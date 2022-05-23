UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Partner Content
Life-changing care for women

PARTNER CONTENT

Life-changing care for women

Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Most Popular

  1. New speed limit announced for key UAE road

    Transport1 day ago

  2. Covid: Saudi announces fresh travel ban for India among 16 countries

    coronavirus10 hours ago

  3. UAE: Visa cancellation process after job loss or resignation explained

    Legal14 hours ago

  4. UAE: Breaks during work hours mandatory under employment law

    Legal13 hours ago

  5. UAE issues monkeypox advisory; announces steps taken to deal with virus

    Health12 hours ago

  6. UAE: E-scooter riders urged to follow rules, wear helmets as number of injuries rise

    Transport2 days ago

  7. Abu Dhabi implements strict preventive measures against monkeypox virus

    Health2 days ago

  8. Saudi Arabian airline operates first flight with all-female crew

    Aviation1 day ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
Decoding female (toxic) 'masculinity'

Long Reads

Decoding female (toxic) 'masculinity'

Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it

Long Reads3 weeks ago

Millennials home in on Dubai

Long Reads

Millennials home in on Dubai

With the real estate market opening up and visa norms becoming even more accommodating, younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both ‘investment’-driven and emotional reasons

Long Reads2 days ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Sports

IPL 2022

Loading
Videos
KT one-on-one with Adnan Kazim, CCO of Emirates

Business

KT one-on-one with Adnan Kazim, CCO of Emirates

In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.

Business1 week ago

Sharjah showcases tourist attractions at ATM 2022

Videos

Sharjah showcases tourist attractions at ATM 2022

7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022

Videos1 week ago

Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.97 INR
1 AED 53.51 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,782.16 AED
24K223.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex