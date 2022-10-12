Resolution issued to support economic establishments in Umm Al Quwain
Resolution issued to support economic establishments in Umm Al Quwain
Trips to the new route will start on December 13 and will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Three others won luxury vehicles in the latest raffle in Concourse C of Dubai International Airport
Jewellery prices are almost 15 per cent cheaper in the UAE, says expert
Etihad Rail continues the tracklaying works in the emirate of Fujairah within the upcoming weeks, bringing it closer towards the mega project's completion
Dr Sheikh Sultan inspected the Niger Valley, which includes a family of African savannah elephants
Analysts describe the fund as 'a positive step', suggesting it could even be made mandatory for employees
Users can move in to new apartment without physically visiting various offices to complete documentation
PARTNER CONTENT
The coming two months will feature eight fantastic performances hit the stage including Travis, Riverdance, Peter Bence and Rob Lake.
PARTNER CONTENT
Mediclinic Middle East has unveiled its new state-of-the-art family clinic in City Centre Me'aisem, within Dubai Production City and close to Jumeirah Golf Estates and Victory Heights, serving residents and businesses in one of the fastest growing areas of Dubai. As a multi-speciality clinic, it features a range of services offered by a multidisciplinary team.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Gamers and content creators can own, experience and have the chance to win the world's fastest and most advanced GPU on a first come, first served basis
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The recent study by Dell Technologies emphasises businesses build a culture that treats people as the greatest source of innovation
PARTNER CONTENT
'The first cell-cultured burger cost about $330,000, you can now get one for about $10': Futurist
With top speeds of 100kmph, the hoverbike has a range of 40km
The programme aims to accelerate the pace of technological transformation in the industrial and production sectors
Enoc has opened the petrol bunk, which boasts and innovative design inspired by the UAE's national tree, the Ghaf, at the Expo 2020 legacy site
'The biggest cause of death is not cancer or heart disease – it’s ageing. We need to look at ageing as an epidemic', says executive
Doctor who performed the procedure urges people to eat healthy and avoid smoking, as this helps recovery after operations
The strong demand comes despite the requirement to present a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country
The victim, who was a lottery ticket seller, was lured into coming with the suspects after being offered some bogus financial help
The 80-year-old star's family planned an elaborate celebration on a special episode of KBC on October 11
Financial expert Khalid Farooq calls on family businesses to be careful while giving power of attorney to individuals
Once this new GDRFA service is available, Dubai residents will no longer be required to use a passport or any other document to verify themselves
Rashed Belhasa — a young Emirati with over two million followers on Instagram — recounts scary experience in YouTube post
New feature allows Hayya Card holders aged 18 or above to bring along three other people
Private sector employees have the flexibility to contribute as little as Dh100 on a monthly basis and earn a profit on the amount saved, which can be availed in addition to the earned gratuity provided by their organisation
Gitex Africa Morocco will take place in Marrakech, one of the country's largest cities, from May 31 to June 2, 2023
Travellers can apply for and obtain the electronic travel document at any time and from any place and receive it via e-mail
Today, Internet City is the largest ICT hub in the region, attracting billions in investments and hosting over 1,600 technology companies
Fog or mist formations predicted over some areas
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praises efforts taken by the US
The fund was approved to construct streets around commercial and industrial lands
Once this new GDRFA service is available, Dubai residents will no longer be required to use a passport or any other document to verify themselves
Despite a buoyant year, the Dubai housing market, now only back to its 2019 price level, and still 25 per cent below its 2014 peak, is in fair-valued territory, according to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index,
The 22-year-old was on Tuesday given the green light to join the squad after recovering from a right knee injury sustained in the first Test against Sri Lanka in July
Unicef "extremely concerned" over reports of killings and detainees in adult prisons
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
PARTNER CONTENT
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
PARTNER CONTENT
SHEIN fosters inclusivity for children with autism in its first-ever kids fashion show
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Five insider tips you must know before applying for a course at any top global university
PARTNER CONTENT
HUAWEI nova 10 Pro
PARTNER CONTENT
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
PARTNER CONTENT
The iconic actor shone in roles consistently over a variety of genres
Lansbury who died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles enjoyed a 75-year career in films and theatre
While it’s tough to pick from an amazing repertoire, here are the films that have had the greatest impact on us
While his contemporaries slowed down and took a back seat, Bachchan worked relentlessly for the past fifty years
Rajkumar Rajendran was physically active, playing badminton daily, and did not know that he also had high blood pressure and diabetes
The Dubai Health Authority introduced ‘Rased’, an online service, in June last year, to move towards a digital system
The 90-minute procedure was completed by Dr Waleed Yasin Kadro, consultant interventional cardiologist at RAK Hospital
Doctor who performed the procedure urges people to eat healthy and avoid smoking, as this helps recovery after operations
The new platform allows patients to access the latest information related to their doctors’ visits, lab results, medications, allergies and more
PARTNER CONTENT
The coming two months will feature eight fantastic performances hit the stage including Travis, Riverdance, Peter Bence and Rob Lake.
PARTNER CONTENT
Mediclinic Middle East has unveiled its new state-of-the-art family clinic in City Centre Me'aisem, within Dubai Production City and close to Jumeirah Golf Estates and Victory Heights, serving residents and businesses in one of the fastest growing areas of Dubai. As a multi-speciality clinic, it features a range of services offered by a multidisciplinary team.
PARTNER CONTENT
Encouraging data from preliminary studies are making some doctors feel optimistic about developing immunisations against pancreatic, colon and breast cancers
One of the UAE’s leading private healthcare companies will ensure that employees can access mental health services outside the Mediclinic network
PARTNER CONTENT
The programmes, suiting every type of health regime and exercise level, will be held in collaboration with prominent fitness establishments in the emirate
US President Joe Biden vows unspecified “consequences” for relations with Saudi Arabia after the Opec+ move
Operations to start February 4, 2023 from Terminal 3, DXB
India is one of the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters and it aims to reach net zero emissions by 2070
Despite a buoyant year, the Dubai housing market, now only back to its 2019 price level, and still 25 per cent below its 2014 peak, is in fair-valued territory, according to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index,
The deal aims to enhance the cooperation between the two parties to spread awareness and introduce the initiatives and programmes offered by NAFIS
Next-generation arbitration and mediation support launch operations in the UAE with flagship facilities in Abu Dhabi
Under the agreement, Adnic will provide pre-underwritten insurance products for health and office insurance with exclusive pricing
|1 AED
|22.36 INR
|1 AED
|58.84 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,128.9 AED
|24K
|202.25 AED
Siraj and Shami are battling to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian World Cup playing eleven
Malan shared a crucial 92-run stand in Canberra with Moeen Ali (44) as England compiled 178-7 against a full-strength Australian attack
Reports in the French and Spanish media claimed that the 23-year-old wants to leave the French champions in January
Opener Conway smashes 64, while Philips smacks 60 from 24 balls
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years
The legendary fast bowler said bowlers need speed to be successful on Australian pitches
Shukla said that India's representative for 16-member International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Chairman's post will be decided on October 18
Afridi, 22, has been sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a Test match in Sri Lanka in July
New feature allows Hayya Card holders aged 18 or above to bring along three other people
He blasted six sixes in a tally of 62 off 42 balls, as the Black Caps chased down 130-7 with ease at the Hagley Oval and claimed their second win of the series
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Product website reads that the scent features 'the Essence of Repugnant Desire'
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota, wins annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California
Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer, the legendary artist's work had been considered missing for over 100 years
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'