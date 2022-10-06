UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Most Popular

  1. New UAE visas: Full list of fees for job-seekers, investors, tourists

    Visa and Immigration in UAE

  2. Dubai: 24-year-old helper wins Dh20-million Big Ticket prize

    UAE

  3. Look: Inside Dubai's Labour Community Market, where workers shop, play and eat

    UAE
Partner Content
MORE TOP STORIES
What's Rising
Editor's Picks

UAE News

What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

A new watch shape takes form at Hublot

A new watch shape takes form at Hublot

Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang

PARTNER CONTENT

KT Opinion
LONG READS
Meet the Pawrents

Long Reads

Meet the Pawrents

When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life

Long Reads

Partner Content
Canada is currently looking for these people

PARTNER CONTENT

Canada is currently looking for these people

Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.

PARTNER CONTENT

Entertainment
Lifestyle
The Art of Auctioning Art

Arts and Culture

The Art of Auctioning Art

For as long as mankind has been around, art and artists have influenced the world and our world views. One of the biggest mediums through which art changes hands is through auctions. But what are auctions, and how much of it is open to someone like you and me?

Arts and Culture

Business
Elon Musk's Twitter will be a wild ride

World

Elon Musk's Twitter will be a wild ride

If the deal closes, Musk will have direct control over one of the world’s largest megaphones, and will be able to use it entirely as he sees fit — whether that’s to turn it into a lawless free-for-all, take revenge on his political enemies, promote his own business ventures or do something else entirely

World

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.08 INR
1 AED 60.39 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,290.38 AED
24K207.50 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Sports
Videos
Offbeat