction will encourage sustainable industries by promoting the deployment of advanced technology that lowers emissions
DP World ILT20 announces prizemoney for the winners and runners-up in the inaugural edition
He stressed that the verdict was issued against him in absentia, where he could not defend himself
US President Joe Biden said that the Chinese spy balloon has been shot down successfully
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
If the first leg of technology transformation, the insurance industry focused on enhancing internal efficiencies, the next leg is laying emphasis on improving customer experience and bolstering data and analytics capabilities, say top management executives at
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Chef Tala Bashmi will dazzle guests with dishes that evoke nostalgia and embrace innovation
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
While working from home does have numerous benefits like better work/life balance and time to pursue passion projects, studies have showed its downside too
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
PARTNER CONTENT
The Digital Channel marks a new era in health information through empowerment and awareness for the public and the medical communities
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
NVIDIA and Dubai Youth Council to host exciting competition to showcase original content across 3D, digital art, and videography/photography, created using advanced technologies of the NVIDIA Studio Platform
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
If you're ready to move forward with a new, modern design sense, then UAE-based Home Box is a one-stop-shop destination for you.
PARTNER CONTENT
Matt Smith and Anthony Daniels are already part of the line-up
Director talks Dubai, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as he decodes the success of his latest thriller
Anna Chekh's latest exhibition, 'The Shadow Man', is running in Jumeirah till February 23
If you're looking for ways to spend the upcoming weekend, we have some top options to consider
It will not only provide world-class care but boost medical tourism in the country
Organisers of Copenhagen Fashion Week have created sustainability requirements for participating designers with the goal of setting a new industry standard
Let the colour of the year, viva magenta, add the right motivation, spirit and hue to your fitness regime
Residents flock to get free screenings at Pink Caravan mammogram units
Doctor advises parents to seek help when they see some of these signs in their child: painless swelling of lymph nodes, persistent fatigue, a spell of fever lasting over two weeks, night sweats, unusual weight loss
Failing without fighting is an easy option. And I don’t want to take that route
The new youth leadership initiative will provide funding, mentorship, and resources to organisations that are working to end NTDs in their communities
He was known for founding one of the world's best-known fragrance brands
Alka Kalra, who was diagnosed with the disease days after her grandchild was born, was devastated when she first heard the news
Customs staff at the Delhi Airport intercepted the Indian passenger, who was travelling from Sharjah
Experts address ICAI's annual international seminar
They received a tip about the money and searched the Indigo flight, which was travelling from Vadodara to Bangkok via Delhi
Law aims to help creditors to recover their dues in the shortest possible time and also help to restructure the company
Even inside the company, the chatbot’s popularity has come as something of a shock
Price caps seek to limit Moscow's ability to fund its war
Country has seen steep inflation, a currency plunge and its economy slide into recession
Joint statement by foreign ministers announces roadmap for cooperation in areas of defence, nuclear energy and technology
|1 AED
|22.14 INR
|1 AED
|74.05 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,844.55 AED
|24K
|225.75 AED
DP World ILT20 announces prizemoney for the winners and runners-up in the inaugural edition
It is understood that the UAE with three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah — are favourites to host the tournament but the decision has been withheld for the time being
The Knight Riders had lost eight of their 10 matches with one game being abandoned due to rain
As part of its mission to promote horse racing to a wider audience, the club is throwing open its door to special categories of UAE society
It is the second WTA event in the UAE and the third in the region
James Tarkowski's header gave Everton the perfect start under new manager Sean Dyche
Shimron Hetmyer, who was Gulf Giants’ hero in their previous match against MI Emirates through his last ball six, scored a stroke-filled 54 off 35 balls
Ruti Aga and compatriots Gutemi Shone and Gelete Burka are all targeting the biggest Marathon in the Middle East on February 12
The British record capture of Enzo Fernandez this week took the Blues' spending close to 300 million pounds in January alone
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
Both she and a Nepali resident claim to be the owners of the house in which they are currently residing
Another couple ordered several sacks of the prized vegetable, not for a dinner spread but as souvenirs for guests
The four-year-old recently became a member of Mensa, Britain's society for high-IQ individuals
The cabin crew responded swiftly and assisted the birth during the 12-hour journey
At the home centre, ceramic vases and candleholders are being offered at a promo price of two pieces, one onion
The food piled up quickly at the family's home after the kid used his father's phone to play some games before bed
Several videos dubbed "sushi terrorism" have emerged on social media, showing unhygienic pranks at restaurants
The shop's announcement went viral, garnering nearly 9,000 shares and 15,000 reactions
Spike, named after the popular Tom and Jerry cartoon character, stands at 9 inches (22.86 cm) tall
The piece, made in the 1920s by the British jeweller Garrard, sold for $202,300