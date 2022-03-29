Dubai Crown Prince meets with 30 young leaders named in Forbes Under 30 list
UAE4 hours ago
Here is a timeline of how March 31 will unfold at the mega event
Expo 20208 hours ago
Dollar peg and CBDC's impact a challenge on the current financial system
Business6 hours ago
All preventive measures to be followed such as wearing face masks, and maintaining social distance in closed places, including mosques
Ramadan 20226 hours ago
Moscow to 'radically' reduce military activity around Kyiv
World15 hours ago
Kautilya Katariya was a guest at the World Government Summit
Offbeat5 hours ago
The minister warned against leaving a conflict to last long as it risks leaving a lingering instability reminiscent to that of Iraq and Syria
UAE4 hours ago
Dubai Ruler highlights the UAE’s keenness to enhance partnerships in various fields
UAE4 hours ago
Dubai
Dubai
Dubai
The ministry said residents can submit applications through its website or at customer service centres
UAE9 hours ago
In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show producers, attendees, viewers, the Williams family and 'my King Richard family.'
Entertainment15 hours ago
Passengers gain points each time they hand in empty bottles, which are then used to pay for bus fares
Transport1 day ago
Individuals have resumed pre-pandemic Ramadan behaviour, according to a YouGov survey.
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
City restaurants will be awarded 0 to 3 stars for the quality of food based on five criteria
Food8 hours ago
Arab Meeting for Young Leaders being held as part of World Government Summit
Government20 hours ago
Rock is scheduled to perform back-to-back shows on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the Wilbur Theatre
Entertainment11 hours ago
The rise of BA.2 has been blamed for recent surges in China as well as record infections in European countries.
coronavirus13 hours ago
World Government Summit will host 14 specialised forums to address metaverse, energy, cryptocurrency, economy, and cybersecurity
UAE8 hours ago
Ranveer was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Yas Island
Entertainment10 hours ago
Minister says oil supply disruption to impact regional and global economies.
Energy8 hours ago
Congo’s forces and the UN are searching for the helicopter and potential survivors
Africa32 minutes ago
Russia emerged from the talks promising to scale down military operations around Kyiv and the country's north
World34 minutes ago
20 per cent of Emirate to be dedicated to nature reserves
UAE1 hour ago
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
Ramadan 20225 days ago
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
Arts and Culture5 days ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal5 days ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime1 week ago
Only one rider allowed to ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike
Transport3 days ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE4 days ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE5 days ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 20204 days ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE5 days ago
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Transport5 days ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads1 week ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads1 week ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads3 days ago
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
Long Reads3 days ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads4 days ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads1 week ago
The 'You Are Wonderfully Made' campaign shares a sentiment of hope, optimism and togetherness
Dubai
Babyshop, the Middle East's premier store for stylish kids and savvy parents, offers an array of 'best-in-market' prices across all categories with a wide range of essential items.
Dubai
The music artist is thrilled to be playing a live gig at the world fair on March 30.
Local Events4 hours ago
The award-winning artist will head to the city in May.
Local Events6 hours ago
The oldest man to be conferred with the Padma Shri award, Swami Sivananda is a monk from Varanasi.
World2 days ago
'We immediately did an ECG and the results showed evidence of heart attack'
Emergencies2 days ago
Sri Lankan food is distinct from other cuisines in the Indian subcontinent and is known to be spicy and aromatic
Food2 days ago
Dubai
City restaurants will be awarded 0 to 3 stars for the quality of food based on five criteria
Food8 hours ago
Thumbay Hospital has also launched special ‘Holiday Dialysis’ packages through its medical tourism department, providing free pick and drop from hotels
Health1 day ago
This comes as part of achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals and the WHO’s strategy to subdue this disease
Health2 days ago
The surgery, which takes over an hour, leads to a faster recovery
Wellness3 days ago
The disease caused approximately 419,000 deaths in 2018
Health3 days ago
New healing resort a short drive from Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala
Wellness4 days ago
The UAE has developed its economic sectors to achieve qualitative shifts to a newer and more sustainable economic model, cementing itself as one of the top global economies in the world, speakers said on the opening day of AIM 2022
Business2 hours ago
A380s produced 80 per cent of profits for the airline, says President of Emirates, Tim Clark
Aviation2 hours ago
20 per cent of Emirate to be dedicated to nature reserves
UAE1 hour ago
Whilst there is a lot of eagerness to be more eco-conscious, residents feel that there is a distinct lack of sustainable products on the market to support this need
Business1 hour ago
The region’s leading asset management and investment banking platform said its net profit for 2021 excluding one-off charges was Dh227 million.
Business2 hours ago
CEPA — signed last month between the UAE and India — to be operationalised on May 1, 2022 and will be a key enabler in achieving the $1 trillion target.
Business2 hours ago
New York to Hong Kong service to fly over the Atlantic instead of Pacific, to avoid Russian airspace
Aviation2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia had a dedicated investment stand in the Municipal Sector called 'Furas'.
Business2 hours ago
The new digital trading corridors created by Dubuy.com will be supported by the physical corridors DP World has built across the African continent, including ports, terminals, and logistics operations.
Business4 hours ago
The Whites seal third spot in Group A after winning by a solitary goal
Sports1 hour ago
Titans beat Giants by five wickets in the battle of the new teams
Cricket22 hours ago
UAE must beat South Korea on Tuesday to reach the playoff
Football22 hours ago
The finale gave Frankie Dettori on Country Grammer a fourth win in the most prestigious of Dubai races
Dubai World Cup1 day ago
The Italian produced a masterclass aboard American galloper Country Grammer to win the Dubai World Cup, for the fourth time
Dubai World Cup1 day ago
This year's renewal of the Dubai World Cup meeting was unlike any other in its 26-year history
Dubai World Cup1 day ago
Bangalore lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets
Cricket1 day ago
Chasing 178 for victory, Lalit (48) and Axar (38) lifted Delhi from a precarious 104-6 with an unbeaten stand of 75
Cricket2 days ago
A magical fourth victory in the 2,000-metre contest for both trainer Baffert and jockey Dettori
Primer2 days ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos2 months ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos2 months ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
Jayshree M Sundar’s book 'Don't Forget 2004: Advertising Secrets of an Impossible Election Victory' captures the defining moment, where the challenger Congress scripted an unexpected victory against the rival BJP, even though the tide has changed in the ruling party's favour since then
Offbeat4 days ago
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives up the plan to sell the $200-million plane
Offbeat1 day ago
At least 19 films starring Reeves were removed from Tencent, the Chinese video platform
Entertainment1 day ago
International online commentators compared the video to the movie 'Top Gun' or the South Korean K-pop hit 'Gangnam Style'
Offbeat3 days ago
