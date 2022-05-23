Buyers keen to invest in commercial, residential projects in home country
Business9 hours ago
Buyers keen to invest in commercial, residential projects in home country
Business9 hours ago
The policy will provide support to both citizens and expats in the public and private sectors
Jobs9 hours ago
The number of districts with soft mobility elements will increase to 29 by the end of 2026, according to RTA
Transport11 hours ago
Decisions taken after consultation with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Education13 hours ago
The number of new cases appears to have stabilized after weeks of decline
coronavirus1 hour ago
The growth had damaged the patient's left ear and the facial nerve of their left side
Health2 hours ago
Multiple authorities have been set up to support the development of the sector
Education9 hours ago
Authority urges public to not get misled by rumours, and follow official guidelines only
Health12 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The HONOR X9 is affordable and yet comes out unflinchingly well - not just on its build quality but for the features inside as well.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Where and how can I complain if my employer refuses to give me this option?
Legal13 hours ago
Nearly 1,000 participants matched three out of five numbers and took home Dh350 each
UAE12 hours ago
The prison terms ranged from three to 15 years
Crime13 hours ago
UAE authority publishes WHO’s Q&A on the viral zoonotic disease, prevention methods
UAE8 hours ago
Sweeping visa reforms, investor-friendly initiatives, high liquidity, low rates and open-arm approach continued to attract overseas property buyers
Business7 hours ago
They were also ordered to pay a fine of Dh5,200
Crime14 hours ago
Global health officials sound alarm over rising cases in Europe and North America
Gulf17 hours ago
The American boxing legend promises to return to the UAE for another fight after dominating Don Moore at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi
Sports21 hours ago
He was disturbing the peace at a cafe and resisted arrest
Crime14 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 13,944
coronavirus9 hours ago
The Khalifa Foundation, set up by the late president, is a major supporter of cancer research worldwide
Sheikh Khalifa1 day ago
Developers are showcasing over a hundred projects across major Indian cities at the India Real Estate Show 2022
Property12 hours ago
UN agency to provide further guidance for countries on how to mitigate the spread of the virus
World17 hours ago
The Rossoneri end 11-year wait to claim the Scudetto
Sports1 minute ago
Duda's comments contrast the stances of bloc heavyweights France and Germany
World1 hour ago
The number of new cases appears to have stabilized after weeks of decline
coronavirus1 hour ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Grand Prize of AED 10 million, second prize of AED 1 million and AED 300,000 in raffle prizes are up for grabs
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The attraction operates daily from 5pm to 7pm
UAE Attractions3 days ago
Last year, the police had warned that motorists caught driving with damaged or worn-out tyres face a Dh500 fine, along with four black points
Transport3 days ago
The company sued her after she refused to return the money
Legal3 days ago
Total active cases stand at 13,925
coronavirus4 days ago
They will also be sentenced to prison for a maximum of two years
Legal1 day ago
The Hope Consortium has delivered millions of vaccines from the point of manufacture to the point of immunisation
coronavirus1 day ago
Partners exhibited excellence and professionalism in their cooperation: Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafie
coronavirus1 day ago
The Khalifa Foundation, set up by the late president, is a major supporter of cancer research worldwide
Sheikh Khalifa1 day ago
Officials are conducting a study to find the most sustainable alternatives
Environment3 days ago
It asks people to answer questions and have a chance to win Dh10,000
UAE3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads2 weeks ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads3 weeks ago
The taxi service is roaring back in favour, much to the delight of the purists
Long Reads1 day ago
With the real estate market opening up and visa norms becoming even more accommodating, younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both ‘investment’-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads2 days ago
wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads3 days ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads1 week ago
Pop superstars’ latest world tour boasts kinetic dance floors and energy-storing stationary bikes to make it more environmentally friendly
Entertainment1 day ago
James Gray’s autobiographical coming of age film stars Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong
Entertainment1 day ago
The film is slated to hit the cinemas in August
Entertainment1 day ago
From Caviar Kaspia in DIFC to Grills@Chill'O in Abu Dhabi, here are some top spots for brunches in the country
Entertainment1 day ago
Lebanese cartoonist Samer Nehme shows how to string together thoughts into a storyline
Arts and Culture10 hours ago
Authority urges public to not get misled by rumours, and follow official guidelines only
