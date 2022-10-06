As World Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country, these women share their stories and what inspires them to go to school every day
Low-cost food, discounted groceries and Sunday gaming tournaments take centre stage at this neighbourhood hub
Temporary assembly line inaugurated with a 10,000-car annual manufacturing capacity; new facility will be ready in next two years to lift production capacity to 55,000 electric cars annually
Sean Connery first played the fictional spy created by author Ian Fleming. He was followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and, finally, Daniel Craig
Sheikh Mohamed highlights their role in guiding and shaping young minds
UAE Vice-President pays tribute to all educators on World Teachers' Day
Proposed set of new labour reforms will replace Flexi Permits and streamline processes involved with registering for work or change of employment
From November 1 to November 17, school hours will be reduced, opening only from 7 am to midday, and students will then be on holiday from November 18 until December 22
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
The recognition reaffirms the hospital's leadership in the minimally invasive field of treatment in UAE and the region
Customers can opt for BNPL, especially for larger purchases like home appliances
Mediclinic City Hospital's surgical team performs first ever major liver resection in Dubai using the da Vinci Xi robot
Electronic document for citizens and expatriates to commence soon
Queen Margrethe II announced that the four children of her youngest son would no longer be able to use the titles after January 1
DP World currently operates four terminals at the seaport, which contributes 33% to the emirate’s economy
These young expats, who refer to themselves as 'small-town boys', still can't believe that they finally won the Big Ticket jackpot
As businesses looked to further aid sales growth through competitive pricing, operating conditions improved at a healthy pace once again across the UAE non-oil economy, data from S&P Global shows
The Al Wasl dome will light up with a special show and visitors can enjoy traditional Emirati dance on the weekend
Powered by renewable energy, these boats allow tourists to take a scenic ride across the city
Portugal hosted the 2004 European Championship while Ukraine was a joint host with Poland of Euro 2012
This guide explains key details about different UAE visas — including Golden and Green residencies — under the latest reforms
It says Pitt grabbed her by the head, choked one of their children and struck another during a 2016 flight
A novel material, that was discovered as a result of research done by Khalifa University, will be manufactured in the Emirates
Set your alarm before the city bursts into life and head down to these spots to catch a truly unforgettable sight
The pilot run focused on testing a fully autonomous drone to deposit packages across various terrains, distances, and weather conditions
Dubai Ride will take place on November 6, offering families and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to take part in the unique experience
Editors call for bridging gap in digital domains during Arab Media Forum
Top Dubai official highlights the need to sit together to regulate this new-age technology and come up with solutions to challenges
To be given as part of World Teachers' Day celebrations, the passes will grant them access to all the flagship attractions of the Expo 2020 legacy site
During the occasion, the community fasts for 25 hours and offers special prayers
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai’s Innovation Centre has been recognised for its creative, avant-garde design
It is based on statistics dealing with rainfall rates and their impact on infrastructure and drainage systems
Citizens, residents, and investors are urged to cooperate with the census teams and give them accurate data and information
Health agency chief says medications 'potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and deaths'
Adding more tools and services to Twitter could perhaps help Tesla chief reach his lofty growth goals
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
Big Ticket, the UAE's largest and longest-running raffle draw, will hold its upcoming live draw on October 3.
AI technology-based company is one of the key sponsors of world's biggest sporting event in Qatar
Coming of age tools have boosted the sector to a great extent
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
She was among the many celebrities who attended the event
Her songs reflected her pride in her rural Kentucky background
The couple looked their elegant best in their outfits designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
McCartney’s initiatives are being seen as transformative and influential to the fashion industry as a whole.
Delhi has doubled its number of high-net-worth individuals in five years, built a metro system rivalling New York City’s in size, and nurtured a burgeoning cosmopolitan class
Walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day may lead to a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia and death, says new study
Part of Unesco's 50th anniversary celebration, the artist displayed sculptural artworks with the fuselage from the outer skin of a decommissioned Airbus A320-211 as his canvas
For as long as mankind has been around, art and artists have influenced the world and our world views. One of the biggest mediums through which art changes hands is through auctions. But what are auctions, and how much of it is open to someone like you and me?
There is some debate that gaming can become a true addiction, but according to the World Health Organisation, ‘gaming disorder’ can ‘result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning’
How experts find the balance between creativity, flavour, texture, et al
Wearers can take advantage of personal health and fitness features that offer actionable, science-based insights to prevent cardiovascular diseases
Experts say that during transition periods, which typically last 6 weeks, one may experience symptoms of stress and anxiety
The Covid-19 pandemic marked a historic turning point after decades of poverty reduction, the report said, with 71 million more people living in extreme poverty in 2020
WTO cuts 2023 global trade growth fcast to 1% compared to 3.4% in April; Trade could contract if Ukraine war worsens; WTO chief urges countries to avoid export curbs
Climate change mitigation took center stage on the second day of the Summit, which was brought to a close with a private-sector networking reception featuring top management of RAK government entities and state-owned enterprises.
The 13-nation cartel and its 10 Russian-led allies agree to reduce 2 million barrels per day
Dubai Chambers offers four new incentives for companies and workers.
NMCH was forced into administration in 2020 after the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt left many UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses.
The strong dollar is testing the region’s defenses, forcing central banks to use their war chests to prop up their currencies — mainly by buying their own currencies and selling dollars
If the deal closes, Musk will have direct control over one of the world’s largest megaphones, and will be able to use it entirely as he sees fit — whether that’s to turn it into a lawless free-for-all, take revenge on his political enemies, promote his own business ventures or do something else entirely
The first-ever preseason in the region will be played at the Etihad Arena on Thursday
For some teams, this will be the start of their quest for World Cup glory but for others, it will be the culmination of what has already been a long journey
The opener scores an unbeaten 62 as they beat Malaysia by seven wickets
The 19-year-old from San Francisco was accused last month of cheating in a competition by Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen
India's death bowling has emerged as the team's biggest concern going into the World Cup
The 24-year-old secured his first Mubadala World Tennis Championship title with a straight-sets victory over Andy Murray last December
Batter Rilee Rossouw scores maiden century as hosts win the series 2-1
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children