UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Partner Content

Most Popular

  1. New UAE weekend: Dubai announces change in paid parking days

    Transport1 day ago

  2. Dubai: Free parking shifted to Sundays instead of Fridays; what you need to know

    Transport1 day ago

  3. Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Work hours in private sector, overtime under new labour law explained

    Ramadan 20222 days ago

  4. Video: Will Smith apologises for slapping Chris Rock on Oscars stage

    Entertainment1 day ago

  5. UAE: Woman demands Dh1 million from employer after losing foetus due to work stress

    Legal2 days ago

  6. Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Sharjah announces free parking hours

    Ramadan 20221 day ago

  7. Oscars 2022: Will Chris Rock file police report after Will Smith slap?

    Entertainment1 day ago

  8. UAE: Now, get free trips on public buses in exchange for empty plastic bottles

    Transport1 day ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
AI art is here to stay

Long Reads

AI art is here to stay

Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is  expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?

Long Reads1 week ago

The psychological  scar of conflict

Long Reads

The psychological  scar of conflict

Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?

Long Reads2 weeks ago

How Uncle Sam played Russian Roulette

Long Reads

How Uncle Sam played Russian Roulette

The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?

Long Reads3 days ago

New prescription: A walk in the park

Long Reads

New prescription: A walk in the park

As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities

Long Reads4 days ago

The secret ingredient is always love

Long Reads

The secret ingredient is always love

Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach

Long Reads1 week ago

Partner Content
Levi's Celebrates Ramadan

PARTNER CONTENT

Levi's Celebrates Ramadan

The 'You Are Wonderfully Made' campaign shares a sentiment of hope, optimism and togetherness

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago

Style, Substance and Savings with Babyshop

PARTNER CONTENT

Style, Substance and Savings with Babyshop

Babyshop, the Middle East's premier store for stylish kids and savvy parents, offers an array of 'best-in-market' prices across all categories with a wide range of essential items.

PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Sports

IPL 2022

Loading
Videos
Watch: Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge now open

Videos

Watch: Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge now open

Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.

Videos2 months ago

Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.65 INR
1 AED 48.72 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7,057.41 AED
24K232.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex