69% of Britons think he should step down as prime minister
Europe2 hours ago
69% of Britons think he should step down as prime minister
Europe2 hours ago
Anish commutes from Ajman to Dubai Investment Park every day, spends 3 hours daily on travel
UAE5 hours ago
Campaign is part of Summer Promotions 2022 in the emirate
UAE6 hours ago
Motorists told to adhere to specified speeds limits
UAE6 hours ago
Here are some top places to celebrate the long festive break in the UAE
UAE4 hours ago
Authorities ensure safe economic practices are being followed in establishments
UAE3 hours ago
Distributions of sacrificial meat must take place in adherence to all Covid safety measures
UAE4 hours ago
Residents have been urged to comply with health precautionary measures
UAE5 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
PARTNER CONTENT 11 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Meet the 17-year-old Ramani Meiyyammai Meiyapphan, one of the youngest affiliates with the ACCA GLOBAL accounting body
PARTNER CONTENT 14 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
One of the biggest pet peeves of frequent travellers is the amount of effort it requires to make sure that their clothes look wrinkle free during important meetings.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Multi-level parking terminals will continue to be paid zones
Transport7 hours ago
Showers have been reported over Abu Dhabi while Dubai sees light drizzles
UAE8 hours ago
Over 171.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus9 hours ago
Attractions include a cat cafe, a virtual reality park, indoor skydiving
UAE8 hours ago
Michael Paul Moogan was on the run for over eight years
Crime10 hours ago
Earlier this week, a plane was forced to return to Delhi airport after smoke was detected inside
Asia9 hours ago
Doctors urge parents to look out for certain symptoms if the suspect their child has ingested a battery
UAE9 hours ago
These instances include sponsor's death, absconding workers or illegal residents
UAE11 hours ago
Aviation sector battling staff shortages
Europe2 hours ago
King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and other family members were present during the ceremony
MENA6 hours ago
Michael Davis oversaw country's largest private healthcare provider's exit from administration in March
Business12 hours ago
Muslims will offer the prayer on July 9 at mosques and musallahs
UAE13 hours ago
NCM official attributes rain to cloud seeding, monsoon low-pressure system from India
UAE9 hours ago
First-half records nearly 43,000 transactions exceeding Dh114.5 billion
Business3 days ago
Mohap launches awareness-raising campaign to clarify guidelines, offers free tests, health recommendations
Health3 days ago
Authorities have launched a safety campaign to reduce accidents
UAE3 days ago
People prefer to stay in the country rather than travel abroad as Covid cases rise
UAE1 week ago
Hussain Sajwani pledges to settle the financial obligations of detainees
UAE2 days ago
This includes ensuring all documents are authenticated in home country first
UAE2 days ago
They must meet standards of cleanliness, sustainability and community participation, among others
UAE1 day ago
This book is the first collaboration between UAE University and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research
Books1 day ago
Country plans to lure 300 digital companies with the right mix of incentives
Editorial1 minute ago
Two leaders discus bilateral relations and situation in Afghanistan
Americas7 minutes ago
Many determined to fight temptation to suspend climate goals
Opinion12 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Most eagerly anticipated is another classic final between top seed Novak Djokovic and second seed Rafael Nadal as 40-year-old Federer, recovering from his third knee surgery, misses Wimbledon for the first time since his debut in 1999
Long Reads1 week ago
There are startling reveals about our online searches for medical information: we are Googling symptoms, self-diagnosing, and, most times, misdiagnosing. In the process, our stress levels and paranoia have hit the roof
Long Reads1 week ago
The central banks have been caught napping on the inflation front as US and Western economies contract
Long Reads1 week ago
The loyalty to the pulpy fruit runs deep and fierce, but its variants that abound in India are yet to become a pet squeeze in the US and the Western world
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Higher transport costs and food prices are having a cascading effect on monthly budgets
Long Reads2 days ago
The city recently won the title of City of Culture 2025, and is on the way to rebrand itself to join global ranks of buzzing geographies of culture
Long Reads4 days ago
Probably not. What’s it about unlimited food and beverages on offer that keeps drawing us in? Is it because our enthusiasm to savour matches up with local hoteliers, who are always on a makeover mode
Long Reads4 days ago
The ladies have evolved from playing in dainty petticoats to grunting as loudly as the gentlemen
Long Reads5 days ago
Britain’s honours system with ancient origins has many categories, the most coveted and known being Knighthood, OBE, CBE and MBE. But there are also rows, refusals and demands that the ‘E’ that stands for Empire in the titles be replaced with Excellence
Long Reads2 weeks ago
When we look at adolescents in 'gritty thrillers' that topline streaming and TV shows, they give deviant grown ups a run for their money — in the name of 'adulting': violent, scheming, lying, blackmailing, sexualised, manipulative — and even murderous. How far removed is this from reality?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
An exponential rise in prices is leading to an unprecedented lower economic growth across the world amid the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rate by 75 basis points
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Invest in an
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The real estate brokerage firm was honoured for achieving record sales at Emaar Quarter 1 Broker Awards 2022
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The best gaming experience you can have on a laptop
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
A spectacular line-up of entertainment awaits visitors to the event.