Health12 hours ago
Global health officials sound alarm over rising cases in Europe and North America
Gulf17 hours ago
The growth had damaged the patient's left ear and the facial nerve of their left side
Health2 hours ago
Distributing books from one country to another also poses a hurdle, say experts
Books8 hours ago
The Mexican delegation included renowned authors Antonio Malpica and Juan Gedovius
Events9 hours ago
First International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries begins in Abu Dhabi
Arts and Culture9 hours ago
Patrick Njoroge Wachira, a chief executive from Kenya, and Devi Vaishnavi, who wrote two books, urged their peers to pursue their dreams
Books1 day ago
In an exclusive chat with Khaleej Times, the global visionary and spiritual leader talks about his whirlwind journey lone riding across the globe for Save Soil Movement
Wellness2 days ago
Authorities have asked health facilities to report any suspected cases
Health2 days ago
Sweeping visa reforms, investor-friendly initiatives, high liquidity, low rates and open-arm approach continued to attract overseas property buyers
Business7 hours ago
The innovative system uses a group of UAVs to charge the main one through electromagnetic induction. The innovative system can be used for government, military, commercial, and personal operations
Business7 hours ago
In an interview with BBC, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva voiced concern that without the correct government support the protests seen in Sri Lanka could be repeated in other countries
Business5 hours ago
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.8 per cent, extending Thursday’s losses, with Saudi National Bank down 2.6 per cent and oil behemoth Saudi Aramco down 1.4 per cent
Markets6 hours ago
Although India’s central bank has backed a ban on cryptocurrencies over risks to financial stability, a federal government move to tax income from them has been interpreted by the industry as a sign of acceptance by New Delhi
Crypto6 hours ago
The sale by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of 625 million shares of the Riyadh-headquartered Kingdom Holding Company is worth roughly $1.5 billion
Business6 hours ago
The consultation document is containing 10 sections starting from the introduction and ending with the administration
Finance7 hours ago
The airline, currently owned by a consortium led by Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan, announced that it passed a significant milestone on its path to resuming operations
Aviation7 hours ago
It’s safe to say the UAE is at the forefront of innovation and technology and have welcomed Web 3 with open arms
Tech8 hours ago
Liverpool did their job by also coming from a goal down to beat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield, but City's rescue act ensured Jurgen Klopp's side's bid for an unprecedented quadruple is over
Sports3 hours ago
The 24-year-old Dutch driver is now six points clear of Leclerc after winning four of six races — all those he has finished
Sports4 hours ago
The American boxing legend promises to return to the UAE for another fight after dominating Don Moore at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi
Sports21 hours ago
The batsman was dropped after India’s tour of South Africa this year
Sports7 hours ago
The 23-year-old had for so long seemed certain to sign for Real Madrid before being persuaded to commit to a new three-year deal at PSG
Sports6 hours ago
Native Trail swept to an emphatic victory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas (G1)
Sports1 day ago
Newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants made the final-four early, while Rajasthan Royals became the third team to make the playoffs
Sports1 day ago
Both teams showed spark at various stages of the tournament — in different ways — only to fizzle out without living up to potential or expectations
Sports1 day ago
The duo will fund Major League Cricket which will feature top players
Sports1 day ago
Funeral prayer for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was offered after the Magrib prayer at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai on Friday
Videos1 week ago
In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.
Business1 week ago
7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022
Videos1 week ago
Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, famously known as BeerBiceps talks about love, marriage, and why he quit engineering to be a full-time content creator
Videos1 week ago
IPL update with Ayaz Memon, an analysis of the latest game: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in lead
Videos1 week ago
Allison Poerner conducts water tasting sessions for restaurants, which involves pairing and contrasting water with food. Water does have taste, which is determined by its Total Dissolved Solids, she says.
Videos2 weeks ago
The fake banknotes feature paintings depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires
MENA1 week ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat2 days ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat2 days ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat3 days ago
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat3 days ago
|1 AED
|20.97 INR
|1 AED
|53.51 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,782.16 AED
|24K
|223.75 AED