Local Events11 hours ago
If you have a sweet tooth there's no better time to indulge those cravings!
Local Events14 hours ago
Prithviraj hopes the film gives the action genre in Malayalam cinema a boost.
Movies1 day ago
The popular Scottish artist will be back in the UAE this November.
Local Events1 day ago
Mohap launches awareness-raising campaign to clarify guidelines, offers free tests, health recommendations
Health3 days ago
Man suffers third-degree burns during an accident at work
Health4 days ago
With its commitment to providing a home away from home to artists from all over the world, it is no surprise that artist-in-residence programmes have emerged as a growing trend in the emirate
Arts and Culture5 days ago
Lifestyle and lack of vitamin D may adversely affect childbearing
Health1 day ago
She had a suppressed immune system due to a recent kidney surgery
Health1 day ago
This book is the first collaboration between UAE University and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research
Books1 day ago
Health centre includes 75 beds, 20 oxygen cylinders, 2 operation rooms
UAE3 days ago
Abdo Badra, Executive Sous Chef at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, has recipes for foodies as well as weight watchers
Food6 days ago
Life's challenges may seem insurmountable but it's important to remember that there's always a way out
Wellness6 days ago
Aviation sector battling staff shortages
Europe2 hours ago
Brands can now access previously unavailable retail space to attract audience
Tech3 hours ago
ADX has 20,000 registered Bahraini investors with a total trading value, of Dh1.3 billion and the trading volume of 320 million shares in 2021.
Business4 hours ago
93 per cent of respondents indicated their organisations are planning to expand in the next 12 months, into a new region entirely.
Business4 hours ago
Global economy in 'very choppy waters'
World26 minutes ago
Phone b 48 megapixels main camera and 2 megapixels secondary shooter
Tech31 minutes ago
New mode to be initially be offered as a test version
Tech1 hour ago
Anonymous user advertises to sell more than 23 terabytes of data for 10 bitcoin on hacker forum
Tech1 hour ago
|1 AED
|21.57 INR
|1 AED
|55.19 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,484.89 AED
|24K
|214.00 AED
According to media reports, SLC has received the go ahead from India to host the Asia Cup
Sports36 minutes ago
The 22-time Grand Slam champion will play Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday's final
Sports24 minutes ago
The world No.40 raced to a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win over Cristian Garin
Sports2 hours ago
Belgium’s Wout van Aert of Jumbo retained his overall leader’s yellow jersey despite a nasty fall
Sports3 hours ago
The 23-year-old switched nationality in 2018
Sports4 hours ago
The Romanian 16th seed had won the title in 2019
Sports5 hours ago
Rishabh Pant surges to career-best No.5
Sports5 hours ago
The former Sri Lankan captain says India should ease grip on T20 leagues for good of game
Sports7 hours ago
Test players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will join the T20 squad from the second game onwards
Sports7 hours ago
Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal
Videos1 month ago
Galadari Brothers organised a career fair for Emiratis at its headquarters on Thursday. Hundreds of candidates participated in the fair and applied for positions in the group's companies. The Galadari Group's fair was held from 9am to 4pm and the response has been overwhelming, according to organisers
Videos1 month ago
Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts
Videos1 month ago
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
Emergencies1 month ago
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Videos1 month ago
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Videos1 month ago
Frenchman was supposed to play against third seed Casper Ruud
Offbeat6 days ago
Couple was travelling to Australia via Dubai
Offbeat3 days ago
23-year-old took money from friend to buy sports bike
Offbeat3 days ago
Retired railway employee gives 3 tickets in 15 seconds
Offbeat3 days ago
Reptile dons white wedding dress, other colourful clothes in ritual
Offbeat5 days ago
Orchestral arrangements of 'Wellerman Sea Shanty,' 'No Roots' among those to be released on CD, vinyl
Offbeat1 week ago